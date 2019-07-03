DAWN.COM

July 03, 2019

Facebook says some users facing outage on its platforms

ReutersJuly 03, 2019

The issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States. — Reuters/File
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

