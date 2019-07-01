DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pilot phase of 'Road to Makkah' project to kick off this week in Islamabad

Tahir NaseerJuly 01, 2019

Email

Equipment required for immigration clearance has been installed in the Islamabad Airport's departure lounge. — Photo by author
Equipment required for immigration clearance has been installed in the Islamabad Airport's departure lounge. — Photo by author

A team from Saudi Arabia arrived in Islamabad on Monday to begin the process for the provision of immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims under the Road to Makkah project, Radio Pakistan reported.

Under the Road to Makkah project initiated by Saudi Arabia, all immigration requirements are fulfilled at the airport of origin. The project also includes other Muslim countries, such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

According to an earlier statement from a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 90 per cent of Pakistani pilgrims will go through customs and immigration processes at the airports in Pakistan before leaving for Haj, instead of having to wait for 10-12 hours after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The equipment required for immigration clearance has been installed in the Islamabad Airport's departure lounge and 10 special counters have been set up where the Saudi team, along with Pakistani authorities, will carry out the immigration process. The Saudi team will start operations within two to three days.

The authorities will complete the immigration process and screen the travel documents and luggage of pilgrims at the Islamabad airport. The pilgrims will not have to wait at airports in Saudi Arabia for immigration or their luggage, which will be transported to their place of stay.

This is the initial stage of the project and about 20,000 people will benefit under the pilot phase. The service will be provided to pilgrims travelling from Karachi and Lahore airports as well from next year if the project succeeds.

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Mazhar.A.Khan
Jul 01, 2019 07:26pm

Very nice. Thanks to Saudi Arabia government & their generosity.

Recommend 0
Azad J
Jul 01, 2019 07:33pm

This is New Pakistan, Open for Business and Communities!

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jul 01, 2019 07:43pm

No one trust Pakistan.

Recommend 0
daanish
Jul 01, 2019 08:06pm

Great. Same happens in Canada for travel to US. Excellent.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 01, 2019

Budget madness

IT might be one of the most consequential budgets passed by any government in recent times, yet it is surprising to...
July 01, 2019

Terror & citizenship

WITH the emergence of transnational jihadi networks and global militant outfits like Al Qaeda and the self-styled...
July 01, 2019

Eating locusts

SINDH’S agriculture minister is reported to have offered an out-of-the-box solution as the province faces an ...
Updated June 30, 2019

Army chief’s remarks

The military leadership should not allow itself to be sidetracked from its core responsibilities.
June 30, 2019

Anti-press tactics

The world’s largest democracy will present a sorry picture if it curtails press freedom at home.
June 30, 2019

Ethnic profiling?

THE Rawalpindi administration’s recent move to surveil small hotels and cafes owned by Quetta natives settled in...