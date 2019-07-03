England set 306-run target for Kiwis in high-stakes World Cup clash
New Zealand's Matt Henry struck at the beginning of the 47th over to claim England skipper Eoin Morgan's victory as the two sides battle it out in the crucial World Cup game at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.
Earlier, Henry got New Zealand the breakthrough they were looking for when he put an end to England opener Jonny Bairstow's (106) fiery knock in the 32nd over.
Jos Buttler followed soon after, when he mistimed a shot, driving it through mid-off where he was caught by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
Despite the quick fall of wickets, England have managed to put up a decent total, thanks to Bairstow, who struck 15 boundaries and a six in his destructive innings of 106 runs off 99 balls. The England opener paired up with Jason Roy (60), forming a crucial opening 163-run stand that led the host team to fire up to 104 runs in 15 overs.
After Roy was dismissed by James Neesham in the 19th over, Bairstow formed a 71-run partnership with Joe Root (24).
Root was removed by Boult in the 31st over.
Toss
England had won the toss and chosen to bat.
While the winner heads to the playoffs, the loser will face a nervous wait until Friday when fifth-placed Pakistan get a final chance to climb into the top four.
English skipper Eoin Morgan said that pitch and overheads were the decisive factors, ESPNcricinfo reported.
"The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about," he added.
Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they too would have chosen to bat but "it's important to do a job".
Tim Southee and Matt Henry were in for the team. Ish Sodhi is sitting out the match along with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other than Australia's Mitchell Starc with 17.
"Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution," the New Zealand team said in a statement.
There's more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast is for unbroken play. They kept an unchanged squad for today's match.
The tournament hosts are in fourth place and only a point clear of Pakistan, which closes its group campaign against already-eliminated Bangladesh.
New Zealand are two points clear of Pakistan but have a much healthier net run-rate than the Kiwis. So just avoiding a heavy defeat against England should ensure the Black Caps cannot be shunted from the semifinal lineup.
England are looking to avenge an embarrassing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, which captain Eoin Morgan described as the "rock bottom" moment of his career.
Line-ups:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Comments (70)
