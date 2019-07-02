DAWN.COM

July 02, 2019

Mickey Arthur desperate for a shot at World Cup glory

AFPUpdated July 02, 2019

“All we want is to get to Friday with a real opportunity and our destiny in our own hands," says head coach Mickey Arthur. — AFP/File
"All we want is to get to Friday with a real opportunity and our destiny in our own hands," says head coach Mickey Arthur. — AFP/File

Head coach Mickey Arthur is desperate for Pakistan to have their World Cup destiny in their own hands when they play Bangladesh on Friday.

England's victory over India on Sunday made it harder for Pakistan to reach the semi-finals and another win for the host nation against New Zealand on Wednesday would effectively end Pakistan's chances of qualifying from the round-robin stage.

“How they (India) played, again that's the issue which we can't control,” said Arthur.

“Obviously, I was following the game intently and was disappointed that India did not get up because that would have opened the door for us.

“Now all we want is to get to Friday with a real opportunity and our destiny in our own hands.”

Pakistan hope New Zealand can recover from two straight defeats to beat England at Chester-le-Street, which would open the door for Pakistan to reach the semis by beating Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

“I just hope New Zealand get it done for us,” said Arthur, whose team have nine points, one behind England and two behind New Zealand, with one match to come for each side.

“If New Zealand don't (win) then we hope England win by a big-enough margin and then we calculate what we have to do with our net run-rate, which I think is probably too much.”

Pakistan had a disastrous start to the World Cup when they were shot out for a paltry 105 by the West Indies, who chased down the target in just 13.4 overs.

“I think when we look back in the tournament the thing that really haunts me is the defeat against the West Indies,” said Arthur of the seven-wicket loss in Nottingham.

“That was the game, right at the start of the tournament. We should have fired right at the start but we didn't and it hurts now.”

Pakistan shocked England in their second game but Arthur said a washout against Sri Lanka in Bristol sapped their momentum.

“We had the momentum straight after the England win and then to have a washed-out game meant we almost had to start all over again and train indoors, so it was disappointing.”

Pakistan lost to Australia and arch-rivals India before winning three consecutive games against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to revive their chances.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 02, 2019 08:21pm

In fact, greenshirts head coach is not an exception since everybody involed is looking for fame, prestigue and glory attributed to the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 02, 2019 08:23pm

You can have destiny in your own hands when you clean up the cricket team from politics and nepotism!! Remove parchi players and non performers asap !!!!!

Recommend 0
Sane One
Jul 02, 2019 08:28pm

Wouldn't it be better to have played better rather than waiting for others to play, irrespective of politics that a team like India played? Except India all others get fair chances, whether washed out or not. India, due to lucrative contracts n income to ICC, got better and favorable schedule starting late to give the team enough rest after IPL All other teams were treated equally. If England goes out, it may be ok but don't think it would be fair with New Zealand if it goes out before Semis.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jul 02, 2019 08:30pm

Luck's always been on Pakistan's side, Talent and discipline not. So keep praying.

Recommend 0
Dr.Malaria Stupid Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 08:34pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,
Surprised to know that the "2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney" is being held in England and Wales

Recommend 0
The Gentleman Indian
Jul 02, 2019 08:46pm

Dhoni did tok, tok and that Pakistan's chances went tik, tik. I loved those tok tok oh yes first time I was like yes another tok please haaaaa

Good luck Pakistan, all jokes aside I want to see a semi final or final of India vs Pakistan. Seeing Pakistan loose will give us fans of India lots of happiness and if we started to loose I can always turn the TV off.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 02, 2019 08:52pm

It seems Pakistan is campaigning for semi final.

Recommend 0

