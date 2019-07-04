DAWN.COM

We have evidence against Rana Sanaullah: Shehryar Afridi

Dawn.comJuly 04, 2019

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi addresses a press conference along with ANF Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on Thursday said that they had "complete footage" of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan prior to his arrest.

Sanaullah was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in what is said to be a narcotics case involving proscribed outfits.

Addressing a press conference alongside ANF Director General Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik, the minister said that they had worked on leads following an arrest in Faisalabad.

"For approximately three weeks, Rana Sanaullah's car and movements were observed at every level," he revealed, adding: "Everything, A to Z, will be presented in court."

"These are such cruel and dangerous people that we can't share all the details with you because they can cause people a lot of damage," Shehryar told the news conference.

"My message for all those who are only promoting Rana Sanaullah sahib is that a lot of things attached to this will be brought forward. No one will be saved. No one is above the law."

Afridi said in three instances while they were tracking Sanaullah's movements, he was with female family members and therefore the ANF had not stopped him. He applauded the ANF for upholding "family values".

He reiterated that they had all the evidence against the PML-N leader and everything would be presented in court.

On Tuesday, Sanaullah was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a district court in Lahore.

Addressing the press conference, the ANF director general said that they had not sought physical remand of the PML-N leader because they did not need to force him or physically torture him to strengthen their case.

"We took judicial remand because we had sufficient evidence in the matter and thus there was no need for a physical remand," he said.

khan
Jul 04, 2019 03:51pm

We trust our new gov!

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Jul 04, 2019 03:51pm

Interesting! If this is (somehow) proved; the entire PMLN will have to answer for defending the accused.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jul 04, 2019 03:51pm

Well done. Put all smugglers and drug dealers behind bars.

Recommend 0

