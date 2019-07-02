MNA Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
A day after his arrest, PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan was sent to jail on Tuesday on 14-day judicial remand by a district court in Lahore.
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials presented the PML-N leader and five other suspects — Akram, Omer Farooq, Amir Rustum, Usman Ahmed and Sibtain Khan — before judicial magistrate Ahmad Waqas.
All six suspects were sent to jail on judicial remand. Following his arrest, Sanaullah was shifted to Lahore's Camp Jail.
PML-N workers chanted the slogan 'lion lion' in the courtroom.
The PML-N leader's lawyer said that ANF had arrested Sanaullah after making a political case.
Ahead of Sanaullah's appearance before the court, strict security arrangements were made. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court. All routes to the court were closed with containers and barbed wires.
On Monday, Sanaullah was arrested in what is said to be a narcotics case involving proscribed outfits.
The PML-N termed the government’s move to be "worst example of political victimisation" and warned that such tactics to push the opposition against the wall would backfire.
An ANF team arrested Sanaullah, a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad on Motorway at around 3pm at Sukheyki. Although the ANF chose to not give details of his arrest, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi had confirmed his arrest, saying "ANF has arrested Rana Sanaullah. He is my colleague but no one is above the law".
His brother-in-law Rana Sheryar had said some 15 vehicles of the ANF and Elite Force Punjab took part in the raid to arrest Sanaullah. "The raiding team intercepted Sanaullah’s car at Sukheyki. It took him into custody along with his driver and three guards and probably took him to the ANF Lahore Cantt office," he said.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has called a party meeting in Lahore on Tuesday (today) to discuss Sanaullah’s arrest.
Arrest on 'authentic information'
In a video message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ANF had detained Sanaullah on "authentic information" that the PML-N leader's vehicle contained drugs worth Rs150 million to Rs200 million, Radio Pakistan reported.
Awan was quoted as saying that no one was beyond the Constitution and law in Naya Pakistan, adding that the ANF was an "independent institution and there is no link of government interest in this detention".
As per Radio Pakistan, the PTI leader added that the PML-N wanted to use Sanaullah's arrest for "political point scoring".
Additional reporting by Adnan Sheikh
Comments (66)
Sounds a political case. Institutions are being used wrongly.
Great....Nail him down...biggest criminal in the ranks of PMLN....
It should be atleast 14 years in prison for his crimes
Catch all thieves and corrupt people.
Shameful act by those who have always been in power.
@Shib, agree
@Niaz , Can't be political case. If you look around, all the members of PMLN are involved in crimes. Aren't they responsible for looting the country?
Karma......
By this token shouldn't the coke heads at the top also be held accountable. Of course not - this is all selective accountability!
Involvement of institutions in politics is not good for the country,
He is known as Altaf Hussain of Faisalabad! biggest goon.
If proven guilty make sure he gets atleast life behind the bars to set an example for others !
We are living in a controlled democratic environment of dictator.
Political Victimisation! Power is the law.
@Niaz , he deserves it. Noone is above the law. GREAT MOVE IK.
I dont believe this is a political case as a drugs case is a very serious charge and ANF isnt an Agency that can be used for political victimization.
My only fear... Let justice prevail and no political expediency override it.
At last he landed where he deserved
every politician when arrested some idiots would say its politically motivated and the dirty was clean..if every politician is clean then who looted this country ? where did the billions of dollars go? who did money laundering? who smuggling narcotics? all this is done by politicians they come to politics only to cover their dirty deeds..and later on idiots r defending them when arrested ,,shame on you all who support this goon
Chinese model
@Niaz , ... Which no other political party has ever done before?
"In a video message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ANF had detained Sanaullah on "authentic information" that the PML-N leader's vehicle contained drugs worth Rs150 million to Rs200 million, Radio Pakistan reported."
☹☹ Rather difficult to believe that Sanaullah would be transporting narcotics☹☹ Even a simpleton knows better...
Very often I wonder "As a nation/society, why can't we can think straight & factual?", "Why do we have to find hidden hands, intentions & agendas in every event that we see?", "Why can't we just stick to facts?", "Why does our media has to publish & propagate statements based on such convoluted thinking?"
A person is caught by law. He will be investigated & tried in a court of law. If found guilty will be punished. If not, will be honorably discharged. Period - End of Discussion.
Hallelujah! Justice is being served and the crooks are crying foul!
I have a bad feeling he is going to walk free very soon...
Why they did not Media with them to show it to all. Like this it is just another question mark on IK. How many more can he afford?
He has a history - so I don't blame the authorities
Lock him up and throw away the keys.
@Moni, Well said.
What will happen to Lahore Model Town Massacre case? Will the innocent victims ever get justice?
@Niaz , but him threatening rebelling PMLN workers was just?
@Aaqib, if proven guilty, ounishment is much more Sir
Join selected regime or face prison time. Only true and brave politician will resist fascism and rana is one of them.
Kindly mention that 15 kg of heroin was retrieved from his car. He's a criminal! Why make him sound like some political activist?!
What a country! This could have never happened in India....we should learn good things from Pakistan....clearly shows that nobody is above the law in Pakistan....good job and good luck Pakistan....
If over the last three decades our politicians had delivered SOMETHING for the people instead of everything for themselves, we would not have to see times like this.
@Niaz , in 70 years for the first time institutions are being used rightly
Drug dealer - Rana Sanaullah sent to jail for 14 days remands for further investigation. This is the headline and photograph of RS shows worries on his face - this is why it is said that 'you reap what you sow'.
@Sid, if someone found to possess, sale, or consume more than I kilo of narcotics, its punishment is death sentence!
He was wanted since model town massacre and poor souls will feel relieved since his arrest
Men in 15 cars apprehended him! Nobody took a video? Why would a experienced member of parliament who was expecting arrest involve himself in such a dangerous venture? Many unanswered questions here.
Another politically motivated case, the PTI government is diverting peoples' attention on news of activities against the opposition. People want to know, where are 10 million jobs, he promised before elections?
For the first time in 30 years justice is working for our benefit well done.
@ali, well said and true.
@Niaz , and you know it how?
While famous narcotics users are sailing free in ruling party. Formula is simple to make Rana Sana bow down and threat him to stop speaking with facts against Govt on worst ever economic situation
All drama to divert attention from budget, inflation and dollar hike. Also IMF deadline is approaching so its good to create noise and try to diver attention from civil crises that is around the corner due to inflation and many other matter. Like Arresting Rana Sana on narcotics seems like a joke cause everyone knows about honey bottler and famous narcotics user in ruling party
If this is true, then astonishing to see that a law minister with 200million!!! For proscribed outfits!! Hard to believe what I society has come too
Reality cathing up,
@Niaz , How is it a political case, these people have been getting away with this for years, its time now to bring them to justice.
@Niaz , Have you seen his living standard, walking and talking style? He is a perfect example of a hard core criminal who was committing crime under political cover. My surprise is that why LEA's taken that much time to arrest him? Now every one must figure out why his party and himself are against rule of law and corruption free country.
It would be better if the chant beast instead of lion. If a mna becomes drug supplier he is worse than a beast. When the smuggler, looter, money launder are being arrested for the shake of country oppositions are crying for them. They are still in dream of old Pakistan in which they could gain illigal money. People never will vote you anymore.
Hard to believe naya pak is also less tolerant to opp parties and critisim like india
Unbelievably shocking that an ex law minister is involved in drug trafficking. This is our ruling elite for which poor people are ready to give away their lives.
I hope ANF will catch all such criminals regardless of their political affiliation.
Big fish is caught with evidence of drugs in his car - this is the headline and start of downfall of corrupt and drug mafia.
he is a criminal
Clear up all these criminals. We need a clean Pakistan with high moral values that provide justice to all..
CHANGE YOURSELF FIRST I do not understand why common people are criticizing ANF for this brave act, althoug Rana has full rights to hire a lawyer and get free if not convicted. The same scene we saw during Hanif Abbasi case where they criticized almost all the institutions & these people were shouting the same slogans.
Doing same thing again & again but expecting different results is foolishness.
Planting drugs and fixing people is a very old trick, played out many times.
innocent man like hanif abbasi
Welcome Rana.
Shame on government. Pure political vendetta.
He was involved and named in Model Town Killings. Why was he not arrested on that account? Strange!
Opposition and media subject to oppressive fascism!
@Aaqib, Hanif Abasi example is there, he will be free soon, Pakistan is Pakistan either new or old. Pakistan need revolution to change.
Are we back in 90s or Mush era with the politics of changing loyalties through bribes and selective accountability
This is a selective arrest by the selective govt.