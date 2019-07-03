DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 people killed, as many injured in firing incident at Lahore airport

Waseem Riaz | APUpdated July 03, 2019

Email

Two people were killed while two others were injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Two people were killed while two others were injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Two people were killed while two others were injured in a firing incident at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said two suspects — identified as Shan and Arshad — opened fire on a man near the airport's parking area. He said their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of the Lakhodair area in Lahore, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He died on the spot.

Both the assailants, who have previous criminal records, have been arrested.

According to DIG Khan, the suspects had a long-running dispute with Zain.

The second victim of the shooting was a taxi driver named Akram, who had no relation to Zain but was struck during the firing. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two others injured in the incident are under treatment at a hospital.

The DIG said that the suspects had dodged Airport Security Force (ASF) officials and entered the airport parking area.

DIG Khan stressed that it was the job of the ASF to manage the security at the facility. Meanwhile, SP Cantt Safdar Raza Kazmi said police are investigating how the suspects managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.

The DIG visited the site of the incident and issued the necessary instructions, a spokesperson for the Lahore Police told DawnNewsTV.

It was earlier reported that the incident took place at the arrivals/waiting area outside the main airport building. Footage available with DawnNewsTV shows the deceased man lying on the floor with two women sitting next to the body.

A forensics team reached the airport soon after the incident while entry and exit points to the airport were closed. They have since been opened. After receiving reports of the incident, a large contingent of police and Rangers personnel also reached the site.

Additional reporting by Ali Waqar and Adnan Sheikh

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
SkyHawk
Jul 03, 2019 10:54am

Army should immediately control the situation there.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jul 03, 2019 11:28am

Security lapse!

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jul 03, 2019 11:42am

Scary...

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 03, 2019 11:48am

Shows the incompetence of Airport Security Force

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jul 03, 2019 12:00pm

RIP...

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jul 03, 2019 12:00pm

where is the security soo sad

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 03, 2019 12:18pm

How was the man allowed so close to the airport with a gun????!

What is going on this is a massive security breach and heads must roll because of it.

Recommend 0
Shahid Khan
Jul 03, 2019 12:22pm

Where is security

Recommend 0
Ayaan
Jul 03, 2019 12:30pm

How come they entered into airport premises

Recommend 0
Hammad
Jul 03, 2019 12:48pm

RIP airport security force.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 03, 2019 12:53pm

Strict gun control laws and regulations needed in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ali Asghar
Jul 03, 2019 01:29pm

This is Naya Pakistan. Happens when you cut the security budget of public buildings.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to horse-trading

Back to horse-trading

Neither horse-trading nor political witch-hunts can provide stability to the government.

Editorial

July 03, 2019

Sexual harassment

THERE can be no denying the fact that workplace sexual harassment is rampant in Pakistan — as it is across the...
Updated July 03, 2019

Sanaullah’s arrest

Sanaullah was yesterday sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a district court.
July 03, 2019

England-India match

ENGLAND’S easy 31-run win over formidable India in Sunday’s key World Cup clash at Edgbaston has sparked a ...
July 02, 2019

Searing heatwaves

IT might seem like a muted cry for help in these times of turbocharged politics and loud mutual recriminations, but...
July 02, 2019

Return of the missing

IT seems the families of some missing people in Balochistan have been reunited with their loved ones in recent...
Updated July 02, 2019

A team is born

The Afghans have, indeed, taken the hardship and challenges of the game head-on