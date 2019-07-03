DAWN.COM

England off to a steady start with 44 runs after 5 overs in high-stakes clash against NZ

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated July 03, 2019

England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and New Zealand at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England, on July 3. — AFP
New Zealand fans cheer before the match against England at Chester-le-Street. — Reuters
After five overs, England are 44-0 in their high-stakes Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Jonny Bairstow is batting at 23 runs and is accompanied by Jason Roy (13) at the crease. The hosts earlier won the toss and opted to bat.

While the winner heads to the playoffs, the loser will face a nervous wait until Friday when fifth-placed Pakistan get a final chance to climb into the top four.

English skipper Eoin Morgan said that pitch and overheads were the decisive factors, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about," he added.

Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they too would have chosen to bat but "it's important to do a job".

Tim Southee and Matt Henry were in for the team. Ish Sodhi is sitting out the match along with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other than Australia's Mitchell Starc with 17.

"Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution," the New Zealand team said in a statement.

There's more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast is for unbroken play. They kept an unchanged squad for today's match.

The tournament hosts are in fourth place and only a point clear of Pakistan, which closes its group campaign against already-eliminated Bangladesh.

New Zealand are two points clear of Pakistan but have a much healthier net run-rate than the Kiwis. So just avoiding a heavy defeat against England should ensure the Black Caps cannot be shunted from the semifinal lineup.

England are looking to avenge an embarrassing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, which captain Eoin Morgan described as the "rock bottom" moment of his career.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Ravi Krishna
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

So bye bye Pakistan ?

Dave
Jul 03, 2019 02:30pm

Good luck England.

Shahdab
Jul 03, 2019 02:31pm

The most important match for us in the whole tournament.

Dr. Mizaa
Jul 03, 2019 02:32pm

Bangladesh Will beat Pakistan...

A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:37pm

Come on England!!!!!

A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:59pm

I only care about beating India. Nothing else matters

