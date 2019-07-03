DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kiwis get second breakthrough as Joe Root dismissed in World Cup match against England

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated July 03, 2019

Email

England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and New Zealand at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England, on July 3. — AFP
England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and New Zealand at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England, on July 3. — AFP
New Zealand fans cheer before the match against England at Chester-le-Street. — Reuters
New Zealand fans cheer before the match against England at Chester-le-Street. — Reuters

New Zealand got their second breakthrough after Trent Boult dismissed Joe Root (24) in a high-stakes World Cup match against England at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

The wicket came 11 overs after James Neesham removed England opener Jason Roy (60), breaking off a 163-run opening stand.

Roy and Jonny Bairstow had set off to a fiery start and together had scored 100-plus runs within 17 overs. Bairstow, who has so far scored 76 off 73 balls, was joined by Joe Root (16 off 16) after Roy's dismissal.

Toss

England had won the toss and chosen to bat.

While the winner heads to the playoffs, the loser will face a nervous wait until Friday when fifth-placed Pakistan get a final chance to climb into the top four.

English skipper Eoin Morgan said that pitch and overheads were the decisive factors, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about," he added.

Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they too would have chosen to bat but "it's important to do a job".

Tim Southee and Matt Henry were in for the team. Ish Sodhi is sitting out the match along with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other than Australia's Mitchell Starc with 17.

"Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution," the New Zealand team said in a statement.

There's more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast is for unbroken play. They kept an unchanged squad for today's match.

The tournament hosts are in fourth place and only a point clear of Pakistan, which closes its group campaign against already-eliminated Bangladesh.

New Zealand are two points clear of Pakistan but have a much healthier net run-rate than the Kiwis. So just avoiding a heavy defeat against England should ensure the Black Caps cannot be shunted from the semifinal lineup.

England are looking to avenge an embarrassing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, which captain Eoin Morgan described as the "rock bottom" moment of his career.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ravi Krishna
Jul 03, 2019 02:26pm

So bye bye Pakistan ?

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 03, 2019 02:30pm

Good luck England.

Recommend 0
Shahdab
Jul 03, 2019 02:31pm

The most important match for us in the whole tournament.

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
Jul 03, 2019 02:32pm

Bangladesh Will beat Pakistan...

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:37pm

Come on England!!!!!

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 02:59pm

I only care about beating India. Nothing else matters

Recommend 0
ashish
Jul 03, 2019 03:35pm

:) so sorry to see the best team crash out of WC :)

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

Pakistan should just blame foreign hand and non state actors for the loss

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

Match is fixed to include England in semis

Recommend 0
shekhar
Jul 03, 2019 03:40pm

seems eng will win and pak crashed out of wc

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 03:41pm

England, 111 for no wicket in 17 overseas, it looks, Pakistan's chances to be in the semi final are slim.

Recommend 0
yank
Jul 03, 2019 03:42pm

@A shah, Rest in peace until CWC2023, to be played in India

Recommend 0
Amir baloch
Jul 03, 2019 03:47pm

@A shah, you better because punjabistan cricket team will never win

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 03, 2019 03:47pm

@ashish, "so sorry to see the best team crash out of WC" Let them play cricket among themselves and see how thrilling it will become. Would this match have any importance if Pakistan's place in the semis was not hanging? Let's see how thrilling the game will become without Pakistan for some years.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to horse-trading

Back to horse-trading

Neither horse-trading nor political witch-hunts can provide stability to the government.

Editorial

July 03, 2019

Sexual harassment

THERE can be no denying the fact that workplace sexual harassment is rampant in Pakistan — as it is across the...
Updated July 03, 2019

Sanaullah’s arrest

Sanaullah was yesterday sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a district court.
July 03, 2019

England-India match

ENGLAND’S easy 31-run win over formidable India in Sunday’s key World Cup clash at Edgbaston has sparked a ...
July 02, 2019

Searing heatwaves

IT might seem like a muted cry for help in these times of turbocharged politics and loud mutual recriminations, but...
July 02, 2019

Return of the missing

IT seems the families of some missing people in Balochistan have been reunited with their loved ones in recent...
Updated July 02, 2019

A team is born

The Afghans have, indeed, taken the hardship and challenges of the game head-on