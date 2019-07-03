England crush New Zealand with 119-run victory to reach World Cup semi-finals

England scored a comprehensive 119-run victory in their must-win match against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan's side scored 305-8 in their 50 overs as Jonny Bairstow, player of the match, top-scored with 106 and Jason Roy hit 60.

The tournament hosts then bowled out New Zealand for 186 to guarantee a top-four finish in the 10-team group stage.

England, who have never won the competition, are into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992.

As soon as the match was over, the commentators at ESPN Cricinfo began speculating what the semi final composition could look like given today's win, whether Pakistan have a chance, and considering the fact that Australia and India are already through.

"Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh by 316 runs at Lord's on Friday to oust New Zealand. That is, if they score 400, they need to keep Bangladesh to 84 or less. The exact margin will change depending on scores. It's not over yet!" they said.

As things stand, England are in line to face India, currently second, but it is still possible for Virat Kohli's men to leapfrog Australia at the top of the standings.

If England do play India it will be a repeat of Sunday's match at the Birmingham ground when, following back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia, they inflicted a first reverse upon Kohli's side.

The opening semi-final between the first and fourth-placed sides is scheduled for Old Trafford next Tuesday.

Skippers' comments

The happy England skipper, had the following post-victory remarks, according to ESPN Cricinfo:

"We were outstanding today, started with the two boys at the top laying a solid platform, Jonny's hundred was matchwinning, the wicket changed after the 25th over, every batsman after that found it, but runs on the board at that stage was encouraging."

On the bat-first tournament: "We can do both, if the wicket dictates that 280-300 is far, we can do that. All the wickets have got slower and lower throughout, it has been a theme, and if it continues, we will continue to bat first."

"I think the manner we've displayed in the last two games has been the identity we've been working to for the last four years. Hope to produce that aggressive positive energy."

When asked if he has a preference between Australia and India to face off against, he said: "Nope. Just happy to be there."

The Kiwis' skipper, Kane Williamson, had the following comments:

"Not ideal to have three defeats, the recipe is simple but not easy. We need to play a better brand of cricket, the margins have looked big, but there have been a lot of variables. We have to learn from it and move forward. They outplayed us in all facets and deserved the win, but it slowed down a lot after the first 20 overs, the cutters into the pitch started to stick."

"At the halfway stage we were happy to pull it back, but we needed to build partnerships to take the game deep. We haven't had a flow with our batting, but you're still trying to apply something of substance."

England innings

Jonny Bairstow's second successive hundred laid the foundation for England's 119-run thrashing of New Zealand.

England, who were 194 for the loss of one wicket after 30 overs, could only score 111 in the last 20 overs and lost 7 wickets.

Matt Henry, Trent Boult and James Neesham each picked two wickets in their 10-over spells. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee bagged one wicket apiece, though the latter proved to be more expensive as he gave away 70 runs in his 9-over spell.

Despite the quick fall of wickets in the last 20 overs, England managed to put up a decent total, thanks to opener Bairstow, who struck 15 boundaries and a six in his destructive innings of 106 runs off 99 balls. The England opener paired up with Jason Roy (60), forming a crucial opening 163-run stand that led the host team to fire up to 104 runs in 15 overs.

After Roy was dismissed by Neesham in the 19th over, Bairstow formed a 71-run partnership with Joe Root (24).

Root was removed by Boult in the 31st over.

It was Henry who got New Zealand the breakthrough they were looking for when he put an end to Bairstow's fiery knock in the 32nd over. Jos Buttler followed Bairstow soon after, when he mistimed a shot driving it through mid-off where he was caught by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the 35th over.

Ben Stokes (11), who has been in good form recently, was caught by Henry when he mistimed a shot on Santner's delivery. Chris Woakes (4) fell to Neesham in the 45th over when Williamson caught him at mid-off.

Henry struck again at the beginning of the 47th over to claim England skipper Eoin Morgan's (42). Adil Rashid (16) was bowled out on a yorker by Southee in the last over of the innings.

Speaking about his century after the innings, Bairstow said: "I'm really pleased obviously. There's been a couple of low scores in the competition as well. I felt like I needed to contribute with some runs. I'm disappointed not to go on with a big one but pleased to have got a hundred."

New Zealand innings

New Zealand, who would have reached the semi-finals had they won this match, saw their chase start badly when Henry Nicholls was lbw for a golden duck to Chris Woakes and decided against a review that would have reprieved him.

Martin Guptill, the leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup, then fell cheaply but worse followed for New Zealand when senior batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were dismissed by contrasting run-outs.

Black Caps skipper Williamson, who came into this match with a tournament average of 113.50, fell for 27 in unlucky fashion when fast bowler Mark Wood got his fingertips to a Taylor drive and deflected the ball onto the non-striker's stumps with Williamson out of his ground.

Taylor was far more responsible for his own exit when, deciding to go for a risky second run on 28, he failed to beat Adil Rashid's throw from fine leg to Buttler.

After a brief stoppage when a streaker ran onto the field, the Black Caps lost Tom Latham, caught behind for 57, to leave them all but beaten at 164-7.

Earlier, Bairstow and Jason Roy (60) got England off to a flyer with an opening partnership of 123 — their third century stand in a row.

Bairstow reached his ninth one-day international hundred off 95 balls, including 14 fours and a six.

Toss

England had won the toss and chosen to bat.

English skipper Eoin Morgan said that pitch and overheads were the decisive factors, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"The pitches have got tougher, slower, lower as the match goes on, and it's a trend that the pitches haven't been as good as the last few years. It's a bit like a quarter-final, we train hard, play hard, today is what it's all about," he added.

Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they too would have chosen to bat but "it's important to do a job".

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Tim Southee and Matt Henry were in for the team. Ish Sodhi sat out the match along with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other than Australia's Mitchell Starc with 17.

"Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution," the New Zealand team said in a statement.

Since there was more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast was for unbroken play, they kept an unchanged squad for today's match.