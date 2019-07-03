DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N requisitions National Assembly session after Rana’s arrest

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 03, 2019

Email

The requisition notice says that a session of the National Assembly be convened to discuss “the effects of the budget on the common man and the economy” and “repression of political leaders, including Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA, to stop them from raising their voice for the people of Pakistan”. — DawnNewsTV/File
The requisition notice says that a session of the National Assembly be convened to discuss “the effects of the budget on the common man and the economy” and “repression of political leaders, including Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA, to stop them from raising their voice for the people of Pakistan”. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday requisitioned the National Assembly session to discuss the post-budget situation and the recent arrest of the party’s Punjab president and MNA Rana Sanaullah.

The requisition notice carrying signatures of 92 opposition members was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat by MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi under Article 54(3) of the Constitution.

The requisition notice says that a session of the National Assembly be convened to discuss “the effects of the budget on the common man and the economy” and “repression of political leaders, including Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA, to stop them from raising their voice for the people of Pakistan”.

The notice was moved by the PML-N members hours after a district court in Lahore sent Rana Sanaullah to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a narcotics case involving some proscribed organisations.

Speaker is required to summon the session within 14 days of the receipt of the notice

The former home minister of Punjab had been arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force personnel on the Motorway when he was on his way to Lahore from his hometown Faisalabad.

Under the Constitution, the speaker is bound to summon the NA session within 14 days of the receipt of the requisition notice. Since the requisition has been moved on July 2, Speaker Asad Qaiser will have to summon the session by July 16.

The routine sessions of the National Assembly are summoned by the president, but a requisitioned session can only be summoned by the speaker.

Article 54(3) of the Constitution says: “On a requisition signed by not less than one-fourth of the total membership of the National Assembly, the speaker shall summon the National Assembly to meet, at such time and place as he thinks fit, within fourteen days of the receipt of the requisition; and when the Speaker has summoned the Assembly only he may prorogue it.”

The National Assembly which met for 20 days to discuss and approve the federal budget had been prorogued on June 29 with the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he had thanked the party legislators and allies for their support in the passage of the budget and had also lashed out at the opposition for calling him ‘selected PM’.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd , 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to horse-trading

Back to horse-trading

Neither horse-trading nor political witch-hunts can provide stability to the government.

Editorial

July 03, 2019

Sexual harassment

THERE can be no denying the fact that workplace sexual harassment is rampant in Pakistan — as it is across the...
July 03, 2019

Sanaullah’s arrest

THE circumstances of Rana Sanaullah’s arrest would be laughable if they did not involve matters of such grave...
July 03, 2019

England-India match

ENGLAND’S easy 31-run win over formidable India in Sunday’s key World Cup clash at Edgbaston has sparked a ...
July 02, 2019

Searing heatwaves

IT might seem like a muted cry for help in these times of turbocharged politics and loud mutual recriminations, but...
July 02, 2019

Return of the missing

IT seems the families of some missing people in Balochistan have been reunited with their loved ones in recent...
Updated July 02, 2019

A team is born

The Afghans have, indeed, taken the hardship and challenges of the game head-on