US designates Balochistan Liberation Army as global terrorist group
The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting Pakistani rule in Balochistan as terrorists after it carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests.
The US State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the US to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.
Take a look: 'Attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi planned in Afghanistan with support of Indian agency'
The banned BLA “is an armed group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in Baloch areas of Pakistan,” the State Department said in its designation.
The security forces have been fighting terrorists in Balochistan since 2004, with the militants recently finding a new focus in rallying against China's investment that is part of its major Belt and Road initiative.
The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan multiple times, including a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people in November 2018.
In May, five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed the only five-star hotel in Gwadar, the port city which Islamabad is hoping to develop into a major commercial hub.
Claiming responsibility for the hotel attack, the BLA warned China to stop its “exploitative projects in Balochistan” and threatened further attacks.
The US designation of the group comes despite vocal concerns by Washington over the Belt and Road initiative, with Washington accusing China of imposing debt traps on developing nations.
Following the US announcement, the Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement, taking note of the designation by the US administration.
"It is hoped that this designation will ensure that BLA’s space to operate is minimised," the statement read.
The FO pointed out that the BLA has been a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2006.
"It is important that the perpetrators, organisers, financers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan are held accountable and brought to justice."
Comments (101)
Now that's news. Way to go
This is a big blow to India who has been supporting BLA for a long time now.
It is a right step by the US administration about BLA but it is still having reservations against Chinese investments in CPEC while withdrawing fast away from Pakistan..
About time
Finally!!!!!
Modi openly showed support for BLA and their leaders. I wonder how the Indian government reacts now when the fact remains that India is supporting and feeding terrorists.
So? Does it change anything? Dollar rate? Our economy?
Excellent victory for Pakistan. Please go after all the BLA terrorist hiding in India.
I m surprised it's wasn't till today.
India has openly admitted support for this group. It therefore becomes a state sponsor of terrorism.
This is excellent news. US-Pakistan relations should from this point onwards be mutually beneficial.
Now Britain should arrest all their leaders; otherwise they should not complain about JuD.
Very good news
Whoever taking guns against government is a terrorist/militant. Welcome move by US
it is a big disappoinment for india. Now india is upset who is feeding in their backyard these terriost.
It is big achievment for USA and China. They won't do in pakistan anymore with the help of india.
Indian support o BLA must end as well.
There is only one country in the world that has the guts to take on anyone and it the mighty US. That is why I keep saying if Pak cannot have US as friend then Pak definitely does not want US as a foe.
If Pak can eliminate Feudalism, Mullahism and VIPism from the country and establish the supremacy of the law and punish anyone who dare break a law then US and Pak can go a long way. It is simple you protect my interest and I will protect yours. Pak must help US with the Afghan war.
This is great milestone on multiple levels. Almost too hard to believe.
What a achievement by pak government.timing is very important which is just before the IK visit to US.Welldone
Better late then never...
Good move. Some people in Afghanistan and India would be really worried.
Might this have anything to do with the recent thaw in US-Pak relations?
Good move. Now let's put the house in order.
Good move. Lets change Balochistan through good governance.
Good move.
Great diplomatic success...
Huge victory. This way their funding will be restricted. Dr Jumma Khan Marri and PM Imran Khan must have a role in this victory.
For those who are going to say that US will use this to get Pakistan to join anti-Iran alliance, let me remind you, Saudia has given lots of stuff to Pakistan and yet Pakistan did not take any Anti-Iranian stance. Hence US designating BLA as terrorist group is an entirely different matter.
Our enemies should think twice before funding them now.
This is a huge win for PTI and IK as they pressure USA.
Good news this. Thank you USA.
Now only India supports and funds this terrorist outfit. Pakistan needs to double up their diplomatic efforts to expose India.
Thank you USA
Great news .. thank you USA for responding to cries of dead at hand of terrorists. This should initiate good relations with USA. UK to follow suit.
Good to see that after England gave altaf hussain a shut up call (he hasn,t said a word since his arrest and subsequent release) US is coming around on BLA issue
This is totally wrong! No contract will go to US now, 100 billion and over for Indian defense budget for planes and weapons will go to Europe or Russia instead!
Sad news from Indian agencies. Invested so much in BLA activities.
And guess which neighbor is funding this group?
Excellent news and two thumbs up to Imran Khan’s diplomacy.
Huge News. Finally
Good news indeed..a pleasant surprise I must say. Wonderful diplomacy by IK led PTI government.
Live long the United States of America. A friend in need.
Finally
At Last !
no comment
This looks to have come out of left field and surely left lots of anti-Pakistan elements scratching their heads. At any rate, a good outcome one that was sorely needed
Will there again be a u turn by our government? Difficult to believe any news floated by IK goverment.
Huge win. Huge win. Well done Pakistan. Commiserations to the neighbours.
Excellent; a great diplomatic success of Pakistan. Now the world has started realizing the importance and sincerity of Pakistan especially its security forces about fighting terrorists. It speaks of the credibility of Pakistan as a state. Now India must rethink its support BLA and subversive activities inside Balochistan.
Good step. Now declare any country/ government supporting BLA as terrorist states.
Success of our diplomacy.
A sad day for Indian hawks
Cold water poured on Indian designs. This clearly was an Indian sponsored outfit operating from Afghanistan and one wonders why they will attack Chinese? Great job by IK government and the Chinese to push the US to declare this as a terrorist organization.
Great news for Pakistan....Bad news for "some"
Shocking. I fear worse days ahead for Indian strategic interests unless we soften on trade.
Great step by USA!
This is great news.
Eastern neighbors will be very upset as now they can’t find and support them
Now what India will do. They were supporting these terrorist.
And the one who were supporting them? India must learn to stop supporting and finding terrorists in region.
Good / right move by USA
Bad news for india
Ahead of PM IK US visit shows that both countries are thinking seriously about the future.
Important move by US to term BLA as a terrorist organization, which is involved in subversive activities against the State of Pakistan. It is time for Baloch militants to give up their arms struggle and negotiate with the State of Pakistan on the rights of baloch people, and it is for sure, that all Pakistanis will support their rightful demands.
Thanks to US
What UN says matters not US or UK
'"It is important that the perpetrators, organisers, financers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan are held accountable and brought to justice."
This means, India.
Big diplomatic victory for Pakistan.
Finally, an excellent decision.
Congratulations to all my countrymen including our Baloch brothers, this is a true victory for Pakistani diplomacy.
Better late than never. It should not be difficult to identify who is or has been funding these terrorists involved in killing hundereds of innocents.
Great news for Pakistan, only a true leader could pull it off...
Good job. A positive step. The government of the day now needs to properly address the grievance of Balochistan residents and give due attention to the much-needed developments there. We should also move away from the traditional divide & rule mentality left by previously generations and politicians.
Question is: will Indians continue to train, fund and assist BLA or will they stop now?
Finalllllyy.now world needs to stop funding them.
Excellent news from US
Excellent.
Same situation in Kashmir.
better late than never
I hope US realizes which country is the main financier of BLA and takes strict actions against them.
This is really good news for Pakistan.
Terror is Terror- no matter who the victims are.
Better late than never!
Bad news for India.
Great news, hopefully mutual ties will further improve after this positive development.
positive development
First positive thing I have seen the Trump administration do.
Really happy to read this news, America has done the right thing cheers.!
Great move thank you USA/Trump.
All types of militants extremists should be banned regardless of their agenda
Good move
Love USA for this. Thanks . Now India will probably stop funding them.
India, BJP and RSS are not going to like this one...
With allies like the US..
A good move .(Texas)
nothing will happen, just an eyewash
Good news !
Y
Once again why we care what US administration says?? It's none of their business. It's our internal problem.
Good
wow what a shot.
@Ali, Please recognize when something good happens. No need to be negative all the time.
First time something positive for Pakistan from US