2 people killed, as many injured in firing incident at Lahore airport

Two people were killed while two others were injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said two suspects — identified as Shan and Arshad — opened fire on a man near the airport's parking area. He said their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of the Lakhodair area in Lahore, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He died on the spot.

Both the assailants, who have previous criminal records, have been arrested.

According to DIG Khan, the suspects had a long-running dispute with Zain.

The second victim of the shooting was a taxi driver named Akram, who had no relation to Zain but was struck during the firing. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two others injured in the incident are under treatment at a hospital.

The DIG said that the suspects had duped Airport Security Force (ASF) officials and entered the airport parking area with weapons.

The two gunmen did not enter the main terminal's security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.

DIG Khan stressed that it was the job of the ASF to manage the security at the facility. Meanwhile, SP Cantt Safdar Raza Kazmi said police are investigating how the suspects managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.

The DIG visited the site of the incident and issued the necessary instructions, a spokesperson for the Lahore Police told DawnNewsTV.

It was earlier reported that the incident took place at the arrivals/waiting area outside the main airport building. Footage available with DawnNewsTV shows the deceased man lying on the floor with two women sitting next to the body.

A forensics team reached the airport soon after the incident while entry and exit points to the airport were closed. They have since been opened. After receiving reports of the incident, a large contingent of police and Rangers personnel also reached the site.

