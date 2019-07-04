DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC tells cantonment boards to remove structures previously used to hold up billboards in 6 weeks

Haseeb BhattiJuly 04, 2019

Email

In October 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of billboards from public places across the country. — APP/File
In October 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of billboards from public places across the country. — APP/File

A Supreme Court bench on Thursday gave cantonment boards all over the country six weeks to remove the structures that used to hold up billboards.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Azmat Saeed, heard an ongoing case regarding the removal of billboards from all major cities in the country.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of billboards from public places across the country.

At the time, the then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had questioned as to under which authority some government institutions had allowed installation of billboards in areas under their administrative control.

Since then, drives were carried out in various cities to remove billboards from public spaces.

During today's hearing, the lawyer representing the cantonment board was asked why the structures that used to hold up the billboards in the cities have not been removed.

"A halfhearted job has been done; while the billboards have been removed, the structures that used to hold them up are still present," Justice Gulzar said.

The lawyer replied that advertising companies had been sent notices to remove the structures but none of them have made the effort so far.

"The board does not have the money required to do this task, it would take Rs1 million for us to take the operation on," the lawyer told the court.

Hearing this, Justice Azmat Saeed said: "Tomorrow the police will say the same, that they do not have the money required to arrest criminals. Removing the structures is the responsibility of the cantonment board."

"If advertising companies are not removing the structures, the cantonment board should auction them (the structures) off," Justice Gulzar said.

The lawyer for the cantonment board assured the court that the structures would be removed.

Before adjourning the hearing till after the summer holidays, the bench instructed that a report on the removal of the structures be presented to the court in six weeks.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
khokhar
Jul 04, 2019 01:26pm

Beside auctioning advertising companies must be fine heavily for disobeying the state. We need to create powerful state institutions who could take the responsibility of law and order. Institutions must stop yielding to powerful and rich individuals.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Reading the IMF programme

Reading the IMF programme

The programme now begins and the first tranche of the money will be transferred into State Bank accounts within days.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 04, 2019

Production orders

To understand production orders, it is important to acknowledge the context in which rules for them were formulated.
Updated July 04, 2019

Kartarpur talks

Ever since the BJP took power in Delhi in 2014, aversion to dialogue on the Indian side has been very clear.
July 04, 2019

Repatriating relics

EUROPE has a complicated view of reckoning with its colonial past, particularly the question of acknowledging the...
July 03, 2019

Sexual harassment

THERE can be no denying the fact that workplace sexual harassment is rampant in Pakistan — as it is across the...
Updated July 03, 2019

Sanaullah’s arrest

Sanaullah was yesterday sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a district court.
July 03, 2019

England-India match

ENGLAND’S easy 31-run win over formidable India in Sunday’s key World Cup clash at Edgbaston has sparked a ...