Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Rana BilalJuly 02, 2019

A day after his arrest, PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand by a court in Katcheri district in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
A day after his arrest, PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan was sent to jail on Tuesday on 14-day judicial remand by a district court in Lahore.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials presented the PML-N leader and five other suspects — Akram, Omer Farooq, Amir Rustum, Usman Ahmed and Sibtain Khan — before judicial magistrate Ahmad Waqas.

All six suspects were sent to jail on judicial remand.

PML-N workers chanted the slogan 'lion lion' in the courtroom.

The PML-N leader's lawyer said that ANF had arrested Sanaullah after making a political case.

Ahead of Sanaullah's appearance before the court, strict security arrangements were made. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court. All routes to the court were closed with containers and barbed wires.

On Monday, Sanaullah was arrested in what is said to be a narcotics case involving proscribed outfits.

The PML-N termed the government’s move to be "worst example of political victimisation" and warned that such tactics to push the opposition against the wall would backfire.

An ANF team arrested Sanaullah, a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad on Motorway at around 3pm at Sukheyki. Although the ANF chose to not give details of his arrest, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi had confirmed his arrest, saying "ANF has arrested Rana Sanaullah. He is my colleague but no one is above the law".

His brother-in-law Rana Sheryar had said some 15 vehicles of the ANF and Elite Force Punjab took part in the raid to arrest Sanaullah. "The raiding team intercepted Sana­ullah’s car at Sukheyki. It took him into custody along with his driver and three guards and probably took him to the ANF Lahore Cantt office," he said.

Arrest on 'authentic information'

In a video message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ANF had detained Sanaullah on "authentic information" that the PML-N leader's vehicle contained drugs worth Rs150 million to Rs200 million, Radio Pakistan reported.

Awan was quoted as saying that no one was beyond the Constitution and law in Naya Pakistan, adding that the ANF was an "independent institution and there is no link of government interest in this detention".

As per Radio Pakistan, the PTI leader added that the PML-N wanted to use Sanaullah's arrest for "political point scoring".

Niaz
Jul 02, 2019 11:11am

Sounds a political case. Institutions are being used wrongly.

Shib
Jul 02, 2019 11:11am

Great....Nail him down...biggest criminal in the ranks of PMLN....

Adnan Mazher Khan
Jul 02, 2019 11:14am

Catch all thieves and corrupt people.

NM
Jul 02, 2019 11:17am

Shameful act by those who have always been in power.

Karachite
Jul 02, 2019 11:18am

@Shib, agree

on FLIP SIDE
Jul 02, 2019 11:23am

Karma......

Fatima Mehmood
Jul 02, 2019 11:28am

He is known as Altaf Hussain of Faisalabad! biggest goon.

Aaqib
Jul 02, 2019 11:32am

If proven guilty make sure he gets atleast life behind the bars to set an example for others !

