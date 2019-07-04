Shehbaz cries 'fascist tactics' after PML-N workers barred from meeting Nawaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan after authorities at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail prevented some party workers from entering the prison to meet incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Ahead of today's weekly meeting with Nawaz, who is serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, dozens of PML-N workers and supporters had gathered outside the main gate of the jail. They even brought chairs and tents to set up a camp outside the prison.

Police prevent PML-N workers from entering the jail grounds. — DawnNewsTV

But police personnel prevented the workers from breaching the outer cordon of the jail and had their tables and chairs removed.

"I am warning you fascist Imran Khan, cease your fascist tactics and let these supporters meet Nawaz Sharif," a visibly charged Shehbaz told the premier, warning that he would otherwise be held accountable by the people for his every action.

He claimed that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, who was arrested in a narcotics case, is being denied "all basic facilities".

"The day is not far when you will have to appear in the people's court," the PML-N president said, addressing Prime Minister Imran.

Nearly a dozen top PML-N leaders, including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and other parliamentarians, had also reached the jail to meet their supreme leader. However, jail authorities only allowed Nawaz's immediate family members, including Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz, to meet the former prime minister.

Additional security measures had been taken in view of the gathering of the PML-N workers, with anti-riot force personnel deployed on the road leading to Kot Lakhpat Jail.