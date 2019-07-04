DAWN.COM

July 04, 2019

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiJuly 04, 2019

View of the ICJ courtroom on the first day of the hearings Feb 18, 2019. — Photo courtesy of the ICJ
View of the ICJ courtroom on the first day of the hearings Feb 18, 2019. — Photo courtesy of the ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17, sources in the Foreign Office confirmed to DawnNewsTV on Thursday.

Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

Read more: Transcript of RAW agent Kulbhushan’s confessional statement

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots. The spy was subsequently sentenced to death in 2017.

On April 10, 2017, Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had endorsed the death penalty for Jadhav. In June 2017, the Indian spy had filed a mercy petition against the death penalty, in which he again confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities.

However, before Pakistani authorities could make a final decision, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had ordered a stay in his execution on India's appeal.

During the hearing of the case in the international court, India denied Jadhav was a spy and had asked the ICJ to order his release because he was denied consular access and not allowed to choose his own defence lawyer.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had in turn argued that Jadhav was an Indian spy sent to Balochistan to destabilise the country and therefore not entitled to consular access. He had said that "India's claim for relief [...] must be dismissed."

Khan had told the court that Jadhav ran a network "to carry out despicable terrorism and suicide bombing, targeted killing, kidnapping for ransom and targeted operations to create unrest and instability in the country".

"His unlawful activities were directed at creating anarchy in Pakistan and particularly targeted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," Khan had told the 15-judge bench.

