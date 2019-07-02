DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rohit, Rahul partnership lead India to 314 runs in World Cup match against Bangaldesh

AP | Dawn.comUpdated July 02, 2019

Email

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on July 2. — AP
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on July 2. — AP
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. — AFP
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. — AFP
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) gestures during the 2019 World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on Tuesday. — AFP
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) gestures during the 2019 World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on Tuesday. — AFP

India wrapped up their innings at 314-9, thanks in large part to a 180-run partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, in their World Cup match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

India had gotten off to an impressive start as openers Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) maintained a high run rate from the get-go and formed a 180-run partnership, which, according to ESPN Cricinfo, is the highest opening stand of this World Cup so far.

They scored 69 in the first 10 overs — their highest score in the opening powerplay in the ongoing World Cup tournament according to ICC's Cricket World Cup Twitter account. The men in blue seemed to have regained their batting prowess after their defeat at the hands of England at the same venue on Sunday.

This was Sharma's fourth century during the World Cup tournament and was scored off 92 balls. The right-handed batsman made the most of the second chance he received after Tamim Iqbal dropped a catch in the fifth over.

Bangladesh got their much-needed breakthrough in the 30th over after Soumya Sarkar dismissed Sharma soon after he scored his century. Rahul was dismissed soon after when Mushfiqur Rahim's took a catch on Rubel Hossain's ball in the 32nd over.

Mustafizur Rahman starred amongst the bowlers, bagging 5-59 in his 10 over spell. He picked the all-important wickets of skipper Virat Kohli (26) and Hardik Pandya (0) in the 39th over and got his third wicket of the day as he dismissed Dinesh Karthik (8) in the 48th over. Karthik's wicket came soon after Rishabh Pant (48) walked back to the pavilion in the 45th over when Mosaddek Hossain took a shaky catch near the long boundary on a delivery by Shakib Al Hasan.

Rahman picked his final two wickets in the final over when he bowled Mohammed Shami (1) and dismissed MS Dhoni (35), who was caught by Hasan when he tried to hit a fast bouncer.

Toss and pre-match chatter

India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and chosen to bat first.

The two-time champions made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.

Kohli, who has hit five successive half-centuries in the World Cup, said getting runs on the board was ideal on a used wicket — it is the same pitch England and India played on Sunday.

“It's a used wicket, last game it was getting slower and slower in the second half and we think it is going to deteriorate, so it will be good to get runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.

“I'm really enjoying batting at the moment. It's not about milestones, it's about contributing to the team.”

Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.

To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

“I would have batted first against them but it's not a bad idea to chase,” said Mashrafe.

“We have to win this match, it's do-or-die.”

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (93)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Riz
Jul 02, 2019 02:17pm

I hope India get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 02, 2019 02:19pm

Very strange. India playing four 4 wicket keepers that is Dhoni, Dinesh, Rishabh and K L Rahul.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 02, 2019 02:24pm

Hope for a good match, mustn't be boring one sided like India/Pakistan match.

Recommend 0
Ramu Kaka
Jul 02, 2019 02:27pm

India +400 runs.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 02:38pm

Short boundary: England scored 16 sixes and India only 1.

India has realised that short coming with change in strategy and we saw Rahul hitting a six in the first over.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 02, 2019 02:42pm

@Riz, sadly you have to wait forever. May be you havent heard the name, its India.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jul 02, 2019 02:43pm

Expecting a good match.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jul 02, 2019 02:44pm

Kindly do not repeat your previous performance.

Recommend 0
shekhar
Jul 02, 2019 02:47pm

bd has changed in much strong team and can upset ind , if they took them lightly

Recommend 0
Adnan 3
Jul 02, 2019 02:49pm

Pakistan side with Bangladesh. Bangladesh is Muslim countries.

Recommend 0
Aksh
Jul 02, 2019 02:57pm

Good for Pakistan. Bangladesh is going to be eliminated from CWC 2019 after this Match.

Recommend 0
Akash
Jul 02, 2019 02:58pm

Good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Akash
Jul 02, 2019 02:58pm

@Riz, lol

Recommend 0
Venkat Krish
Jul 02, 2019 03:01pm

@Simba, He was thinking if it was Pakistan playing today that he was expecting a better thrashing that what West Indies gave Pak during the start. His wish will be fulfilled when Pak and BD meet up next. But then that will be futile as both would have been out from Semi.

Recommend 0
IndBihari
Jul 02, 2019 03:02pm

@Riz, sentence mistake it would be - I hope Pakistan get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 03:05pm

From the very start India has made it's intentions clear. They aim to score +350

No more 28 runs in first 10 overs.

Recommend 0
abhaKahnum
Jul 02, 2019 03:05pm

Bangladesh's loss will be better for pakistan.

Recommend 0
SS
Jul 02, 2019 03:09pm

India will score 360

Recommend 0
India First
Jul 02, 2019 03:20pm

The game is on. Should india lose to BD and give them a chance to get into semi instead of Pakistan? Big decision to make for Kohli and his men.

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jul 02, 2019 03:20pm

Going by the start, looks like Bangladesh is already knocked out.

Recommend 0
Riz
Jul 02, 2019 03:22pm

India is the most hat ed team in the world right now Ms Dhoni is the biggest fixer of all times.

Recommend 0
Jayant pareek
Jul 02, 2019 03:22pm

71 / 0 in 11 overs abouv 6.5 run rate is a good start , dont you think they have a target of 350+ in there mind

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 02, 2019 03:23pm

@Riz, Keep waiting. On the other hand we can't wait to watch Bangladesh send Pakistan home for good.

Recommend 0
Mbchadha
Jul 02, 2019 03:24pm

@Riz, in your dreams yes

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 03:26pm

@Adnan 3, It's cricket match, not a tableeghi Round Robin League.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 02, 2019 03:27pm

@Riz "I hope India get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!"

If there is a world Cup for "hoping", Pakistan wins it every year. They are unbeatable in hoping

Recommend 0
fact
Jul 02, 2019 03:30pm

@Riz, good luck

Recommend 0
riz1
Jul 02, 2019 03:32pm

@Simba, "@Riz, sadly you have to wait forever. May be you havent heard the name, its India" Let little kids dream on bro, why are you breaking hearts while India is at 85/0 in almost 15 overs?

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jul 02, 2019 03:33pm

India winning at cricket has become boring.

Recommend 0
riz1
Jul 02, 2019 03:35pm

@IMTIAZ, "From the very start India has made it's intentions clear. They aim to score +350. No more 28 runs in first 10 overs" Yes, with a starting RR of 2.8 India ends up getting 305, so such starts are prudent in the rarest of rare cases.

Recommend 0
Rational Sonu
Jul 02, 2019 03:35pm

@Riz, We have already fulfilled your this wish against England, not anymore.

Recommend 0
Zayan
Jul 02, 2019 03:41pm

@Adnan 3, I am Muslim too and i side with New Zealand, Australia, England, West Indies, India.....better teams

Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao srinivas rso
Jul 02, 2019 03:43pm

India would win with a margin of 150 runs.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 02, 2019 03:46pm

What a stark contrast.. India scored 28 runs in 10 over against England and... 80+ in 15 overs against Bangladesh!! Speaks volumes of India playing a standard and well established IPL style fixed match earlier. This is not cricket..

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 02, 2019 03:47pm

@desi dimag, or a strategic India/England match that brought shame to the cricket world!!

Recommend 0
Robin
Jul 02, 2019 03:49pm

This match will be cakewalk for indians. Batting first zero pressure. Same team put them second in a chase with a 300 target batsmen can't even get fours. It's just on luck they are on top. One good team England showed them what class and discipline is.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 02, 2019 03:49pm

@Ramu Kaka, “..India +400 runs...” sure.. everything is possible after the fixed match with England!!

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 02, 2019 03:50pm

@Riz, sry gentleman see writing on wall

Recommend 0
ZAKFU
Jul 02, 2019 03:51pm

@Riz, that is the problem you always hope too much. Better start doing something.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 02, 2019 03:51pm

How is India's performance guys. dreams shattering for some I guess.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 02, 2019 03:56pm

Bangladesh has dropped the match.

Recommend 0
Jayant pareek
Jul 02, 2019 03:56pm

India 122 for 0 after 20 overs

Recommend 0
Shoaib,Srinagar,Indian Kashmiri
Jul 02, 2019 03:58pm

@Surya Kant , Unfortunately Kedar jadhav missed out.It would have been 5 genuine wicket keepers.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 02, 2019 03:59pm

India should give BD 400 target.

Recommend 0
Vikram
Jul 02, 2019 04:01pm

@Adnan 3, but they rejected you in 1971

Recommend 0
G
Jul 02, 2019 04:02pm

@Adnan 3, didn’t you think of that while playing Afghanistan? Heard they beat up some Pakistani supporters who were being rude to fellow neighbours and muslims.

Recommend 0
Dawn admirer
Jul 02, 2019 04:04pm

@Surya Kant , and dropped kedar jadhav keeper from maharashtra

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 02, 2019 04:05pm

Now they are playing fast. Against England they had developed crawl syndrome.

Recommend 0
rajkumar
Jul 02, 2019 04:07pm

@Adnan 3, "Pakistan side with Bangladesh. Bangladesh is Muslim countries." haha we knew your pyar for us was a Chalava.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 02, 2019 04:09pm

@Riz, Sorry you'll have to wait. Right now it seems India is thrashing B'desh. Sorry man!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 02, 2019 04:11pm

India trying to make up loss against England. 153/0 at 23.1 overs @ 6.60

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 02, 2019 04:12pm

@Robin, hahaaaa in England match our batsmen suppressed their instincts to hit boundaries to keep the score in control. You know the reason why :-). but still they scored more than 300. World number one ODI team mate 300+ is a cakewalk.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2019 04:13pm

@Simba,

Arrogance personified. "small people..."

Recommend 0
sd
Jul 02, 2019 04:13pm

it seems , When Pak and BD face India They Lost 50% energy ????????????

Recommend 0
Trollslayer
Jul 02, 2019 04:14pm

India is steamrolling over Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 02, 2019 04:14pm

@Adnan 3, wish Bangladesh wins against Pakistan as per your wishes.

Recommend 0
Anoop
Jul 02, 2019 04:16pm

@Riz, I wouldn't say that, if I want Pak to qualify for Semis.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 04:20pm

With 162-0 in 25 overs, India is leisurely on course to 380

which is beyonD the reach of BD, rather any cricketing nation.

Recommend 0
ZAKFU
Jul 02, 2019 04:21pm

@bhaRAT©, and big people like yours are begging big nations across world.

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 02, 2019 04:22pm

Loss to England was to Honor the wishes of an old lady of England

Recommend 0
sd
Jul 02, 2019 04:22pm

Eng is lucky they are not playing in Blue

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 02, 2019 04:31pm

@bhaRAT©, “Small people” were fighting outside stadium.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 02, 2019 04:34pm

@Khurram , India was “chasing” against England a huge target. India lost a wicket early in england match. Our middle order werent good then. Some batting order changes were made this match. Hope it succeeds.

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jul 02, 2019 04:39pm

@IMTIAZ, 13 sixes not 16 update yourself first.

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jul 02, 2019 04:40pm

@WARRIs, Atleast we are better than Pakistan .

Recommend 0
Roopesh Raghavan
Jul 02, 2019 04:41pm

@Riz, You will keep on waiting till the exit of Pakistan from WC... You will never learn anything from the past.

Recommend 0
Roopesh Raghavan
Jul 02, 2019 04:42pm

@Surya Kant , KL Rahul is not a wicket Keeper batsman. And nothing wrong if they can bat at par with regular batsmen.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jul 02, 2019 04:42pm

@ABCD, Realy?? After a fixed match against England.

Recommend 0
Biranchi Acharya
Jul 02, 2019 04:46pm

This is the same ground where Sri Lanka chased down 325 runs. Thus India need to score anything in excess of 375 because Bangladesh nowadays chases well.

Recommend 0
Maula
Jul 02, 2019 04:47pm

@Aksh, Then they will win against Pakistan for sure.

Recommend 0
Maula
Jul 02, 2019 04:49pm

@Surya Kant , Indeed it will happen.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 02, 2019 04:51pm

@Riz, : Keep dreaming.

Recommend 0
Drishti
Jul 02, 2019 04:55pm

@bhaRAT©, Read some good books. You are hardly in a position to say anything to others. Stop comparing yourself with India.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 02, 2019 04:58pm

Indian cricket team doesnt has any good talent and playing trusting purely on the luck.. today may be their lucky day...

Recommend 0
Don
Jul 02, 2019 05:06pm

@Riz, ‘Hope’ is a bad word, especially if you are a Pakistani. Just think about the things you have been hoping for the last 70 years. What has ‘hope’ gotten you so far?

Recommend 0
Deepak
Jul 02, 2019 05:14pm

I am sure India will score the highest ever total in this tournament today!. Just watch, runs will flow like water in the last 10 overs!

Recommend 0
raja hindustani
Jul 02, 2019 05:20pm

@Khurram , Every match is different dear. Against Eng, situation was different; India was chasing against huge total and we lost opener early.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 05:20pm

Credit to BD for denying 6th consecutive half century by Virat Kohli.

Recommend 0
India First
Jul 02, 2019 05:27pm

Looks like we are trying very hard to make sure BD has a chance against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Na Maloom Afraad
Jul 02, 2019 05:27pm

@WARRIs, Awwww... Cricket is gentleman's game however if it's a word cup for sure you will find... these gentle and wise men can become wicked too.. coz everything is fair in love for cricket ... just food for thought.. think. What Pakistan would have done if positions were to be swapped..

Recommend 0
Ch Iftikhar Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 05:28pm

India is going to make sure that Bangladesh wins today, so that Pakistan is out of the semis.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2019 05:57pm

@Drishti,
Where was the 'comparison'? Some preconceived ideas as that is what you always do?

Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 02, 2019 05:59pm

@WARRIs, you on the insider and know something? who fixed which match why Pakistan could not fix match to win against India then losers and no grace

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 02, 2019 06:06pm

A great challenge for the underdogs from Dhaka to beat the biggest media-hyped cricket team in the world during today's round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales?

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 02, 2019 06:14pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Biggest media hyped team fans were fighting in standium.

Recommend 0
AGK
Jul 02, 2019 06:17pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Media hype is fine as long it yields results. 3 losses across 36 matches is a hype one can live with. Unlike another media hyped team we all know of. It is so capable that it has to rely on the losses of other teams to qualify.

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 02, 2019 06:19pm

300+ scores have been virtually impossible to chase in this tournament.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 02, 2019 06:21pm

Well played Bangladesh. The team is far better than Pakistan.

Recommend 0
zakdad
Jul 02, 2019 06:24pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, can you please explain how come media hyped team is world number 1 in ICC oneday ranking.. come out of your imaginary world.

Recommend 0
Fatafat fatf
Jul 02, 2019 06:26pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I hope india loses to Bangladesh and srilanka as well and then enters semis anyway but Pakistan can not do that as they will be down and out

Recommend 0
Ravindran Achuthan
Jul 02, 2019 06:27pm

@Riz, please pinch yourself

Recommend 0
Iran
Jul 02, 2019 07:00pm

The tactics used by Indian bowlers yesterday while playing England(it seemed like very easy for the England batsmen to face the Indian bowlers) should be used today too by india and also the field placing it seemed as if it was placed for the batsmen to play their shots at will and make runs and not for the bowlers to bowl and get wickets. Usually after being hit for boundries the captain has some talk with the bowler but yesterday no reaction shown by Mr. Kohli. Hope the same attitude persists

Recommend 0
Leo
Jul 02, 2019 07:06pm

India will beat Bangladesh with a margin of 40-50 runs. India could have easily won the match with England, but it was good to avoid giving Pakistan a chance to be in the semi finals. It avoids unnecessary pressure built up by the media. Players are human beings, they get bogged down because of stupid pressure created for nothing.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 02, 2019

Searing heatwaves

IT might seem like a muted cry for help in these times of turbocharged politics and loud mutual recriminations, but...
July 02, 2019

Return of the missing

IT seems the families of some missing people in Balochistan have been reunited with their loved ones in recent...
Updated July 02, 2019

A team is born

The Afghans have, indeed, taken the hardship and challenges of the game head-on
July 01, 2019

Budget madness

IT might be one of the most consequential budgets passed by any government in recent times, yet it is surprising to...
July 01, 2019

Terror & citizenship

WITH the emergence of transnational jihadi networks and global militant outfits like Al Qaeda and the self-styled...
July 01, 2019

Eating locusts

SINDH’S agriculture minister is reported to have offered an out-of-the-box solution as the province faces an ...