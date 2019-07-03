2 people killed, as many injured in firing incident at Lahore airport
Two people were killed while two others were injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said two suspects — identified as Shan and Arshad — opened fire on a man near the airport's parking area. He said their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of the Lakhodair area in Lahore, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He died on the spot.
Both the assailants, who have previous criminal records, have been arrested.
According to DIG Khan, the suspects had a long-running dispute with Zain.
The second victim of the shooting was a taxi driver named Akram, who had no relation to Zain but was struck during the firing. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Two others injured in the incident are under treatment at a hospital.
The DIG said that the suspects had duped Airport Security Force (ASF) officials and entered the airport parking area with weapons.
The two gunmen did not enter the main terminal's security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.
DIG Khan stressed that it was the job of the ASF to manage the security at the facility. Meanwhile, SP Cantt Safdar Raza Kazmi said police are investigating how the suspects managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.
The DIG visited the site of the incident and issued the necessary instructions, a spokesperson for the Lahore Police told DawnNewsTV.
It was earlier reported that the incident took place at the arrivals/waiting area outside the main airport building. Footage available with DawnNewsTV shows the deceased man lying on the floor with two women sitting next to the body.
A forensics team reached the airport soon after the incident while entry and exit points to the airport were closed. They have since been opened. After receiving reports of the incident, a large contingent of police and Rangers personnel also reached the site.
Additional reporting by Ali Waqar and Adnan Sheikh
Comments (22)
Army should immediately control the situation there.
A very serious matter: what were the security people doing ? taking a nap?
Scary ... I travel there for business. Not good news.
Security lapse!
Scary...
Shows the incompetence of Airport Security Force
RIP...
where is the security soo sad
Was it a personal dispute or drug/money laundering related incident? Will we know the full facts?
How a gunman got into waiting area. Security personals must be held accountable.
If Imran wants to improve tourism be needs to wake up and smell the coffee - now you can’t even get out the airport safely
How was the man allowed so close to the airport with a gun????!
What is going on this is a massive security breach and heads must roll because of it.
Where is security
The old wire checks do not work, should upgrade to proper tech to check the cars entering the airport.
obsolete wire checks at the entrance do not work, authorities should upgrade to latest tech for the vehicle checks at the airport entrance.
How come they entered into airport premises
ASF wake up
RIP airport security force.
Strict gun control laws and regulations needed in Pakistan.
How come they were allowed to carry weapons inside one of the International Airports??
Human life should not be so worthless. Security need to change their measure to check the vehicles.
This is Naya Pakistan. Happens when you cut the security budget of public buildings.