7 injured in Turbat hand grenade blast

Seven people, including two security personnel, were injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Turbat city on Wednesday, said police.

According to police, miscreants on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Buleda Staff in Turbat city. The target of the blast appeared to be the security personnel deployed there, they said.

The injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital in Turbat where a state of emergency was imposed to provide treatment expediently.

Police said the assailants managed to escape unhurt from the spot.

A contingent of police and personnel of frontier corps reached the area as investigation into the incident went underway.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Balochistan has been hit heavily with violence targetting security personnel this year.

In January, nine individuals, including eight police staff and a civilian, died in a gun and suicide attack on the office of the deputy inspector general of police in Balochistan's Loralai district.

At least 21 others also sustained injuries in the attack including 12 policemen and nine civilians, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

A few days later, two blasts on the same day in the province left 12 people injured, including three Levies personnel and a member of the Frontier Corps.

Later that month, an alleged suicide bomber was killed in Quetta's Mecongi road area when he attempted to gain entry into Imambargah Nasirul Aza.

A policeman was also injured when the bomber, reportedly dressed in a woman's attire, hurled a hand-held bomb towards the Imambargah, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said, adding that a "major terror bid has been foiled."

Then, in May, four policemen were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) blast ripped through a market in Quetta's Satellite Town.

DIG Cheema. said that two policemen and seven civilians were injured in the blast, and that a police van was damaged.