England set 306-run target for Kiwis in high-stakes World Cup clash

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated July 03, 2019

England's captain Eoin Morgan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP
England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and New Zealand at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England, on July 3. — AFP
New Zealand fans cheer before the match against England at Chester-le-Street. — Reuters
New Zealand's Matt Henry struck at the beginning of the 47th over to claim England skipper Eoin Morgan's victory as the two sides battle it out in the crucial World Cup game at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Earlier, Henry got New Zealand the breakthrough they were looking for when he put an end to England opener Jonny Bairstow's (106) fiery knock in the 32nd over.

Jos Buttler followed soon after, when he mistimed a shot, driving it through mid-off where he was caught by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Despite the quick fall of wickets, England have managed to put up a decent total, thanks to Bairstow, who struck 15 boundaries and a six in his destructive innings of 106 runs off 99 balls. The England opener paired up with Jason Roy (60), forming a crucial opening 163-run stand that led the host team to fire up to 104 runs in 15 overs.

After Roy was dismissed by James Neesham in the 19th over, Bairstow formed a 71-run partnership with Joe Root (24).

Root was removed by Boult in the 31st over.

Toss

England had won the toss and chosen to bat.

While the winner heads to the playoffs, the loser will face a nervous wait until Friday when fifth-placed Pakistan get a final chance to climb into the top four.

English skipper Eoin Morgan said that pitch and overheads were the decisive factors, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about," he added.

Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they too would have chosen to bat but "it's important to do a job".

Tim Southee and Matt Henry were in for the team. Ish Sodhi is sitting out the match along with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other than Australia's Mitchell Starc with 17.

"Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution," the New Zealand team said in a statement.

There's more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast is for unbroken play. They kept an unchanged squad for today's match.

The tournament hosts are in fourth place and only a point clear of Pakistan, which closes its group campaign against already-eliminated Bangladesh.

New Zealand are two points clear of Pakistan but have a much healthier net run-rate than the Kiwis. So just avoiding a heavy defeat against England should ensure the Black Caps cannot be shunted from the semifinal lineup.

England are looking to avenge an embarrassing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, which captain Eoin Morgan described as the "rock bottom" moment of his career.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

WorldCup19
Sport

siddu
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

win the toss bat first and win the match there ends the matter...

Klick
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

Pakistan has nothing to gain from this match. They are out by all means.

Ravi Krishna
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

So bye bye Pakistan ?

Anand
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

England wins by 60+- runs

Dave
Jul 03, 2019 02:30pm

Good luck England.

Shahdab
Jul 03, 2019 02:31pm

The most important match for us in the whole tournament.

Dr. Mizaa
Jul 03, 2019 02:32pm

Bangladesh Will beat Pakistan...

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 02:32pm

This will be an interesting and decisive match for both England and Pakistan. In my view, our chances to be in the semi final are slim, even we win the next match against Bangladesh, because of low average run rate in 9 games.

A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:37pm

Come on England!!!!!

Facts
Jul 03, 2019 02:39pm

Why Pakistan needs support from else in everything. For economy, sports, defense, etc

Amd
Jul 03, 2019 02:42pm

I do not think Pakistan can win against Bangladesh. They are playing much better cricket. Pakistan is just hoping to be lucky without much hard work.

vishal (Kashmiri)
Jul 03, 2019 02:43pm

lets see how much prayer of Pakistan saves New zealand....

Remote observer
Jul 03, 2019 02:43pm

England at advantage as they won the toss and choose to bat. But it is cricket, no one can guarantee till last ball is bowled. However fools will love throwing predictions.

Baldev
Jul 03, 2019 02:49pm

Curtains for pakistan....Next time please focus on your own game rather being dependent on others to do a favour.

IMTIAZ
Jul 03, 2019 02:49pm

England was heavy odds on favourite before the toss and odds further rose by winning the toss and electing to bat. With 33 for no loss in 4 overs Jason Roy and Bairstow have made it clear that 400 is the target.

From Pakistan's fans' point of view, England should beat NZ by 150 runs.

VR
Jul 03, 2019 02:51pm

Go Lions!!

Snag
Jul 03, 2019 02:52pm

good luck Pakistan..

A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:52pm

I think NZ have already given up and England look hungry and aggressive. My prediction is England 315 50 overs. NZ 220 all out.

kabir
Jul 03, 2019 02:52pm

England is winner today,will make runs over 350/

RAJA CHILL
Jul 03, 2019 02:53pm

Five overs and England crossed 44. Pakistan hopes are getting ruined..

shBharat
Jul 03, 2019 02:55pm

I am from India but rooting for Newzealand.

Akki
Jul 03, 2019 02:57pm

If England wins today it's end of tournament for Pakistan

A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:59pm

I only care about beating India. Nothing else matters

yank
Jul 03, 2019 02:59pm

@Shahdab,
Most important game should have been the ones you played

Swiss Neutral
Jul 03, 2019 03:00pm

England is playing New Zealand but eliminating Pakistan!!!!

Vayuputra
Jul 03, 2019 03:02pm

I hope after England winning this match Pakistani people don't start blaming NZ for not qualifying for semi finals.

Vikas
Jul 03, 2019 03:02pm

Looks like things are not going Pakistan’s errr .. England’s way.

Swiss Neutral
Jul 03, 2019 03:02pm

@Dr. Mizaa "Bangladesh Will beat Pakistan"

New Zealand has much higher rate than Pakistan. So makes no difference

Dave
Jul 03, 2019 03:03pm

Pakistan will be cheering for New Zealand tonight!! But my prediction is England gonna win.

Rehmat
Jul 03, 2019 03:05pm

England off to another flying start courtesy of the toss. Pakistan are out and so it should be, Pakistan do not deserved to be in the semi final, the team had number of overweight players, they will lose against BD, because BD players have shown guts, even chasing a big they refused to surrender unlike our timid and spineless team.

Desi Dimag
Jul 03, 2019 03:06pm

It seems England will beat NewZistan.

Selva
Jul 03, 2019 03:06pm

So Pakistan dream got shattered?

Bharat Dave
Jul 03, 2019 03:10pm

@A shah, Do not worry. We also had similar mindset during 80s and 90s when we were often getting beaten by Pakistan. We were getting solace from our WC victory of 1992,1996 and 1999.

Original Zak brand
Jul 03, 2019 03:12pm

@A shah, which we failed miserably against them.

Swesh
Jul 03, 2019 03:12pm

@A shah, for that you would have to raise your standard.

DesiDesi
Jul 03, 2019 03:13pm

You have to earn your spot.pathetic match fixing excuses wont get you anywhere.

Swesh
Jul 03, 2019 03:13pm

@A shah, for that you would have to raise your standard.

DesiDesi
Jul 03, 2019 03:15pm

Look at the fans behaviour and learn a thing or two.

Sunil
Jul 03, 2019 03:15pm

@Shahdab, Not this. Most important match for Pakistan would be with Bangladesh. They will mostly dominate pakistan and likely to beat as well. Save your grace!

DesiDesi
Jul 03, 2019 03:16pm

So Sad Sarfraz 's chances of Becoming pakistan's Prime minster are over.

RK
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

@A shah, Yes! a wish yet to be fulfilled by Pakistan in World Cup Contests

India First
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

@A shah, sorry, that didn’t happen. Try harder next time Maybe you will succeed.

ajab singh
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

Thats it for pakistan

Vikram
Jul 03, 2019 03:17pm

@A shah, your 2 statements have contradicted each other.

abhaKahnum
Jul 03, 2019 03:18pm

@A shah, they wont their world cup by defeating us.

A Khan
Jul 03, 2019 03:19pm

England will win. Pakistan cant win vs Bangladesh. Bangladesh is superior team than Pakistan.

India First
Jul 03, 2019 03:20pm

So semis will look like in this order so far. Aus Ind Eng NZ Positioning becomes important now. Toss has been the biggest factor in deciding results so far.

Maula jatt
Jul 03, 2019 03:21pm

See you pakistan 2023... Pls.. Improve your team.. Rather then praying for rain points and other teams performance to bring you to next round.. Shame on such country called Pakistan.. Useless people and sportsman

Fair_Point
Jul 03, 2019 03:21pm

This is called a flying start and not a steady start...England will thrash New Zealand today and with that, Pakistan's hopes to reach SF will also crash.

Asif
Jul 03, 2019 03:31pm

Now NZ ‘throwing’ away the match.. the world is conspiring against Pakistan?

karr
Jul 03, 2019 03:32pm

All the best to both teams Let the best team win

Naeem
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

For Pakistan it is a difficult day. Preparation to get back home. They should have not lost the game against W. Indies.

Piyush
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

Now you guys will come up saying Newzealand bowled bad intentionally to keep Pakistan out of Semi final race... For you guys everyone should play according to your wish then only it is good else match is fixed. You should first think how you will beat Pakistan i still remember during Asia cup you guys started hype of Ind vs pak final and Bangladesh has shown you doors. Stand on your feet dont depend on anyone it is for your cricket and for your economy. Good luck against Bangladesh.

sachdev
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

Final kick is coming.

King
Jul 03, 2019 03:33pm

This match also fixed ?

Snb
Jul 03, 2019 03:34pm

It seems that New Zealand too conspired against Pakistan

Truthful
Jul 03, 2019 03:34pm

@A shah, You can keep dreaming. The Indian team is way better.

ashish
Jul 03, 2019 03:35pm

:) so sorry to see the best team crash out of WC :)

Vikas
Jul 03, 2019 03:35pm

England 104/0 at the end of 15 overs. Pakistan getting loosies

raja hindustani
Jul 03, 2019 03:36pm

@A shah, Do it brother in next world cup. We are now bored by getting same result since 1992. There is no more excitement and fun in Ind-pak matches, its getting one sided and predictable.

Yours Truly
Jul 03, 2019 03:37pm

The way England has started, it's goodbye Pakistan..

Hoka Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 03:39pm

Bangladesh will beat us. So this match is not so crutial for us.

k k tiwari
Jul 03, 2019 03:39pm

@A shah, And that never happened in world cup so better go to sleep

A shah
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

Pakistan should just blame foreign hand and non state actors for the loss

k k tiwari
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

Match is fixed to include England in semis

shekhar
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

seems eng will win and pak crashed out of wc

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 03:41pm

England, 111 for no wicket in 17 overseas, it looks, Pakistan's chances to be in the semi final are slim.

yank
Jul 03, 2019 03:42pm

@A shah, Rest in peace until CWC2023, to be played in India

Amir baloch
Jul 03, 2019 03:47pm

@A shah, you better because punjabistan cricket team will never win

BAXAR
Jul 03, 2019 03:47pm

@ashish, "so sorry to see the best team crash out of WC" Let them play cricket among themselves and see how thrilling it will become. Would this match have any importance if Pakistan's place in the semis was not hanging? Let's see how thrilling the game will become without Pakistan for some years.

