Deferred payments facility on Saudi oil imports to start from this month

Dawn.comJuly 01, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Saudi King Salman during his visit to Riyadh. — Photo: PTI Twitter/File
Pakistan will start receiving the promised deferred payment facility on petroleum imports from Saudi Arabia from this month, a press statement issued by the Saudi embassy on Monday said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan will receive oil products worth $275 million every month for the next three years.

Last year, Riyadh had agreed to provide a bailout package worth $6bn to help resuscitate Pakistan's worsening economy.

Under the agreement, $3bn were to be provided in foreign currency to address Pakistan's balance of payments crisis. A deferred payment facility for the import of oil worth up to another $3 billion was also part of the package.

