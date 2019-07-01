Deferred payments facility on Saudi oil imports to start from this month
Pakistan will start receiving the promised deferred payment facility on petroleum imports from Saudi Arabia from this month, a press statement issued by the Saudi embassy on Monday said.
According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan will receive oil products worth $275 million every month for the next three years.
Last year, Riyadh had agreed to provide a bailout package worth $6bn to help resuscitate Pakistan's worsening economy.
Under the agreement, $3bn were to be provided in foreign currency to address Pakistan's balance of payments crisis. A deferred payment facility for the import of oil worth up to another $3 billion was also part of the package.
