DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

12 missing persons return in Balochistan over last 9 days

Syed Ali ShahJuly 03, 2019

Email

Commission on missing persons hears 122 cases during 9 days in Quetta. — AFP/File
Commission on missing persons hears 122 cases during 9 days in Quetta. — AFP/File

As many as 12 missing persons have returned to their homes in various areas of Balochistan during the last one week, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Chairman Nasrullah Baloch confirmed to DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.

The 12 missing persons returned at a time when the federal government’s commission on missing persons headed by retired Justice Fazalur Rehman Bazai was hearing cases in Quetta.

During the nine consecutive hearings in Quetta, starting June 24, the commission took up 122 cases. According to sources in the provincial home department, nine missing persons — whose cases were being heard by the commission — reached home during the last nine days.

Read more: Missing persons start returning home in Balochistan

The missing persons belong to Chaghi, Khuzdar, Pishin and other parts of the province, sources said.

The commission, however, rejected two cases of missing persons due to a lack of supporting documents.

The development surfaced days after Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove revealed that 200 missing persons have returned home since January across the province.

"The recovery of missing persons is our top priority since the establishment of the incumbent government in the province," Langove had said.

In August last year, following the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government coming into power, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) had signed a six-point agreement with the PTI leadership after detailed negotiations.

The six points included recovery of missing persons, implementation of the National Action Plan, implementation of six per cent quota for Balochistan in the federal government, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and the construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis.

Missing Persons
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to horse-trading

Back to horse-trading

Neither horse-trading nor political witch-hunts can provide stability to the government.

Editorial

July 03, 2019

Sexual harassment

THERE can be no denying the fact that workplace sexual harassment is rampant in Pakistan — as it is across the...
Updated July 03, 2019

Sanaullah’s arrest

Sanaullah was yesterday sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a district court.
July 03, 2019

England-India match

ENGLAND’S easy 31-run win over formidable India in Sunday’s key World Cup clash at Edgbaston has sparked a ...
July 02, 2019

Searing heatwaves

IT might seem like a muted cry for help in these times of turbocharged politics and loud mutual recriminations, but...
July 02, 2019

Return of the missing

IT seems the families of some missing people in Balochistan have been reunited with their loved ones in recent...
Updated July 02, 2019

A team is born

The Afghans have, indeed, taken the hardship and challenges of the game head-on