Bangladesh lose three wickets in pursuit of 315-run target set by India
Bangladesh were 127-3 at the end of 25 overs in their World Cup clash against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
They are chasing a target of 315 runs set by India.
Mohammed Shami bowled out Tamim Iqbal (22) in the 10th over, bringing an end to a budding 39-run partnership that had lasted the opening powerplay. Shakib Al Hasan joined Soumya Sarkar on the crease after Iqbal's dismissal.
The second man to go was Soumya Sarkar (33), off of Pandya's delivery which was caught by Indian skipper Virat Kohli at extra cover.
Mushfiqur Rahim was the third wicket down as he attempted a sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery, but could not keep the ball down. It carried straight over to Mohammad Shami at midwicket.
Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan were at the time three runs shy of a 50-run partnership.
Hasan and Liton Das and are currently at the crease, fighting to keep the run rate on track.
India innings
India wrapped up their innings at 314-9, thanks in large part to a 180-run partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
India had gotten off to an impressive start as openers Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) maintained a high run rate from the get-go and formed a 180-run partnership, which, according to ESPN Cricinfo, is the highest opening stand of this World Cup so far.
They scored 69 in the first 10 overs — their highest score in the opening powerplay in the ongoing World Cup tournament according to ICC's Cricket World Cup Twitter account. The men in blue seemed to have regained their batting prowess after their defeat at the hands of England at the same venue on Sunday.
This was Sharma's fourth century during the World Cup and was scored off 92 balls. The right-handed batsman made the most of the second chance he received after Tamim Iqbal dropped a catch in the fifth over.
Bangladesh got their much-needed breakthrough in the 30th over after Sarkar dismissed Sharma soon after he scored his century. Rahul was dismissed soon after when Mushfiqur Rahim took a catch on Rubel Hossain's ball in the 32nd over.
Mustafizur Rahman starred amongst the bowlers, bagging 5-59 in his 10 over spell. He picked the all-important wickets of skipper Virat Kohli (26) and Hardik Pandya (0) in the 39th over and got his third wicket of the day as he dismissed Dinesh Karthik (8) in the 48th over. Karthik's wicket came soon after Rishabh Pant (48) walked back to the pavilion in the 45th over when Mosaddek Hossain took a shaky catch near the long boundary on a delivery by Shakib Al Hasan.
Rahman picked his final two wickets in the final over when he bowled Shami (1) and dismissed MS Dhoni (35), who was caught by Hasan when he tried to hit a fast bouncer.
Toss and pre-match chatter
India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and chosen to bat first.
The two-time champions made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.
Kohli, who has hit five successive half-centuries in the World Cup, said getting runs on the board was ideal on a used wicket — it is the same pitch England and India played on Sunday.
“It's a used wicket, last game it was getting slower and slower in the second half and we think it is going to deteriorate, so it will be good to get runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.
“I'm really enjoying batting at the moment. It's not about milestones, it's about contributing to the team.”
Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.
To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.
“I would have batted first against them but it's not a bad idea to chase,” said Mashrafe.
“We have to win this match, it's do-or-die.”
Teams
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Comments (125)
I hope India get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!
Very strange. India playing four 4 wicket keepers that is Dhoni, Dinesh, Rishabh and K L Rahul.
Hope for a good match, mustn't be boring one sided like India/Pakistan match.
India +400 runs.
Short boundary: England scored 16 sixes and India only 1.
India has realised that short coming with change in strategy and we saw Rahul hitting a six in the first over.
@Riz, sadly you have to wait forever. May be you havent heard the name, its India.
Expecting a good match.
Kindly do not repeat your previous performance.
bd has changed in much strong team and can upset ind , if they took them lightly
Pakistan side with Bangladesh. Bangladesh is Muslim countries.
Good for Pakistan. Bangladesh is going to be eliminated from CWC 2019 after this Match.
Good for Pakistan.
@Riz, lol
@Simba, He was thinking if it was Pakistan playing today that he was expecting a better thrashing that what West Indies gave Pak during the start. His wish will be fulfilled when Pak and BD meet up next. But then that will be futile as both would have been out from Semi.
@Riz, sentence mistake it would be - I hope Pakistan get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!
From the very start India has made it's intentions clear. They aim to score +350
No more 28 runs in first 10 overs.
Bangladesh's loss will be better for pakistan.
India will score 360
The game is on. Should india lose to BD and give them a chance to get into semi instead of Pakistan? Big decision to make for Kohli and his men.
Going by the start, looks like Bangladesh is already knocked out.
India is the most hat ed team in the world right now Ms Dhoni is the biggest fixer of all times.
71 / 0 in 11 overs abouv 6.5 run rate is a good start , dont you think they have a target of 350+ in there mind
@Riz, Keep waiting. On the other hand we can't wait to watch Bangladesh send Pakistan home for good.
@Riz, in your dreams yes
@Adnan 3, It's cricket match, not a tableeghi Round Robin League.
@Riz "I hope India get smashed by Bangladesh Can’t wait!"
If there is a world Cup for "hoping", Pakistan wins it every year. They are unbeatable in hoping
@Riz, good luck
@Simba, "@Riz, sadly you have to wait forever. May be you havent heard the name, its India" Let little kids dream on bro, why are you breaking hearts while India is at 85/0 in almost 15 overs?
India winning at cricket has become boring.
@IMTIAZ, "From the very start India has made it's intentions clear. They aim to score +350. No more 28 runs in first 10 overs" Yes, with a starting RR of 2.8 India ends up getting 305, so such starts are prudent in the rarest of rare cases.
@Riz, We have already fulfilled your this wish against England, not anymore.
@Adnan 3, I am Muslim too and i side with New Zealand, Australia, England, West Indies, India.....better teams
India would win with a margin of 150 runs.
What a stark contrast.. India scored 28 runs in 10 over against England and... 80+ in 15 overs against Bangladesh!! Speaks volumes of India playing a standard and well established IPL style fixed match earlier. This is not cricket..
@desi dimag, or a strategic India/England match that brought shame to the cricket world!!
This match will be cakewalk for indians. Batting first zero pressure. Same team put them second in a chase with a 300 target batsmen can't even get fours. It's just on luck they are on top. One good team England showed them what class and discipline is.
@Ramu Kaka, “..India +400 runs...” sure.. everything is possible after the fixed match with England!!
@Riz, sry gentleman see writing on wall
@Riz, that is the problem you always hope too much. Better start doing something.
How is India's performance guys. dreams shattering for some I guess.
Bangladesh has dropped the match.
India 122 for 0 after 20 overs
@Surya Kant , Unfortunately Kedar jadhav missed out.It would have been 5 genuine wicket keepers.
India should give BD 400 target.
@Adnan 3, but they rejected you in 1971
@Adnan 3, didn’t you think of that while playing Afghanistan? Heard they beat up some Pakistani supporters who were being rude to fellow neighbours and muslims.
@Surya Kant , and dropped kedar jadhav keeper from maharashtra
Now they are playing fast. Against England they had developed crawl syndrome.
@Adnan 3, "Pakistan side with Bangladesh. Bangladesh is Muslim countries." haha we knew your pyar for us was a Chalava.
@Riz, Sorry you'll have to wait. Right now it seems India is thrashing B'desh. Sorry man!
India trying to make up loss against England. 153/0 at 23.1 overs @ 6.60
@Robin, hahaaaa in England match our batsmen suppressed their instincts to hit boundaries to keep the score in control. You know the reason why :-). but still they scored more than 300. World number one ODI team mate 300+ is a cakewalk.
@Simba,
Arrogance personified. "small people..."
it seems , When Pak and BD face India They Lost 50% energy ????????????
India is steamrolling over Bangladesh.
@Adnan 3, wish Bangladesh wins against Pakistan as per your wishes.
@Riz, I wouldn't say that, if I want Pak to qualify for Semis.
With 162-0 in 25 overs, India is leisurely on course to 380
which is beyonD the reach of BD, rather any cricketing nation.
@bhaRAT©, and big people like yours are begging big nations across world.
Loss to England was to Honor the wishes of an old lady of England
Eng is lucky they are not playing in Blue
@bhaRAT©, “Small people” were fighting outside stadium.
@Khurram , India was “chasing” against England a huge target. India lost a wicket early in england match. Our middle order werent good then. Some batting order changes were made this match. Hope it succeeds.
@IMTIAZ, 13 sixes not 16 update yourself first.
@WARRIs, Atleast we are better than Pakistan .
@Riz, You will keep on waiting till the exit of Pakistan from WC... You will never learn anything from the past.
@Surya Kant , KL Rahul is not a wicket Keeper batsman. And nothing wrong if they can bat at par with regular batsmen.
@ABCD, Realy?? After a fixed match against England.
This is the same ground where Sri Lanka chased down 325 runs. Thus India need to score anything in excess of 375 because Bangladesh nowadays chases well.
@Aksh, Then they will win against Pakistan for sure.
@Surya Kant , Indeed it will happen.
@Riz, : Keep dreaming.
@bhaRAT©, Read some good books. You are hardly in a position to say anything to others. Stop comparing yourself with India.
Indian cricket team doesnt has any good talent and playing trusting purely on the luck.. today may be their lucky day...
@Riz, ‘Hope’ is a bad word, especially if you are a Pakistani. Just think about the things you have been hoping for the last 70 years. What has ‘hope’ gotten you so far?
I am sure India will score the highest ever total in this tournament today!. Just watch, runs will flow like water in the last 10 overs!
@Khurram , Every match is different dear. Against Eng, situation was different; India was chasing against huge total and we lost opener early.
Credit to BD for denying 6th consecutive half century by Virat Kohli.
Looks like we are trying very hard to make sure BD has a chance against Pakistan.
@WARRIs, Awwww... Cricket is gentleman's game however if it's a word cup for sure you will find... these gentle and wise men can become wicked too.. coz everything is fair in love for cricket ... just food for thought.. think. What Pakistan would have done if positions were to be swapped..
India is going to make sure that Bangladesh wins today, so that Pakistan is out of the semis.
@Drishti,
Where was the 'comparison'? Some preconceived ideas as that is what you always do?
@WARRIs, you on the insider and know something? who fixed which match why Pakistan could not fix match to win against India then losers and no grace
Where are the 'bad luck' saffron shirts. Loss was guaranteed in them.
A great challenge for the underdogs from Dhaka to beat the biggest media-hyped cricket team in the world during today's round robin league match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales?
@Desi dimag, and India lost the match.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Biggest media hyped team fans were fighting in standium.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Media hype is fine as long it yields results. 3 losses across 36 matches is a hype one can live with. Unlike another media hyped team we all know of. It is so capable that it has to rely on the losses of other teams to qualify.
300+ scores have been virtually impossible to chase in this tournament.
Well played Bangladesh. The team is far better than Pakistan.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, can you please explain how come media hyped team is world number 1 in ICC oneday ranking.. come out of your imaginary world.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, doc that media hyped team beat your team on jude 16th remember ..making it 7-0 in worldcup against Pakistan
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I hope india loses to Bangladesh and srilanka as well and then enters semis anyway but Pakistan can not do that as they will be down and out
@Sana, Pakistanis are the biggest losers with absolutely no planning they just come and play mohalla cricket
@Riz, please pinch yourself
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Sorry to break your heart. You know the result already. The media hyped team will win.
@Deepak, dude Dhoni has lost it. He must have confidence in other players
@ZAKFU, no way they just got Qatari “investment” now what will Imran khan say to saudis ? Stuck in the middle?
looks like imran khan is more concerned about the world cup than his sinking economy, which pushes more people below poverty line because of inflation.
Will this India vs Bangladesh match be the biggest upset of 2019 ODI WC so far? Let's wait and see!
Three matches were fixed Ind vs Afg, Ind vs Eng, Ind vs WI and probably this one too.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, media only hypes the team that performs. No 1 ODI ranking says it all.
Bangladesh the only team to have successfully chased down 300 plus in this WC... against Windies... that too in 40 overs
Lets see how they go about this run chase. Not losing too many wickets in the first 10 overs is the key
@Riz, Sorry your dream will not be fulfilled .
BD will win this match easily, India are short of 40 runs, BD bat deep, this should be an easy score to chase.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, : The REAL team is the Pakistani cricket team, under hyped by the media?
Score of 314 just not enough on this track. 380 should have been a winning score.
The tactics used by Indian bowlers yesterday while playing England(it seemed like very easy for the England batsmen to face the Indian bowlers) should be used today too by india and also the field placing it seemed as if it was placed for the batsmen to play their shots at will and make runs and not for the bowlers to bowl and get wickets. Usually after being hit for boundries the captain has some talk with the bowler but yesterday no reaction shown by Mr. Kohli. Hope the same attitude persists
India will beat Bangladesh with a margin of 40-50 runs. India could have easily won the match with England, but it was good to avoid giving Pakistan a chance to be in the semi finals. It avoids unnecessary pressure built up by the media. Players are human beings, they get bogged down because of stupid pressure created for nothing.
This Indian team has becone too cocky and overconfident. They do npt deserve to be even in tbe finals of the World Cup. Players like Hardik Pandya are a liability - good for showing off in the field and on television, inconsistent and arrogant. Only Kohli and Rohit have a modicum of dedication.
@Riz, dream
Exemplary bowling start by India.
@Riz, Okay than Pak will be packing luggage by next flight
Only man who can hit a double century is Rohit. Virat has decided to go for century in final match only.
@Leo, Wrong. This match too Dhoni slowered the run rate 350 slowed down to 315. He is out of form since four matches. Playing first is easy, chasing 339 is never easy specially when you play against strong team England, loose wicket in first 3 overs and middle order is out of form since four match. The reason we see new batsman today
@Zak, They have donated to NZ team for their match against ENG.So no hope for PAK fans.
Let one of our brother win.
Dr. Malaria is right as always. It is all media hype. There is no game worth any significance.
Zak forget about Saffron how about 'em blazing green shirts gifted a game by Afgani captain?
@Rashid, don't forget India vs Pakistan
My dear fellow Indians. You don't have to be defensive about the England Match. Yes we lost deliberately to keep Pakistan out. We are here to win the World Cup and not do social service. So my dear fellow Pakistan's stop blaming us for your debacle. You own your wins so learn to own your losses too.
@Deepak, what happend to your warranty.
@WARRIs, There are so many fools like you throwing expert opinions. It is expected that you will keep doing it.
@Zak, Get some education, and go to a school this time.
Grudging respect for Bangladesh, keeping a RR of over five with wickets falling against a very good Indian attack. Courageous cricket. Reminds me of our consistency and feared batsmen long long ago Anwar, Sohail, Malik, IK etc. Sigh, cannot expect those days again, should I ?