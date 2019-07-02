DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MNA Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Rana BilalUpdated July 02, 2019

Email

PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan appears in court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan appears in court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan appears in court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan appears in court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest. — DawnNewsTV

A day after his arrest, PML-N Punjab president MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan was sent to jail on Tuesday on 14-day judicial remand by a district court in Lahore.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials presented the PML-N leader and five other suspects — Akram, Omer Farooq, Amir Rustum, Usman Ahmed and Sibtain Khan — before judicial magistrate Ahmad Waqas.

All six suspects were sent to jail on judicial remand. Following his arrest, Sanaullah was shifted to Lahore's Camp Jail.

PML-N workers chanted the slogan 'lion lion' in the courtroom.

The PML-N leader's lawyer said that ANF had arrested Sanaullah after making a political case.

Ahead of Sanaullah's appearance before the court, strict security arrangements were made. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court. All routes to the court were closed with containers and barbed wires.

On Monday, Sanaullah was arrested in what is said to be a narcotics case involving proscribed outfits.

The PML-N termed the government’s move to be "worst example of political victimisation" and warned that such tactics to push the opposition against the wall would backfire.

An ANF team arrested Sanaullah, a vociferous critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad on Motorway at around 3pm at Sukheyki. Although the ANF chose to not give details of his arrest, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi had confirmed his arrest, saying "ANF has arrested Rana Sanaullah. He is my colleague but no one is above the law".

His brother-in-law Rana Sheryar had said some 15 vehicles of the ANF and Elite Force Punjab took part in the raid to arrest Sanaullah. "The raiding team intercepted Sana­ullah’s car at Sukheyki. It took him into custody along with his driver and three guards and probably took him to the ANF Lahore Cantt office," he said.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has called a party meeting in Lahore on Tuesday (today) to discuss Sanaullah’s arrest.

Arrest on 'authentic information'

In a video message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ANF had detained Sanaullah on "authentic information" that the PML-N leader's vehicle contained drugs worth Rs150 million to Rs200 million, Radio Pakistan reported.

Awan was quoted as saying that no one was beyond the Constitution and law in Naya Pakistan, adding that the ANF was an "independent institution and there is no link of government interest in this detention".

As per Radio Pakistan, the PTI leader added that the PML-N wanted to use Sanaullah's arrest for "political point scoring".

Additional reporting by Adnan Sheikh

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (66)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Niaz
Jul 02, 2019 11:11am

Sounds a political case. Institutions are being used wrongly.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jul 02, 2019 11:11am

Great....Nail him down...biggest criminal in the ranks of PMLN....

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 02, 2019 11:14am

It should be atleast 14 years in prison for his crimes

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jul 02, 2019 11:14am

Catch all thieves and corrupt people.

Recommend 0
NM
Jul 02, 2019 11:17am

Shameful act by those who have always been in power.

Recommend 0
Karachite
Jul 02, 2019 11:18am

@Shib, agree

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 02, 2019 11:22am

@Niaz , Can't be political case. If you look around, all the members of PMLN are involved in crimes. Aren't they responsible for looting the country?

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Jul 02, 2019 11:23am

Karma......

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 02, 2019 11:25am

By this token shouldn't the coke heads at the top also be held accountable. Of course not - this is all selective accountability!

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 02, 2019 11:27am

Involvement of institutions in politics is not good for the country,

Recommend 0
Fatima Mehmood
Jul 02, 2019 11:28am

He is known as Altaf Hussain of Faisalabad! biggest goon.

Recommend 0
Aaqib
Jul 02, 2019 11:32am

If proven guilty make sure he gets atleast life behind the bars to set an example for others !

Recommend 0
Hasnain
Jul 02, 2019 11:38am

We are living in a controlled democratic environment of dictator.

Recommend 0
zee
Jul 02, 2019 11:38am

Political Victimisation! Power is the law.

Recommend 0
Aliraza
Jul 02, 2019 11:44am

@Niaz , he deserves it. Noone is above the law. GREAT MOVE IK.

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jul 02, 2019 11:46am

I dont believe this is a political case as a drugs case is a very serious charge and ANF isnt an Agency that can be used for political victimization.

My only fear... Let justice prevail and no political expediency override it.

Recommend 0
Baba
Jul 02, 2019 11:50am

At last he landed where he deserved

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 02, 2019 11:57am

every politician when arrested some idiots would say its politically motivated and the dirty was clean..if every politician is clean then who looted this country ? where did the billions of dollars go? who did money laundering? who smuggling narcotics? all this is done by politicians they come to politics only to cover their dirty deeds..and later on idiots r defending them when arrested ,,shame on you all who support this goon

Recommend 0
Dabang
Jul 02, 2019 11:59am

Chinese model

Recommend 0
Ch. K. A. Nye
Jul 02, 2019 12:12pm

@Niaz , ... Which no other political party has ever done before?

Recommend 0
Ch. K. A. Nye
Jul 02, 2019 12:13pm

"In a video message, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ANF had detained Sanaullah on "authentic information" that the PML-N leader's vehicle contained drugs worth Rs150 million to Rs200 million, Radio Pakistan reported."

☹☹ Rather difficult to believe that Sanaullah would be transporting narcotics☹☹ Even a simpleton knows better...

Recommend 0
Moni
Jul 02, 2019 12:15pm

Very often I wonder "As a nation/society, why can't we can think straight & factual?", "Why do we have to find hidden hands, intentions & agendas in every event that we see?", "Why can't we just stick to facts?", "Why does our media has to publish & propagate statements based on such convoluted thinking?"

A person is caught by law. He will be investigated & tried in a court of law. If found guilty will be punished. If not, will be honorably discharged. Period - End of Discussion.

Recommend 0
Harris M
Jul 02, 2019 12:25pm

Hallelujah! Justice is being served and the crooks are crying foul!

Recommend 0
Laila
Jul 02, 2019 12:29pm

I have a bad feeling he is going to walk free very soon...

Recommend 0
AT
Jul 02, 2019 12:33pm

Why they did not Media with them to show it to all. Like this it is just another question mark on IK. How many more can he afford?

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 02, 2019 12:34pm

He has a history - so I don't blame the authorities

Recommend 0
Harris M
Jul 02, 2019 12:37pm

Lock him up and throw away the keys.

Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jul 02, 2019 12:42pm

@Moni, Well said.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 02, 2019 12:43pm

What will happen to Lahore Model Town Massacre case? Will the innocent victims ever get justice?

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 02, 2019 12:51pm

@Niaz , but him threatening rebelling PMLN workers was just?

Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jul 02, 2019 12:58pm

@Aaqib, if proven guilty, ounishment is much more Sir

Recommend 0
mk
Jul 02, 2019 12:58pm

Join selected regime or face prison time. Only true and brave politician will resist fascism and rana is one of them.

Recommend 0
Qasim
Jul 02, 2019 12:59pm

Kindly mention that 15 kg of heroin was retrieved from his car. He's a criminal! Why make him sound like some political activist?!

Recommend 0
Bipin
Jul 02, 2019 01:03pm

What a country! This could have never happened in India....we should learn good things from Pakistan....clearly shows that nobody is above the law in Pakistan....good job and good luck Pakistan....

Recommend 0
Parvez
Jul 02, 2019 01:06pm

If over the last three decades our politicians had delivered SOMETHING for the people instead of everything for themselves, we would not have to see times like this.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jul 02, 2019 01:10pm

@Niaz , in 70 years for the first time institutions are being used rightly

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 02, 2019 01:14pm

Drug dealer - Rana Sanaullah sent to jail for 14 days remands for further investigation. This is the headline and photograph of RS shows worries on his face - this is why it is said that 'you reap what you sow'.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 02, 2019 01:15pm

@Sid, if someone found to possess, sale, or consume more than I kilo of narcotics, its punishment is death sentence!

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 02, 2019 01:22pm

He was wanted since model town massacre and poor souls will feel relieved since his arrest

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 01:26pm

Men in 15 cars apprehended him! Nobody took a video? Why would a experienced member of parliament who was expecting arrest involve himself in such a dangerous venture? Many unanswered questions here.

Recommend 0
Farhiha Khan
Jul 02, 2019 01:27pm

Another politically motivated case, the PTI government is diverting peoples' attention on news of activities against the opposition. People want to know, where are 10 million jobs, he promised before elections?

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 02, 2019 01:29pm

For the first time in 30 years justice is working for our benefit well done.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 02, 2019 01:30pm

@ali, well said and true.

Recommend 0
Tariq Islam
Jul 02, 2019 01:32pm

@Niaz , and you know it how?

Recommend 0
Gear Box
Jul 02, 2019 01:37pm

While famous narcotics users are sailing free in ruling party. Formula is simple to make Rana Sana bow down and threat him to stop speaking with facts against Govt on worst ever economic situation

Recommend 0
Islamabad Morning
Jul 02, 2019 01:39pm

All drama to divert attention from budget, inflation and dollar hike. Also IMF deadline is approaching so its good to create noise and try to diver attention from civil crises that is around the corner due to inflation and many other matter. Like Arresting Rana Sana on narcotics seems like a joke cause everyone knows about honey bottler and famous narcotics user in ruling party

Recommend 0
Sa
Jul 02, 2019 01:40pm

If this is true, then astonishing to see that a law minister with 200million!!! For proscribed outfits!! Hard to believe what I society has come too

Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jul 02, 2019 01:42pm

Reality cathing up,

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jul 02, 2019 01:42pm

@Niaz , How is it a political case, these people have been getting away with this for years, its time now to bring them to justice.

Recommend 0
khokhar
Jul 02, 2019 01:47pm

@Niaz , Have you seen his living standard, walking and talking style? He is a perfect example of a hard core criminal who was committing crime under political cover. My surprise is that why LEA's taken that much time to arrest him? Now every one must figure out why his party and himself are against rule of law and corruption free country.

Recommend 0
Kisu
Jul 02, 2019 01:48pm

It would be better if the chant beast instead of lion. If a mna becomes drug supplier he is worse than a beast. When the smuggler, looter, money launder are being arrested for the shake of country oppositions are crying for them. They are still in dream of old Pakistan in which they could gain illigal money. People never will vote you anymore.

Recommend 0
Rakine
Jul 02, 2019 01:54pm

Hard to believe naya pak is also less tolerant to opp parties and critisim like india

Recommend 0
Syed Ammar Hussain
Jul 02, 2019 01:54pm

Unbelievably shocking that an ex law minister is involved in drug trafficking. This is our ruling elite for which poor people are ready to give away their lives.

I hope ANF will catch all such criminals regardless of their political affiliation.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 02, 2019 01:55pm

Big fish is caught with evidence of drugs in his car - this is the headline and start of downfall of corrupt and drug mafia.

Recommend 0
Aslam cheema
Jul 02, 2019 01:59pm

he is a criminal

Recommend 0
ghaznavi
Jul 02, 2019 02:04pm

Clear up all these criminals. We need a clean Pakistan with high moral values that provide justice to all..

Recommend 0
Waqas
Jul 02, 2019 02:08pm

CHANGE YOURSELF FIRST I do not understand why common people are criticizing ANF for this brave act, althoug Rana has full rights to hire a lawyer and get free if not convicted. The same scene we saw during Hanif Abbasi case where they criticized almost all the institutions & these people were shouting the same slogans.

Doing same thing again & again but expecting different results is foolishness.

Recommend 0
Feroz
Jul 02, 2019 02:10pm

Planting drugs and fixing people is a very old trick, played out many times.

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Jul 02, 2019 02:10pm

innocent man like hanif abbasi

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jul 02, 2019 02:17pm

Welcome Rana.

Recommend 0
Shoaib
Jul 02, 2019 02:18pm

Shame on government. Pure political vendetta.

Recommend 0
Naseem Arshad
Jul 02, 2019 02:24pm

He was involved and named in Model Town Killings. Why was he not arrested on that account? Strange!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 02:32pm

Opposition and media subject to oppressive fascism!

Recommend 0
raza
Jul 02, 2019 02:32pm

@Aaqib, Hanif Abasi example is there, he will be free soon, Pakistan is Pakistan either new or old. Pakistan need revolution to change.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 02, 2019 02:33pm

Are we back in 90s or Mush era with the politics of changing loyalties through bribes and selective accountability

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jul 02, 2019 02:48pm

This is a selective arrest by the selective govt.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 02, 2019

Searing heatwaves

IT might seem like a muted cry for help in these times of turbocharged politics and loud mutual recriminations, but...
July 02, 2019

Return of the missing

IT seems the families of some missing people in Balochistan have been reunited with their loved ones in recent...
Updated July 02, 2019

A team is born

The Afghans have, indeed, taken the hardship and challenges of the game head-on
July 01, 2019

Budget madness

IT might be one of the most consequential budgets passed by any government in recent times, yet it is surprising to...
July 01, 2019

Terror & citizenship

WITH the emergence of transnational jihadi networks and global militant outfits like Al Qaeda and the self-styled...
July 01, 2019

Eating locusts

SINDH’S agriculture minister is reported to have offered an out-of-the-box solution as the province faces an ...