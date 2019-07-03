5 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in explosion near LoC: ISPR
Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and one other sustained injuries in an explosion that took place a few metres from the Line of Control in Chamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The nature of the blast, which took place in Barnala tehsil, is being ascertained.
The military's media wing said the incident "is evident [sic] of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules".
The personnel martyred in the incident include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.
More to follow.
Comments (0)