Anti-Narcotics Force arrests Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore motorway

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan was arrested on Monday by the Anti Narcotics Force's (ANF) Lahore team while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore, sources in the ANF confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

The senior PML-N leader was arrested from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area, the sources said.

The ANF has not officially specified the charges on which Sanaullah has been picked up. An official statement on the charges will be issued soon, a source said.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarrar told reporters that he had contacted Sanullah today. According to him, the PML-N provincial president was about to leave the Sukheki area to attend a meeting in Lahore.

The former provincial law minister was appointed president of PML-N Punjab in May this year.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the arrest and said that Sanaullah was arrested without any allegation and case against him. He termed it the worst example of "lawlessness and political revenge".

Sharif alleged that it was another example of using state institutions against political opponents. He demanded of the government to produce Sanaullah before a court of law.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest, accusing him of being "directly behind" the arrest.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of Sanaullah. He termed the arrest of the PML-N leader political victimisation.

"Sanaullah has been a vociferous critic of the PPP in the past and is currently one of the most vocal critics of the regime."

He said that the arrest exposed the government's "weakness and desperation".

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.