Corruption convicts must pay fine 'even if they are dead', says CJP Khosa

Haseeb BhattiJuly 02, 2019

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa says a person convicted of corruption have to pay the fine even if they have served extra time in prison. — Supreme Court website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa declared on Tuesday that any person who has been convicted for corruption will have to pay their fine "even if they are dead".

Justice Khosa made these remarks during the hearing of a case pertaining to a sentence awarded to a former government employee who had been found guilty of owning assets beyond known means. He said that an earlier Supreme Court verdict states that anyone guilty of corruption will have to pay the fine, even if they serve additional time in prison.

"The extra time served in prison is punishment for not paying the fine," Justice Khosa explained.

"The money [looted through corruption] must be returned even if the person [who is guilty of corruption] is dead," the chief justice said.

Mohammad Kaleem Bhatti, a cashier in Quetta district commissioner's office, had properties worth more than Rs1.9 million beyond his known means of income.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and slapped with a fine of Rs15m by a trial court and the verdict was upheld by the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Bhatti chose to serve two years in prison instead of paying the fine. The high court, in a later verdict, stated that since he had served additional time in prison, he did not have to pay the fine and returned his properties that were earlier confiscated.

The National Accountability Bureau had challenged the verdict in the top court. During today's hearing, the chief justice said that the BHC had misunderstood the judgement by the SC.

Bhatti argued that he had already served seven years in prison.

"After serving seven years in jail, have your properties [bought by money earned through corruption] become legal?" Justice Khosa asked.

"Fine will have to be paid even if the prison sentence has been served," the chief justice concluded.

Comments (17)

Hassan
Jul 02, 2019 02:28pm

Makes sense

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 02, 2019 02:30pm

What about the extra time he spent in jail, whose fault is this, executive, judiciary or establishment

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 02, 2019 02:35pm

Good decision whereby, in the event of a dead person, who committed crime or owe fine to state, in such case, his family members should pay his debts.

Recommend 0
Tahir Wani
Jul 02, 2019 02:36pm

Remarkable judgement

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Jul 02, 2019 02:41pm

In the early 90s the word corruption was used to misguide the general public. At that time the so called "Ihtesaab bureau" was established to haunt the opposition. But Nawaz Sharif was using the word "corruption" for his dirty politics. Now "ihtesaab" is replaced with NAB and Imran Khan is doing the same to achieve his goals. The worst part is that we have never learnt from the past.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 02, 2019 02:42pm

Very good judgement.The biggest evil is corruption and the reason for downfall of any nation.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 02, 2019 02:43pm

Even if he is dead????,

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 02, 2019 02:44pm

What about wrong justice and delayed justice???

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 02, 2019 02:45pm

Great judgement. Why should the next generations be allowed to enjoy plundered wealth?

Recommend 0
Mian Shahid
Jul 02, 2019 02:47pm

This is now like a grown up guy verdict ...

Recommend 0
Karido
Jul 02, 2019 02:59pm

Good. But the law should be applied to big fish as well not just small fry.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 02, 2019 03:48pm

Do you want a dead person come to you to pay fine?

Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 02, 2019 03:48pm

His fault is that he was a cashier. If he was an MNA or former PM, he would go Scott free.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 02, 2019 03:54pm

Why fine only jail also complimentary

Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 02, 2019 04:05pm

@Tahir Raouf, exactly, how the state is going to compensate him for extra time spent in jail?

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jul 02, 2019 04:09pm

How do they recover.? From all the children or from the men or from the daughters? What if he has three wives? Will it be divided amongst the wives?

Recommend 0
Jawad
Jul 02, 2019 04:14pm

Will Bilawal and Sharifs will pay debt after Zardari and Nawaz pass away? Why families should enjoy state money looted by patents while state will be in debt.

Recommend 0

