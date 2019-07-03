DAWN.COM

Kiwis get off to shaky start in their chase of 306 runs in World Cup match against England

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated July 03, 2019

England's Chris Woakes (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls (C) for a duck during a crucial World Cup match at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street July 3. — AFP
England's Chris Woakes (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls (C) for a duck during a crucial World Cup match at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street July 3. — AFP
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson gestures at England's Liam Plunkett after Adil Rashid's dismissal. — Reuters
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson gestures at England's Liam Plunkett after Adil Rashid's dismissal. — Reuters
England's captain Eoin Morgan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP
England's captain Eoin Morgan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP

New Zealand got off to a shaky start in their crucial World Cup match against England on Wednesday, losing two wickets in the first 6 overs.

Opener Henry Nicholls (0) was dismissed for a duck in the first over by Chris Woakes. Martin Guptill (8) was removed in the sixth over after Jos Buttler took a single-handed catch — that was "as good a catch as a keeper has made in this tournament", according to The Guardian — on a delivery by Jofra Archer. New Zealand were reduced to 16 for the loss of 2 wickets after six overs.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are on the crease.

The Black Caps are chasing a target of 306 runs set by England.

England innings

After being thrashed by England's top order for about 30 overs, New Zealand were able fight back and restrict the host team at 305 for 8 in a crucial World Cup match at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

England, who were 194 for the loss of one wicket after 30 overs, could only score 111 in the last 20 overs and lost 7 wickets. Matt Henry, Trent Boult and James Neesham each picked two wickets in their 10-over spells. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee bagged one wicket apiece, though the latter proved to be more expensive as he gave away 70 runs in his 9-over spell.

Despite the quick fall of wickets in the last 20 overs, England managed to put up a decent total, thanks to opener Jonny Bairstow, who struck 15 boundaries and a six in his destructive innings of 106 runs off 99 balls. The England opener paired up with Jason Roy (60), forming a crucial opening 163-run stand that led the host team to fire up to 104 runs in 15 overs.

After Roy was dismissed by Neesham in the 19th over, Bairstow formed a 71-run partnership with Joe Root (24).

Root was removed by Boult in the 31st over.

It was Henry who got New Zealand the breakthrough they were looking for when he put an end to Bairstow's fiery knock in the 32nd over. Jos Buttler followed Bairstow soon after, when he mistimed a shot driving it through mid-off where he was caught by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the 35th over.

Ben Stokes (11), who has been in good form recently, was caught by Henry when he mistimed a shot on Santner's delivery. Chris Woakes (4) fell to Neesham in the 45th over when Williamson caught him at mid-off.

Henry struck again at the beginning of the 47th over to claim England skipper Eoin Morgan's (42). Adil Rashid (16) was bowled out on a yorker by Southee in the last over of the innings.

Speaking about his century after the innings, Bairstow said: "I'm really pleased obviously. There's been a couple of low scores in the competition as well. I felt like I needed to contribute with some runs. I'm disappointed not to go on with a big one but pleased to have got a hundred."

Toss

England had won the toss and chosen to bat.

While the winner heads to the playoffs, the loser will face a nervous wait until Friday when fifth-placed Pakistan get a final chance to climb into the top four.

English skipper Eoin Morgan said that pitch and overheads were the decisive factors, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about," he added.

Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they too would have chosen to bat but "it's important to do a job".

Tim Southee and Matt Henry were in for the team. Ish Sodhi is sitting out the match along with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other than Australia's Mitchell Starc with 17.

"Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution," the New Zealand team said in a statement.

There's more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast is for unbroken play. They kept an unchanged squad for today's match.

The tournament hosts are in fourth place and only a point clear of Pakistan, which closes its group campaign against already-eliminated Bangladesh.

New Zealand are two points clear of Pakistan but have a much healthier net run-rate than the Kiwis. So just avoiding a heavy defeat against England should ensure the Black Caps cannot be shunted from the semifinal lineup.

England are looking to avenge an embarrassing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, which captain Eoin Morgan described as the "rock bottom" moment of his career.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Comments (169)

siddu
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

win the toss bat first and win the match there ends the matter...

Recommend 0
Klick
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

Pakistan has nothing to gain from this match. They are out by all means.

Recommend 0
Ravi Krishna
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

So bye bye Pakistan ?

Recommend 0
Anand
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

England wins by 60+- runs

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 03, 2019 02:30pm

Good luck England.

Recommend 0
Shahdab
Jul 03, 2019 02:31pm

The most important match for us in the whole tournament.

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
Jul 03, 2019 02:32pm

Bangladesh Will beat Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 02:32pm

This will be an interesting and decisive match for both England and Pakistan. In my view, our chances to be in the semi final are slim, even we win the next match against Bangladesh, because of low average run rate in 9 games.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:37pm

Come on England!!!!!

Recommend 0
Facts
Jul 03, 2019 02:39pm

Why Pakistan needs support from else in everything. For economy, sports, defense, etc

Recommend 0
Amd
Jul 03, 2019 02:42pm

I do not think Pakistan can win against Bangladesh. They are playing much better cricket. Pakistan is just hoping to be lucky without much hard work.

Recommend 0
vishal (Kashmiri)
Jul 03, 2019 02:43pm

lets see how much prayer of Pakistan saves New zealand....

Recommend 0
Remote observer
Jul 03, 2019 02:43pm

England at advantage as they won the toss and choose to bat. But it is cricket, no one can guarantee till last ball is bowled. However fools will love throwing predictions.

Recommend 0
Baldev
Jul 03, 2019 02:49pm

Curtains for pakistan....Next time please focus on your own game rather being dependent on others to do a favour.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 03, 2019 02:49pm

England was heavy odds on favourite before the toss and odds further rose by winning the toss and electing to bat. With 33 for no loss in 4 overs Jason Roy and Bairstow have made it clear that 400 is the target.

From Pakistan's fans' point of view, England should beat NZ by 150 runs.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 03, 2019 02:51pm

Go Lions!!

Recommend 0
Snag
Jul 03, 2019 02:52pm

good luck Pakistan..

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:52pm

I think NZ have already given up and England look hungry and aggressive. My prediction is England 315 50 overs. NZ 220 all out.

Recommend 0
kabir
Jul 03, 2019 02:52pm

England is winner today,will make runs over 350/

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Jul 03, 2019 02:53pm

Five overs and England crossed 44. Pakistan hopes are getting ruined..

Recommend 0
shBharat
Jul 03, 2019 02:55pm

I am from India but rooting for Newzealand.

Recommend 0
Akki
Jul 03, 2019 02:57pm

If England wins today it's end of tournament for Pakistan

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:59pm

I only care about beating India. Nothing else matters

Recommend 0
yank
Jul 03, 2019 02:59pm

@Shahdab,
Most important game should have been the ones you played

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 03, 2019 03:00pm

England is playing New Zealand but eliminating Pakistan!!!!

Recommend 0
Vayuputra
Jul 03, 2019 03:02pm

I hope after England winning this match Pakistani people don't start blaming NZ for not qualifying for semi finals.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 03, 2019 03:02pm

Looks like things are not going Pakistan’s errr .. England’s way.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 03, 2019 03:02pm

@Dr. Mizaa "Bangladesh Will beat Pakistan"

New Zealand has much higher rate than Pakistan. So makes no difference

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 03, 2019 03:03pm

Pakistan will be cheering for New Zealand tonight!! But my prediction is England gonna win.

Recommend 0
Rehmat
Jul 03, 2019 03:05pm

England off to another flying start courtesy of the toss. Pakistan are out and so it should be, Pakistan do not deserved to be in the semi final, the team had number of overweight players, they will lose against BD, because BD players have shown guts, even chasing a big they refused to surrender unlike our timid and spineless team.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jul 03, 2019 03:06pm

It seems England will beat NewZistan.

Recommend 0
Selva
Jul 03, 2019 03:06pm

So Pakistan dream got shattered?

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jul 03, 2019 03:10pm

@A shah, Do not worry. We also had similar mindset during 80s and 90s when we were often getting beaten by Pakistan. We were getting solace from our WC victory of 1992,1996 and 1999.

Recommend 0
Original Zak brand
Jul 03, 2019 03:12pm

@A shah, which we failed miserably against them.

Recommend 0
Swesh
Jul 03, 2019 03:12pm

@A shah, for that you would have to raise your standard.

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jul 03, 2019 03:13pm

You have to earn your spot.pathetic match fixing excuses wont get you anywhere.

Recommend 0
Swesh
Jul 03, 2019 03:13pm

@A shah, for that you would have to raise your standard.

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jul 03, 2019 03:15pm

Look at the fans behaviour and learn a thing or two.

Recommend 0
Sunil
Jul 03, 2019 03:15pm

@Shahdab, Not this. Most important match for Pakistan would be with Bangladesh. They will mostly dominate pakistan and likely to beat as well. Save your grace!

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jul 03, 2019 03:16pm

So Sad Sarfraz 's chances of Becoming pakistan's Prime minster are over.

Recommend 0
RK
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

@A shah, Yes! a wish yet to be fulfilled by Pakistan in World Cup Contests

Recommend 0
India First
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

@A shah, sorry, that didn’t happen. Try harder next time Maybe you will succeed.

Recommend 0
ajab singh
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

Thats it for pakistan

Recommend 0
Vikram
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

@A shah, your 2 statements have contradicted each other.

Recommend 0
abhaKahnum
Jul 03, 2019 03:18pm

@A shah, they wont their world cup by defeating us.

Recommend 0
A Khan
Jul 03, 2019 03:19pm

England will win. Pakistan cant win vs Bangladesh. Bangladesh is superior team than Pakistan.

Recommend 0
India First
Jul 03, 2019 03:20pm

So semis will look like in this order so far. Aus Ind Eng NZ Positioning becomes important now. Toss has been the biggest factor in deciding results so far.

Recommend 0
Maula jatt
Jul 03, 2019 03:21pm

See you pakistan 2023... Pls.. Improve your team.. Rather then praying for rain points and other teams performance to bring you to next round.. Shame on such country called Pakistan.. Useless people and sportsman

Recommend 0
Fair_Point
Jul 03, 2019 03:21pm

This is called a flying start and not a steady start...England will thrash New Zealand today and with that, Pakistan's hopes to reach SF will also crash.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 03, 2019 03:24pm

@A shah, which will remain a dream forever.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 03, 2019 03:25pm

Come on England beat NZ but not with big margin.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 03, 2019 03:26pm

@A shah, "I only care about beating India."

May your wish come true but why would you want your own team get beaten?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 03, 2019 03:26pm

Clash of the titans as the two top teams of the world clash today in their round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Imran76
Jul 03, 2019 03:26pm

200 hundred percent sure England going to win!

Recommend 0
amar
Jul 03, 2019 03:26pm

Right now, a heavy defeat for New Zealand is the only hope for Pakistan. That will reduce New Zealand's net run rate drastically, leaving Pakistan with a realistic chance of overhauling their run rate by defeating Bangladesh. A closely contested match ending in a defeat for New Zealand is the worst possible result for Pakistan. Either England should lose (looks unlikely now) or New Zealand should lose by a heavy margin - by about 150 runs or so. The latter looks more realistic now.

Recommend 0
raja hindustani
Jul 03, 2019 03:27pm

not steady but explosive start !!!

Recommend 0
Satya
Jul 03, 2019 03:27pm

@A shah, pray for your long life so that you can watch it some day in years to come!

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 03, 2019 03:27pm

@A shah, I care about beating every cricket team.

Recommend 0
Hadi
Jul 03, 2019 03:27pm

World cup final will be between Men in Green and Men in Black.

Recommend 0
Zayan
Jul 03, 2019 03:30pm

@A shah, Dream on for the impossible. Thy name is ignorance.

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 03, 2019 03:30pm

RIP pakistan fans

Recommend 0
HP
Jul 03, 2019 03:30pm

First of all stop complaining where other teams matches outcome decides your fate, You are in such a sorry state because of the poor show in early matches you played. Stop day dreaming and ask your team to focus on game against Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 03, 2019 03:31pm

Now NZ ‘throwing’ away the match.. the world is conspiring against Pakistan?

Recommend 0
karr
Jul 03, 2019 03:32pm

All the best to both teams Let the best team win

Recommend 0
Naeem
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

For Pakistan it is a difficult day. Preparation to get back home. They should have not lost the game against W. Indies.

Recommend 0
Piyush
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

Now you guys will come up saying Newzealand bowled bad intentionally to keep Pakistan out of Semi final race... For you guys everyone should play according to your wish then only it is good else match is fixed. You should first think how you will beat Pakistan i still remember during Asia cup you guys started hype of Ind vs pak final and Bangladesh has shown you doors. Stand on your feet dont depend on anyone it is for your cricket and for your economy. Good luck against Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
sachdev
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

Final kick is coming.

Recommend 0
King
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

This match also fixed ?

Recommend 0
Snb
Jul 03, 2019 03:34pm

It seems that New Zealand too conspired against Pakistan

Recommend 0
Truthful
Jul 03, 2019 03:34pm

@A shah, You can keep dreaming. The Indian team is way better.

Recommend 0
ashish
Jul 03, 2019 03:35pm

:) so sorry to see the best team crash out of WC :)

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 03, 2019 03:35pm

England 104/0 at the end of 15 overs. Pakistan getting loosies

Recommend 0
raja hindustani
Jul 03, 2019 03:36pm

@A shah, Do it brother in next world cup. We are now bored by getting same result since 1992. There is no more excitement and fun in Ind-pak matches, its getting one sided and predictable.

Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Jul 03, 2019 03:37pm

The way England has started, it's goodbye Pakistan..

Recommend 0
Hoka Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 03:39pm

Bangladesh will beat us. So this match is not so crutial for us.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 03, 2019 03:39pm

@A shah, And that never happened in world cup so better go to sleep

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

Pakistan should just blame foreign hand and non state actors for the loss

Recommend 0
Asad_Sharif
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

@A shah, indeed, that's been the story of your life i.e., instead of doing well yourself, keep focusing if others can fail instead. really sad behaviour.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

Match is fixed to include England in semis

Recommend 0
shekhar
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

seems eng will win and pak crashed out of wc

Recommend 0
Truth
Jul 03, 2019 03:41pm

@A shah, Mauka?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 03:41pm

England, 111 for no wicket in 17 overseas, it looks, Pakistan's chances to be in the semi final are slim.

Recommend 0
Kaushal
Jul 03, 2019 03:41pm

The way England is playing today Pakistan should start packing up now to return home :(

Recommend 0
yank
Jul 03, 2019 03:42pm

@A shah, Rest in peace until CWC2023, to be played in India

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jul 03, 2019 03:42pm

Pak team, please book the first available ticket on Saturday after the match with Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Chakra
Jul 03, 2019 03:43pm

Chasing big total is problem in these pitches irrespective of who is chasing..so don't blame others for their loss as deliberate.. one has to finish the match in 40th over like BD did against WI while chasing otherwise it will not last till 100th over

Recommend 0
Gemini
Jul 03, 2019 03:43pm

Bye Bye Pakistan with sweet memories of CT17 .....

Recommend 0
S khan
Jul 03, 2019 03:44pm

Its a conspiracy against best cricket team worl has ever seen ..

Recommend 0
Imad
Jul 03, 2019 03:45pm

This will happen when you wholly depend on other countries. I am talking about economy.

Recommend 0
Marvel
Jul 03, 2019 03:46pm

Historically ENG and NZ are brothers so it is a sure win for ENG.

Recommend 0
Amir baloch
Jul 03, 2019 03:47pm

@A shah, you better because punjabistan cricket team will never win

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 03, 2019 03:47pm

@ashish, "so sorry to see the best team crash out of WC" Let them play cricket among themselves and see how thrilling it will become. Would this match have any importance if Pakistan's place in the semis was not hanging? Let's see how thrilling the game will become without Pakistan for some years.

Recommend 0
amar
Jul 03, 2019 03:48pm

India tried to play safe, and ensured that its net run rate does not go down a lot, if it happened to lose. Their first goal was to ensure their semi-final spot. Whether that affected any other team was immaterial. Did they play keeping in mind how Pak may be adversely affected? We would never know. Just as one would never know whether Pak intentionally lost to Australia in 2009 CT tournament to keep India out of semis!

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 03, 2019 03:55pm

Good Start, seems like a controversy Newzeland are playing dirty game, as England are suppose to be minnow who doesn't hold potential to defeat strong Team's, PAK should protest and withdraw from World Cup. PAK is only the true cricketing national.

Recommend 0
NKG
Jul 03, 2019 03:56pm

The result of this match is not going to matter for England and they know it. See how freely England is playing. They know for sure BAN will beat PAK.

Recommend 0
Indian Voice
Jul 03, 2019 03:57pm

@BAXAR, 'Let's see how thrilling the game will become without Pakistan for some years.'

Mediocre teams spoil the tournament - so best for Pakistan to train harder and try for the next World Cup.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 03, 2019 03:58pm

England have lost a wicket but they are still in control, 124/1 after 19 overs

NZ might lose this game but still make the semis. Having lost three big games in a row is hardly ideal preparation for a SF game

I predict an Australia-England Final

Recommend 0
satya
Jul 03, 2019 03:59pm

All the Pakistani friends will question the sportsmanship of NZ team players if they lose the match. They will also say the match is fixed.

Recommend 0
yank
Jul 03, 2019 03:59pm

@Shahdab, Should have been the ones you played

Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 03, 2019 04:02pm

Prayer time for Pakistan ! 130/1 in 20 overs does not look good. But then this team has nobody else to blame but themselves.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 03, 2019 04:03pm

The game is noway too critical for the teams

Recommend 0
Ramanathan M
Jul 03, 2019 04:03pm

There cannot be a WC semis without the Big Three.

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jul 03, 2019 04:06pm

Looks like England will score 300 plus and NZ will lose but will be a close one. This mantaining a good NRR and both will be in semi finals. The title contender Pakistan will crash out due to this treachery by England NZ and India .

Recommend 0
vykas
Jul 03, 2019 04:06pm

@baxar you are making it sound like a conspiracy to keep Pakistan out. As if Pakistan has no role in creating their own destiny. The top 4 teams reach the next stage...was meant for all the 10 teams.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 03, 2019 04:06pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, "Pakistan's chances to be in the semi final are slim." Does it matter so much for Pakistan if it doesn't play the WC at all? Or if doesn't play cricket at all?

Recommend 0
Dawn admirer
Jul 03, 2019 04:07pm

@BAXAR, cricket was also interesting before 1992 as southafrica was banned

Recommend 0
B.Patel USA
Jul 03, 2019 04:08pm

Call off the game. Punish NZ. They are letting England win and denying Pakistan the well deserved place in the Semi.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jul 03, 2019 04:11pm

Come back of BJP leader Mukul Roy's relative Jason Roy rejuvenated the England team.

Recommend 0
Pom
Jul 03, 2019 04:11pm

So sad to see India England NZ collaborated to keep the most dangerous team pak out of semis

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 03, 2019 04:12pm

Bye bye pakistan..better luck next time

Recommend 0
Teripen Dillon
Jul 03, 2019 04:12pm

England be careful, you better not win, if you do you will be considered part of this foreign conspiracy just out to stop the invincible Pak team from making the semi-final. And somehow India will be behind this conspiracy...everyone knows mcc = ecb = icc = bcci!

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jul 03, 2019 04:13pm

Sorry Pakistan. Better luck next time.

Recommend 0
aldab
Jul 03, 2019 04:15pm

Pak Vs Afg Pak vs BD ...most exciting game of CWC2019

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jul 03, 2019 04:15pm

Lesson learnt from this tournament for Pakistans cricket team 1. Don't under estimate any team(match against West Indies & Afghanistan). 2. Don't rely on past performances( Match against India) 3. Don't be complacent for any matches and have the best team combination (match against Australia) 4. Be masters of your own destiny( India vs England and New zealand vs England) rather relying and praying on others performances.

Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 03, 2019 04:17pm

England should win this match. Then only BAN and PAK will play with heart for a consolation win! Otherwise only for PAK that will be an interesting match!

Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Jul 03, 2019 04:19pm

@A shah, wait until 2119 WC. Fingers crossed for Pakistan to exist until then...

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 03, 2019 04:20pm

England going all guns out.

Recommend 0
Dolphie
Jul 03, 2019 04:20pm

Bangladesh is way better fighter than Pakistan team

Recommend 0
Taimoor
Jul 03, 2019 04:22pm

Now Sikander Bhakt will give excuses New Zealand did shetani and fixed the match.

Recommend 0
Ni3
Jul 03, 2019 04:22pm

Pakistan team is like a Batten, which India just passed away to England & today England will pass it in the Bangladesh hands... Everytime Pakistan will blame to that country which is not pulling/pushing them to semifinals....

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 03, 2019 04:23pm

Whichever team wins. I want this game to be fighting one.

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Jul 03, 2019 04:23pm

It seems New Zealand is conspiring against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mark
Jul 03, 2019 04:25pm

@A shah, yes best of luck for 2023. But I must admire your stamina. Not easy to say this after seven consecutive thrashings......

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 03, 2019 04:26pm

It's good to say good bye for pakistan

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 03, 2019 04:26pm

It's good to say good bye for pakistan

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jul 03, 2019 04:27pm

@BAXAR, it's always thrill without Pakistan

Recommend 0
saksci
Jul 03, 2019 04:30pm

@Ravi Krishna, Pakistan enemy number one ?

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 03, 2019 04:31pm

It's a fantastic start for England.....on the way to 340 plus, which is a very bad news for pakistan....if England wins then due to pakistan's very poor NRR, it will be impossible to get into semis..... Come on NZ...do a miracle now......

Recommend 0
Vishal
Jul 03, 2019 04:35pm

Yes. This match is also fixed. Despite the fact that a NZ loss will make them vulnerable to elimination by Pak. All everyone cares about is eliminating Pakistan. Nothing else matters. Yesterdays match did not prove how much of an advantage batting first is on that wicket. India lost even though they hadn't qualified for the semis then. Maybe Bangladesh and SL were also involved in the conspiracy! Yeah, that is all that everyone cares about!

Recommend 0
Stay Strong
Jul 03, 2019 04:35pm

No matter for Pakistan who wins this match. If England lose this match, Pakistan will be in the semis and if NZ loss then Pakistan will still have the chance to go to the semis beating BD on high run rates.

Recommend 0
BD Mukul
Jul 03, 2019 04:36pm

Bad news awaits for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 03, 2019 04:37pm

Today New Zealand will play to make England win.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 03, 2019 04:38pm

Every run from England is reducing hopes of pakistan

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Jul 03, 2019 04:38pm

Tough for Pakistan! Mauka in next World Cup

Recommend 0
Randhir Chaudhary
Jul 03, 2019 04:39pm

does not seem to repeat of 1992 for pakistan

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jul 03, 2019 04:39pm

as the england batsmen spank the kiwis, the red marks are becoming visible on pakistani ... well.

Recommend 0
Rational Sonu
Jul 03, 2019 04:40pm

Seems like Kiwis are deliberately trying to loose.. ;)

Recommend 0
Nand
Jul 03, 2019 04:41pm

@BAXAR, nobody will miss a fluke team forever.

Recommend 0
satya
Jul 03, 2019 04:44pm

A massive score on it's way..350+. All the very best Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
Jul 03, 2019 04:44pm

@A shah, India beat Pakistan 7 times...if Pakistan comes against India again.....They will beat again.

Recommend 0
AJITH KUMAR REDDY
Jul 03, 2019 04:46pm

It’s all over for Pakistan , Semis 1 -

Recommend 0
samanvita
Jul 03, 2019 04:47pm

Despite Sarfraz's bismillahs that match rained out, it should be looked at by ICC! What a conspiracy among gods!

Recommend 0
Ashish
Jul 03, 2019 04:49pm

Would have rather seen (I hope we still do) see Pakistan in the semis. Subcontinent teams are playing great cricket at the moment and the final four composition should reflect that. You can see the energy of India vs Pakistan game come down the Telly to your home.

Recommend 0
Rakine
Jul 03, 2019 04:52pm

I like dawn a partisan newspaper as always. Instead of writing England off to a great start

Recommend 0
GC
Jul 03, 2019 04:53pm

England win Win, sending Pakistan packing after memorable vacation

Recommend 0
J. Singh
Jul 03, 2019 05:00pm

@A shah, ......that’s totally understandable Mr Shah, but it does not look like you are going to get your wish this year.

Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Jul 03, 2019 05:12pm

@Ravi Krishna, 1.5 billion population for 2nd place in the points table.

Recommend 0
Deep
Jul 03, 2019 05:14pm

@BAXAR, like closing the eyes and saying the world is dark

Recommend 0
Geoge
Jul 03, 2019 05:19pm

England four wickets down. Pakistanis running to mosques for ardent prayers for England to lose

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jul 03, 2019 05:20pm

Getting thrashed by WI was just shameful and if not for the gift by afghan captain, the title contenders would have lost against Afghanistan also. Then beaten soundly by Australia and India. In what world is this team a semi finalist team? It would have been a shame to see Pakistan qualify instead of the best team whosoever they maybe playing the semis

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jul 03, 2019 05:27pm

I hope NZ wins. And on Friday our pak brothers defeat our bengali brothers. It would be a pleasure to see england booted out.

Recommend 0
Dr Kabutaruddin, Mumbai
Jul 03, 2019 05:28pm

Pakistan will come to semis. England can't be world cup winner. World Cup would be lifted this time by Australia.

Recommend 0
Visitor
Jul 03, 2019 05:33pm

@BAXAR, this match is important only for pakistan and england and one is fighting to go tp playoffs by playing and the other is a scavenger who is trying to sneak into semis by praying for england loss. Only pakistanis can take pride from this.

Recommend 0
Lahore Villa Kuwait
Jul 03, 2019 05:38pm

No CPEC for England or New Zealand if this goes against Pakistan and remember Champions Trophy for another 30 years just like 1992. Inzamam Change captain immediately and give captaincy to Imam.

Recommend 0
Akki
Jul 03, 2019 05:47pm

New Zealand to win today and BD to win next

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jul 03, 2019 05:50pm

The Dream comes crushing down, Dont worry there is another chance in 2023.

Recommend 0
amar
Jul 03, 2019 05:51pm

New Zealand clawing back into the game and Pakistan has that glimmer of hope, again. Go Kiwis, go.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jul 03, 2019 05:54pm

Today whole Pakistan supports Newzeland, that's why Newzeland will also lose just like Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jul 03, 2019 06:06pm

Ben Stokes batting is most unbecoming of him, considering his past. His conduct must be investigated-Pakistani awaam.

Recommend 0
Hadi
Jul 03, 2019 06:12pm

Final will be played between Men in Green and Men in Black

Recommend 0
Mehul
Jul 03, 2019 07:29pm

PAK - stop blaming IND or NZ if you cannot qualify for SEMi, IND did not loss match intentionally, and NZ will also not loss today intentionally, it just that ENG is playing excellent cricket, they were favorite at start of tournament, they loss few matches because ROY was not in those matches, and now ROY is back so they are playing good cricket.

Recommend 0
ankit
Jul 03, 2019 07:29pm

Typical Pakistani response:

If they loose: Kiwis are intentionally loosing this match as well, they also do not like Pakistan.

If they win: See Kiwis also beat England, India lost intentionally.

Pakistan Team Performance: That is not the issue.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 03, 2019 07:31pm

@Nand, "nobody will miss a fluke team forever." Pakistan beating India is fluke, Pakistan beating ENG and NZ is fluke, ENG beating India is fluke. Only India win because it is good. Can you define fluke? What exactly is fluke when a team scores 300 runs, and it gets 10 players out below 300? A fluke is one odd event, not a continuous series of events.

Recommend 0
Khaleej
Jul 03, 2019 07:32pm

Best chances now for us is that new Zealand loose by big margin. Certainly we are blaming india for making our chance slim but it's actually our player who did it in match against wi

Recommend 0
Sawant
Jul 03, 2019 07:35pm

Match is fixed , New Zealand would allow England to win the match but with less difference , then both team will qualify for semi finals , feeling sad for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Bhanu
Jul 03, 2019 07:36pm

Pak team must now book their tickets for Saturday (after Bangladesh match). And yes..also hotel rooms at Dubai to spend few days there till the fans at home are pacified.

Recommend 0
Kiran
Jul 03, 2019 07:40pm

After 1st powerplay NZ are 37/2, slow start chasing the big total. Can Pakistan fans cry out the same conspiracy theory.

Recommend 0
Siddharth
Jul 03, 2019 07:40pm

actually it is not crucial match for nz but for pakistan and england.

Recommend 0
Bhanu
Jul 03, 2019 07:53pm

Pak has to be content with Tea Cup for now, as the World cup is far beyond their reach.

Recommend 0

