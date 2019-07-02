DAWN.COM

Bangladesh look for breakthrough as India fire up to 120 in World Cup clash

AP | Dawn.comUpdated July 02, 2019

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. — AFP
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) gestures during the 2019 World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on Tuesday. — AFP
India were 120 for none at the end of 20 overs in their World Cup match against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.

India have regained their batting prowess after their defeat at the hands of England at Edgbaston on Sunday, as both openers scored half-centuries.

Opener Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries and three sixes to score a 50 off 48 balls, making Bangladesh rue a dropped catch in the fifth over that would have dismissed him. KL Rahul brought up his 50 in 54 balls.

India scored 69 in the first 10 overs — their highest score in the opening powerplay in the ongoing World Cup tournament according to ICC's Cricket World Cup Twitter account.

Toss and pre-match chatter

India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and chosen to bat first.

The two-time champions made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.

Kohli, who has hit five successive half-centuries in the World Cup, said getting runs on the board was ideal on a used wicket — it is the same pitch England and India played on Sunday.

“It's a used wicket, last game it was getting slower and slower in the second half and we think it is going to deteriorate, so it will be good to get runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.

“I'm really enjoying batting at the moment. It's not about milestones, it's about contributing to the team.”

Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.

To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

“I would have batted first against them but it's not a bad idea to chase,” said Mashrafe.

“We have to win this match, it's do-or-die.”

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Riz
Jul 02, 2019 02:17pm

I hope India get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 02, 2019 02:19pm

Very strange. India playing four 4 wicket keepers that is Dhoni, Dinesh, Rishabh and K L Rahul.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 02, 2019 02:24pm

Hope for a good match, mustn't be boring one sided like India/Pakistan match.

Recommend 0
Ramu Kaka
Jul 02, 2019 02:27pm

India +400 runs.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 02:38pm

Short boundary: England scored 16 sixes and India only 1.

India has realised that short coming with change in strategy and we saw Rahul hitting a six in the first over.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 02, 2019 02:42pm

@Riz, sadly you have to wait forever. May be you havent heard the name, its India.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jul 02, 2019 02:43pm

Expecting a good match.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jul 02, 2019 02:44pm

Kindly do not repeat your previous performance.

Recommend 0
shekhar
Jul 02, 2019 02:47pm

bd has changed in much strong team and can upset ind , if they took them lightly

Recommend 0
Adnan 3
Jul 02, 2019 02:49pm

Pakistan side with Bangladesh. Bangladesh is Muslim countries.

Recommend 0
Aksh
Jul 02, 2019 02:57pm

Good for Pakistan. Bangladesh is going to be eliminated from CWC 2019 after this Match.

Recommend 0
Akash
Jul 02, 2019 02:58pm

Good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Akash
Jul 02, 2019 02:58pm

@Riz, lol

Recommend 0
IndBihari
Jul 02, 2019 03:02pm

@Riz, sentence mistake it would be - I hope Pakistan get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jul 02, 2019 03:05pm

From the very start India has made it's intentions clear. They aim to score +350

No more 28 runs in first 10 overs.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 02, 2019 03:46pm

What a stark contrast.. India scored 28 runs in 10 over against England and... 80+ in 15 overs against Bangladesh!! Speaks volumes of India playing a standard and well established IPL style fixed match earlier. This is not cricket..

Recommend 0
Robin
Jul 02, 2019 03:49pm

This match will be cakewalk for indians. Batting first zero pressure. Same team put them second in a chase with a 300 target batsmen can't even get fours. It's just on luck they are on top. One good team England showed them what class and discipline is.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 02, 2019 03:49pm

@Ramu Kaka, “..India +400 runs...” sure.. everything is possible after the fixed match with England!!

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 02, 2019 03:50pm

@Riz, sry gentleman see writing on wall

Recommend 0
ZAKFU
Jul 02, 2019 03:51pm

@Riz, that is the problem you always hope too much. Better start doing something.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 02, 2019 03:51pm

How is India's performance guys. dreams shattering for some I guess.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jul 02, 2019 03:56pm

Bangladesh has dropped the match.

Recommend 0
Jayant pareek
Jul 02, 2019 03:56pm

India 122 for 0 after 20 overs

Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 02, 2019 03:59pm

India should give BD 400 target.

Recommend 0
Vikram
Jul 02, 2019 04:01pm

@Adnan 3, but they rejected you in 1971

Recommend 0
G
Jul 02, 2019 04:02pm

@Adnan 3, didn’t you think of that while playing Afghanistan? Heard they beat up some Pakistani supporters who were being rude to fellow neighbours and muslims.

Recommend 0
Dawn admirer
Jul 02, 2019 04:04pm

@Surya Kant , and dropped kedar jadhav keeper from maharashtra

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 02, 2019 04:05pm

Now they are playing fast. Against England they had developed crawl syndrome.

Recommend 0
rajkumar
Jul 02, 2019 04:07pm

@Adnan 3, "Pakistan side with Bangladesh. Bangladesh is Muslim countries." haha we knew your pyar for us was a Chalava.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 02, 2019 04:09pm

@Riz, Sorry you'll have to wait. Right now it seems India is thrashing B'desh. Sorry man!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 02, 2019 04:11pm

India trying to make up loss against England. 153/0 at 23.1 overs @ 6.60

Recommend 0
Simba
Jul 02, 2019 04:12pm

@Robin, hahaaaa in England match our batsmen suppressed their instincts to hit boundaries to keep the score in control. You know the reason why :-). but still they scored more than 300. World number one ODI team mate 300+ is a cakewalk.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2019 04:13pm

@Simba,

Arrogance personified. "small people..."

Recommend 0
sd
Jul 02, 2019 04:13pm

it seems , When Pak and BD face India They Lost 50% energy ????????????

Recommend 0
Trollslayer
Jul 02, 2019 04:14pm

India is steamrolling over Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jul 02, 2019 04:14pm

@Adnan 3, wish Bangladesh wins against Pakistan as per your wishes.

Recommend 0

