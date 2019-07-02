DAWN.COM

US designates Balochistan Liberation Army as global terrorist group

AFP | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated July 02, 2019

The US makes it a crime for anyone in the country to assist the BLA militants. — AFP/File
The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting Pakistani rule in Balochistan as terrorists after it carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests.

The US State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the US to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.

Take a look: 'Attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi planned in Afghanistan with support of Indian agency'

The banned BLA “is an armed group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in Baloch areas of Pakistan,” the State Department said in its designation.

The security forces have been fighting terrorists in Balochistan since 2004, with the militants recently finding a new focus in rallying against China's investment that is part of its major Belt and Road initiative.

The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan multiple times, including a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people in November 2018.

In May, five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed the only five-star hotel in Gwadar, the port city which Islamabad is hoping to develop into a major commercial hub.

Claiming responsibility for the hotel attack, the BLA warned China to stop its “exploitative projects in Balochistan” and threatened further attacks.

The US designation of the group comes despite vocal concerns by Washington over the Belt and Road initiative, with Washington accusing China of imposing debt traps on developing nations.

Following the US announcement, the Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement, taking note of the designation by the US administration.

"It is hoped that this designation will ensure that BLA’s space to operate is minimised," the statement read.

The FO pointed out that the BLA has been a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2006.

"It is important that the perpetrators, organisers, financers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan are held accountable and brought to justice."

Zeeshandxb
Jul 02, 2019 10:50pm

Now that's news. Way to go

AXH
Jul 02, 2019 10:52pm

This is a big blow to India who has been supporting BLA for a long time now.

M. Saeed
Jul 02, 2019 10:52pm

It is a right step by the US administration about BLA but it is still having reservations against Chinese investments in CPEC while withdrawing fast away from Pakistan..

Inam Ulhaq
Jul 02, 2019 10:53pm

About time

Umair
Jul 02, 2019 10:53pm

Finally!!!!!

Truth
Jul 02, 2019 10:54pm

Modi openly showed support for BLA and their leaders. I wonder how the Indian government reacts now when the fact remains that India is supporting and feeding terrorists.

Ali
Jul 02, 2019 10:54pm

So? Does it change anything? Dollar rate? Our economy?

PAF Thunder
Jul 02, 2019 10:54pm

Excellent victory for Pakistan. Please go after all the BLA terrorist hiding in India.

Imtiaz Karim (Berlin)
Jul 02, 2019 10:55pm

I m surprised it's wasn't till today.

Ga
Jul 02, 2019 10:55pm

India has openly admitted support for this group. It therefore becomes a state sponsor of terrorism.

Adnan Qamar
Jul 02, 2019 10:55pm

This is excellent news. US-Pakistan relations should from this point onwards be mutually beneficial.

Newborn
Jul 02, 2019 10:57pm

Now Britain should arrest all their leaders; otherwise they should not complain about JuD.

enam
Jul 02, 2019 10:57pm

Very good news

Ramesh R
Jul 02, 2019 10:57pm

Whoever taking guns against government is a terrorist/militant. Welcome move by US

sam
Jul 02, 2019 10:59pm

it is a big disappoinment for india. Now india is upset who is feeding in their backyard these terriost.

It is big achievment for USA and China. They won't do in pakistan anymore with the help of india.

Rocky
Jul 02, 2019 10:59pm

Indian support o BLA must end as well.

N_Saq
Jul 02, 2019 10:59pm

There is only one country in the world that has the guts to take on anyone and it the mighty US. That is why I keep saying if Pak cannot have US as friend then Pak definitely does not want US as a foe.

If Pak can eliminate Feudalism, Mullahism and VIPism from the country and establish the supremacy of the law and punish anyone who dare break a law then US and Pak can go a long way. It is simple you protect my interest and I will protect yours. Pak must help US with the Afghan war.

Reader
Jul 02, 2019 10:59pm

This is great milestone on multiple levels. Almost too hard to believe.

Dj
Jul 02, 2019 11:01pm

What a achievement by pak government.timing is very important which is just before the IK visit to US.Welldone

Bipin
Jul 02, 2019 11:01pm

Better late then never...

Raza
Jul 02, 2019 11:01pm

Good move. Some people in Afghanistan and India would be really worried.

murli
Jul 02, 2019 11:03pm

Might this have anything to do with the recent thaw in US-Pak relations?

Zubair Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 11:04pm

Good move. Now let's put the house in order.

Zubair Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 11:05pm

Good move. Lets change Balochistan through good governance.

Zubair Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 11:05pm

Good move.

Khana-Baba
Jul 02, 2019 11:05pm

Great diplomatic success...

Fact
Jul 02, 2019 11:06pm

Huge victory. This way their funding will be restricted. Dr Jumma Khan Marri and PM Imran Khan must have a role in this victory.

For those who are going to say that US will use this to get Pakistan to join anti-Iran alliance, let me remind you, Saudia has given lots of stuff to Pakistan and yet Pakistan did not take any Anti-Iranian stance. Hence US designating BLA as terrorist group is an entirely different matter.

Governor
Jul 02, 2019 11:07pm

Our enemies should think twice before funding them now.

GK
Jul 02, 2019 11:08pm

This is a huge win for PTI and IK as they pressure USA.

bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2019 11:09pm

Good news this. Thank you USA.

Now only India supports and funds this terrorist outfit. Pakistan needs to double up their diplomatic efforts to expose India.

AW
Jul 02, 2019 11:12pm

Thank you USA

Hafeez
Jul 02, 2019 11:15pm

Great news .. thank you USA for responding to cries of dead at hand of terrorists. This should initiate good relations with USA. UK to follow suit.

Khalid
Jul 02, 2019 11:19pm

Good to see that after England gave altaf hussain a shut up call (he hasn,t said a word since his arrest and subsequent release) US is coming around on BLA issue

The Indian Gentleman
Jul 02, 2019 11:21pm

This is totally wrong! No contract will go to US now, 100 billion and over for Indian defense budget for planes and weapons will go to Europe or Russia instead!

Zx
Jul 02, 2019 11:22pm

Sad news from Indian agencies. Invested so much in BLA activities.

Straight talk
Jul 02, 2019 11:22pm

And guess which neighbor is funding this group?

Bilal
Jul 02, 2019 11:23pm

Excellent news and two thumbs up to Imran Khan’s diplomacy.

Pushtun
Jul 02, 2019 11:23pm

Huge News. Finally

Anti-Corruption
Jul 02, 2019 11:25pm

Good news indeed..a pleasant surprise I must say. Wonderful diplomacy by IK led PTI government.

M. Niazi
Jul 02, 2019 11:27pm

Live long the United States of America. A friend in need.

Saad
Jul 02, 2019 11:29pm

Finally

Samarkand52
Jul 02, 2019 11:29pm

At Last !

Syed Farhan Ahmad
Jul 02, 2019 11:29pm

no comment

Taimur
Jul 02, 2019 11:31pm

This looks to have come out of left field and surely left lots of anti-Pakistan elements scratching their heads. At any rate, a good outcome one that was sorely needed

Tamir
Jul 02, 2019 11:33pm

Will there again be a u turn by our government? Difficult to believe any news floated by IK goverment.

Aisha
Jul 02, 2019 11:34pm

Huge win. Huge win. Well done Pakistan. Commiserations to the neighbours.

SAK
Jul 02, 2019 11:35pm

Excellent; a great diplomatic success of Pakistan. Now the world has started realizing the importance and sincerity of Pakistan especially its security forces about fighting terrorists. It speaks of the credibility of Pakistan as a state. Now India must rethink its support BLA and subversive activities inside Balochistan.

Sane One
Jul 02, 2019 11:42pm

Good step. Now declare any country/ government supporting BLA as terrorist states.

Umair
Jul 02, 2019 11:45pm

Success of our diplomacy.

Umar Mukhtar
Jul 02, 2019 11:46pm

A sad day for Indian hawks

Jamshed
Jul 02, 2019 11:50pm

Cold water poured on Indian designs. This clearly was an Indian sponsored outfit operating from Afghanistan and one wonders why they will attack Chinese? Great job by IK government and the Chinese to push the US to declare this as a terrorist organization.

Amir
Jul 02, 2019 11:51pm

Great news for Pakistan....Bad news for "some"

Indian
Jul 02, 2019 11:56pm

Shocking. I fear worse days ahead for Indian strategic interests unless we soften on trade.

Nasir
Jul 03, 2019 12:03am

Great step by USA!

Common Sense
Jul 03, 2019 12:09am

This is great news.

Luckystar
Jul 03, 2019 12:10am

Eastern neighbors will be very upset as now they can’t find and support them

Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Jul 03, 2019 12:16am

Now what India will do. They were supporting these terrorist.

Pak-UK
Jul 03, 2019 12:17am

And the one who were supporting them? India must learn to stop supporting and finding terrorists in region.

Pakistani
Jul 03, 2019 12:19am

Good / right move by USA

medu
Jul 03, 2019 12:22am

Bad news for india

Thought
Jul 03, 2019 12:25am

Ahead of PM IK US visit shows that both countries are thinking seriously about the future.

Jalbani Baloch
Jul 03, 2019 12:31am

Important move by US to term BLA as a terrorist organization, which is involved in subversive activities against the State of Pakistan. It is time for Baloch militants to give up their arms struggle and negotiate with the State of Pakistan on the rights of baloch people, and it is for sure, that all Pakistanis will support their rightful demands.

Zeeshan
Jul 03, 2019 12:34am

Thanks to US

Simba
Jul 03, 2019 12:35am

What UN says matters not US or UK

Zak
Jul 03, 2019 12:36am

'"It is important that the perpetrators, organisers, financers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan are held accountable and brought to justice."

This means, India.

Ahmad
Jul 03, 2019 12:36am

Big diplomatic victory for Pakistan.

Zak
Jul 03, 2019 12:39am

Finally, an excellent decision.

Javed
Jul 03, 2019 12:47am

Congratulations to all my countrymen including our Baloch brothers, this is a true victory for Pakistani diplomacy.

Isra
Jul 03, 2019 12:48am

Better late than never. It should not be difficult to identify who is or has been funding these terrorists involved in killing hundereds of innocents.

Shoaib Wahab
Jul 03, 2019 12:50am

Great news for Pakistan, only a true leader could pull it off...

Altaf (UK)
Jul 03, 2019 12:50am

Good job. A positive step. The government of the day now needs to properly address the grievance of Balochistan residents and give due attention to the much-needed developments there. We should also move away from the traditional divide & rule mentality left by previously generations and politicians.

Shah
Jul 03, 2019 12:52am

Question is: will Indians continue to train, fund and assist BLA or will they stop now?

abdullah
Jul 03, 2019 12:58am

Finalllllyy.now world needs to stop funding them.

raj
Jul 03, 2019 01:00am

Excellent news from US

Zahid
Jul 03, 2019 01:12am

Excellent.

Samir
Jul 03, 2019 01:19am

Same situation in Kashmir.

sid
Jul 03, 2019 01:33am

better late than never

Reallydoesntmatter
Jul 03, 2019 01:45am

I hope US realizes which country is the main financier of BLA and takes strict actions against them.

fahim khalil
Jul 03, 2019 01:50am

This is really good news for Pakistan.

Ragu
Jul 03, 2019 02:39am

Terror is Terror- no matter who the victims are.

KhanRA
Jul 03, 2019 02:42am

Better late than never!

Addendum
Jul 03, 2019 02:53am

Bad news for India.

JJ
Jul 03, 2019 02:57am

Great news, hopefully mutual ties will further improve after this positive development.

enam
Jul 03, 2019 04:10am

positive development

Dastan
Jul 03, 2019 04:11am

First positive thing I have seen the Trump administration do.

Raja Farhat Abbas
Jul 03, 2019 04:27am

Really happy to read this news, America has done the right thing cheers.!

Aman
Jul 03, 2019 04:45am

Great move thank you USA/Trump.

Kam
Jul 03, 2019 04:55am

All types of militants extremists should be banned regardless of their agenda

MG
Jul 03, 2019 04:59am

Good move

Asjadfareed
Jul 03, 2019 07:06am

Love USA for this. Thanks . Now India will probably stop funding them.

jagga
Jul 03, 2019 07:09am

India, BJP and RSS are not going to like this one...

Indian
Jul 03, 2019 07:11am

With allies like the US..

Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Jul 03, 2019 07:28am

A good move .(Texas)

soumen ganguly
Jul 03, 2019 07:31am

nothing will happen, just an eyewash

azam khan
Jul 03, 2019 07:46am

Good news !

Santosh
Jul 03, 2019 07:50am

Y

Harry Jam
Jul 03, 2019 08:06am

Once again why we care what US administration says?? It's none of their business. It's our internal problem.

MSA
Jul 03, 2019 08:45am

Good

Syed Raza
Jul 03, 2019 09:47am

wow what a shot.

ADIL MUSTAFA
Jul 03, 2019 09:56am

@Ali, Please recognize when something good happens. No need to be negative all the time.

Saba Anwar
Jul 03, 2019 10:07am

First time something positive for Pakistan from US

