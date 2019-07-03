5 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in explosion near LoC: ISPR

Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and one other sustained injuries in an explosion that took place a few metres from the Line of Control in Chamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab. — ISPR photo

The nature of the blast, which took place in Barnala tehsil, is being ascertained.

The military's media wing said the incident "is evident [sic] of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules".

Sepoy Zohaib. — ISPR photo

The personnel martyred in the incident include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

