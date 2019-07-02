Bangladesh look for breakthrough as India fire up to 120 in World Cup clash

India were 120 for none at the end of 20 overs in their World Cup match against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.

India have regained their batting prowess after their defeat at the hands of England at Edgbaston on Sunday, as both openers scored half-centuries.

Opener Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries and three sixes to score a 50 off 48 balls, making Bangladesh rue a dropped catch in the fifth over that would have dismissed him. KL Rahul brought up his 50 in 54 balls.

India scored 69 in the first 10 overs — their highest score in the opening powerplay in the ongoing World Cup tournament according to ICC's Cricket World Cup Twitter account.

Toss and pre-match chatter

India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and chosen to bat first.

The two-time champions made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.

Kohli, who has hit five successive half-centuries in the World Cup, said getting runs on the board was ideal on a used wicket — it is the same pitch England and India played on Sunday.

“It's a used wicket, last game it was getting slower and slower in the second half and we think it is going to deteriorate, so it will be good to get runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.

“I'm really enjoying batting at the moment. It's not about milestones, it's about contributing to the team.”

Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.

To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

“I would have batted first against them but it's not a bad idea to chase,” said Mashrafe.

“We have to win this match, it's do-or-die.”

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman