Today's Paper | July 02, 2019

Informant who led to Rana's arrest in narcotics case is Imran Khan himself: Shehbaz

Dawn.comUpdated July 02, 2019

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif talks to media representatives in Lahore on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday alleged that the informant who gave the tip-off about the reported presence of 15 kilogrammes of narcotics in PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan's car was Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had on Monday arrested Sanaullah, the PML-N Punjab president, in what is said to be a narcotics case involving proscribed outfits.

Talking to reporters in Lahore after a party meeting today, Shehbaz alleged that the premier had Sanaullah arrested out of "frustration" and in an attempt to divert the nation's attention away from the "anti-poor" budget presented by the PTI government last month

"Rana Sanaullah's arrest is the worst oppression, [use of] force, and injustice against opposition members by Imran Khan Niazi," the PML-N president alleged.

He said Sanaullah had worked with him as the law minister in Punjab for 10 years and had "countless raids" conducted on sites where drugs were sold and consumed. "And today Imran Khan has resorted to the worst petty tactics and levelled the false allegation against him to declare him a heroin peddler," he added.

Shehbaz questioned who had provided the tip-off that 15kg of drugs were present in Sanaullah's car, before answering himself: "Imran Khan Niazi was the informant himself."

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran was taking such steps against the PML-N because "we are standing with the farmer, the poor and against poverty and unemployment."

He said if the premier used the same "tactics" to successfully end poverty and inflation, the entire PML-N would be ready to go to jail. "It is a big misunderstanding if you think you can suppress our voices through the [arrest]," he added.

'No drugs recovered'

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi went one step further and termed Sanaullah's arrest an incident of "state terrorism".

Recounting details of the episode, he said Sanaullah's vehicle was intercepted by ANF officials after he crossed the toll plaza of the Motorway on Monday afternoon. After a heated exchange, two ANF personnel got into the car and took Sanaullah to a police station.

"No recovery [of drugs] took place during this period and nothing was told," Abbasi claimed. He said Sanaullah was informed at night that drugs were recovered from him the quantity of which he said was first stated to be 21kgs and later as 15kgs.

The former premier also said it was "illogical" to believe drugs were being smuggled from Faisalabad to Lahore.

PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

LAHORI KID
Jul 02, 2019 04:35pm

I believe the frustration is yours Mr Shahbaz Sharif, the main leadership is in jail over corruption, and others are praising the government and meeting the PM.

Recommend 0
jiju
Jul 02, 2019 04:39pm

Too low standard statement!

Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Jul 02, 2019 04:42pm

Why shouldn’t one inform on drug peddler. Everyone should do it if they become aware of a drug dealer. I think IK has more important issues to be dealing with than to waste time keeping track of Rana Sanaullah’s movements .

Petty people with petty ideas make petty nations . That’s what the sharifs have done to Pakistan .

Recommend 0
enam
Jul 02, 2019 04:45pm

"frustration" WHO?

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 02, 2019 04:46pm

A comedian can only last till he either takes himself serious or his audience takes him serious.

Recommend 0
adil108
Jul 02, 2019 04:47pm

The narcotic belongs to Rana Sanaullah or not? If it was framed then he should be released immediately and punish the real culprit. If it belongs to him then he should be heavily punished regardless of any informer. Luckily he has not been caught in Saudi Arabia!

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 02, 2019 04:47pm

Pakistani Politics is developing more comedians than radio/TV ever did.

Recommend 0
FACT
Jul 02, 2019 04:47pm

I guess Imran himself must have planted the drugs in Rana's car too? You might as well blame him since you're on the topic.

Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jul 02, 2019 04:52pm

15 KG of narcotics worth $mn in the illicit drug-market. Is PML(N) running out of cash? Truth is a rare commodity in Pakistan, in next few months truth will be lost.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jul 02, 2019 04:52pm

IF Mr. Imran was the informant then he has done an incredible job - hats off to him !!!!

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 02, 2019 04:54pm

Please return our money Shabaz!!!

Recommend 0
Kirby
Jul 02, 2019 04:56pm

SO, you are upset on who tipped off the authorities? Not upset on why was he carrying narcotics in his car? I don't understand your logic Sir!

Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Jul 02, 2019 04:58pm

will Rana Sanaullah keep 15 kg narcotics in his car when he know the the PTI is bent on framing him

Recommend 0
imran ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 05:00pm

PM Imran Khan, has installed EX. Intelligence Chief Ejaz shah as interior minister , who is seen behind all such state actions against political opponents. We people of Pakistan have been sick of these tactics. Government shall act sanely.

Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jul 02, 2019 05:16pm

So is that means that there were drugs in Rana Sanaullah vehicle? Otherwise, what's the use of informing if there was nothing to inform. The question should be asked what drugs were doing in his vehicle?

Recommend 0
Finally
Jul 02, 2019 05:18pm

It was Long time due.

Recommend 0

