Another PML-N leader taken into custody from Faisalabad

Kashif HussainJuly 02, 2019

Shaikh Aijaz has been shifted to an undisclosed location, police refuse to share details. — AFP/File
A day after PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah was arrested on his way to Lahore, Faisalabad police took into custody another PML-N leader, former MPA Shaikh Aijaz, and shifted him to an undisclosed location.

Shaikh Aijaz, who is also PML-N's city president and a former MNA, was taken into custody from his residence in the Satyana Road area. He was an active figure in the hometown of Rana Sanaullah and had been elected chairman of the Faisalabad Development Authority.

Police refused to disclose the details that led to his arrest. A police party from Saddar Police Station had raided his residence.

Following the arrest of Sanaullah, Shaikh Aijaz, along with other party leaders, had addressed a press conference to announce protests.

Later in the day, PML-N workers had staged a demonstration on the Samundri Road and thrown traffic out of gear. Meanwhile, police had raided the houses of various PML-N activists and arrested around 24 people, apparently to forestall the PML-N’s protest in the wake of Sanaullah's arrest.

An area magistrate on Tuesday released all arrested PML-N activists.

UncleFunky
Jul 02, 2019 07:11pm

Looks like Imran took a page from Erdogon's play book.

