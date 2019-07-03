12 missing persons return in Balochistan over last 9 days

As many as 12 missing persons have returned to their homes in various areas of Balochistan during the last one week, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Chairman Nasrullah Baloch confirmed to DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.

The 12 missing persons returned at a time when the federal government’s commission on missing persons headed by retired Justice Fazalur Rehman Bazai was hearing cases in Quetta.

During the nine consecutive hearings in Quetta, starting June 24, the commission took up 122 cases. According to sources in the provincial home department, nine missing persons — whose cases were being heard by the commission — reached home during the last nine days.

The missing persons belong to Chaghi, Khuzdar, Pishin and other parts of the province, sources said.

The commission, however, rejected two cases of missing persons due to a lack of supporting documents.

The development surfaced days after Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove revealed that 200 missing persons have returned home since January across the province.

"The recovery of missing persons is our top priority since the establishment of the incumbent government in the province," Langove had said.

In August last year, following the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government coming into power, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) had signed a six-point agreement with the PTI leadership after detailed negotiations.

The six points included recovery of missing persons, implementation of the National Action Plan, implementation of six per cent quota for Balochistan in the federal government, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and the construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis.