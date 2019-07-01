Anti-Narcotics Force arrests Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore motorway
PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan was arrested on Monday by the Anti Narcotics Force's (ANF) Lahore team while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore, sources in the ANF confirmed to DawnNewsTV.
The senior PML-N leader was arrested from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area, the sources said.
The ANF has not officially specified the charges on which Sanaullah has been picked up. An official statement on the charges will be issued soon, a source said.
PML-N leader Attaullah Tarrar told reporters that he had contacted Sanullah today. According to him, the PML-N provincial president was about to leave the Sukheki area to attend a meeting in Lahore.
The former provincial law minister was appointed president of PML-N Punjab in May this year.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the arrest and said that Sanaullah was arrested without any allegation and case against him. He termed it the worst example of "lawlessness and political revenge".
Sharif alleged that it was another example of using state institutions against political opponents. He demanded of the government to produce Sanaullah before a court of law.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest, accusing him of being "directly behind" the arrest.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of Sanaullah. He termed the arrest of the PML-N leader political victimisation.
"Sanaullah has been a vociferous critic of the PPP in the past and is currently one of the most vocal critics of the regime."
He said that the arrest exposed the government's "weakness and desperation".
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (28)
intimidation of the opposition in full swing
Best news in a long time!
great move.. this man should have been in jail because of all the lapses he committed during the time he was a law minister
Good news constantly coming! Blessed days in Pakistan.
the plot thickens. should get interesting............
@Zakir Ali Afghani,
What makes you think he is innocent to make such judgment? Just a hunch or you line with him 24-7?
This proves beyond any reasonable doubt the old adage as 100 percent "true" as following: "You might run from the long hands of law and order for some time but you can't hide from them forever."
This guy should have been behind the bars long time ago.
Pml(Narcotics) in action again.
Naya Pakistan.
Justice is on its way to do its work!
@KAHN, Do you call this good news?Is economy improving? Is Inflation decreasing?is debt decreasing? Has a single penny been recovered from Nawaz/Zardari.? Will it be recoved in near future? No No No
The appointed PM is just using diversion so that he can blame others of mismanagement
@KAHN, What is good in this news?. Also if you think that we are living in blessed days then you are living on a lala land. But it seems Punjab is the real target of PTI and they want to end political leadership there or want complete neutralization. Free and fair elections will finish PTI from Central and Upper Punjab on any given day.
It seems Niazi and his boss are bent upon creating complete anarchy in Pakistan!
He was caught with 20 bottles Johnie Walker, black label 10 years, imported scotish whisky.. Anonymous Sources.
@Zakir Ali Afghani,
Its better if you concentrate on your problems in Afghanistan!
At this rate there won't be any opposition left to IK within few months. Death of puerile democracy .
@Zakir Ali Afghani, yes it is great news. Do not confuse current state of economy with going after looters from the past. They are two different debates confusing them helps both govt and opposition.
@Zakir Ali Afghani, Not agreed
@Zakir Ali Afghani, all these pproblems you crying about is caused by PML-N and PPP-Zaridari. Do you want them to get away with it and come back and lose more are you on the commission from the Loot?
Now this is naya Pakistan.. the untouchables for PMLN who are the driving force behind their power are being dismantled and rightly so...
People haven’t forgotten the model town incident and it’s time he is held accountable for this too.
@Zakir Ali Afghani,
IK is cleaning up the mess and the chors of the past regime. The economy is in dire straits due to the previous governments that only filled their own coffers. At last an honest leader in Pakistan!!
Intimidation, while people like Firdaus, babar, chan and one who attacked parliament are roaming freely. This is new Pakistan anyone who will speak will be arrested and picked up. we're quickly entering the North Korea regime with failed financial system yet nobody could voice against it. The inflation, dollar and many more are record breakingly bad now. worst situation in Pakistan now
And the hunt goes on.......
So Rana arrested it was due after he attained strong yet funny arguments against Govt to improve. Inflation at its peak and instead of arresting the ones responsible for highest inflation in decades and history and roaming free.
@Zakir Ali Afghani, who is intimidating who? wishful thinking?
People already told that PTI is the new MQM where in party nobody is allowed to be vocal and PTI is not allowing anyone to be vocal in Pakistan against its poor management
@Zakir Ali Afghani, well said.