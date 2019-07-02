Bangladesh's Mustafizur take down Kohli, Pandya in World Cup match against India
India faced another setback as skipper Virat Kohli (26) and Hardik Pandya (0) were both dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 39th over in their World Cup match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
India were 237 for the loss of four wickets after 39 overs. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were on the crease.
India had gotten off to an impressive start as openers Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) maintained a high run rate from the get-go and formed a 180-run partnership.
India scored 69 in the first 10 overs — their highest score in the opening powerplay in the ongoing World Cup tournament according to ICC's Cricket World Cup Twitter account. The men in blue seemed to have regained their batting prowess after their defeat at the hands of England at the same venue on Sunday.
Bangladesh got their much-needed breakthrough in the 30th over after Soumya Sarkar dismissed Sharma soon after he scored an impressive century. Rahul was dismissed soon after when Mushfiqur Rahim's took a catch on Rubel Hossain's ball in the 32nd over.
This was Sharma's fourth century during the World Cup tournament and was scored off 92 balls. The right-hand batsman made the most of the second chance he received after Tamim Iqbal dropped a catch in the fifth over.
Toss and pre-match chatter
India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and chosen to bat first.
The two-time champions made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.
Kohli, who has hit five successive half-centuries in the World Cup, said getting runs on the board was ideal on a used wicket — it is the same pitch England and India played on Sunday.
“It's a used wicket, last game it was getting slower and slower in the second half and we think it is going to deteriorate, so it will be good to get runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.
“I'm really enjoying batting at the moment. It's not about milestones, it's about contributing to the team.”
Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.
To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.
“I would have batted first against them but it's not a bad idea to chase,” said Mashrafe.
“We have to win this match, it's do-or-die.”
Teams
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
