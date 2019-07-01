Dhoni go-slow against England stirs Indian fan fury
Indian cricket fans and pundits on Monday turned on wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni for his poor strike rate in the final overs of his side's narrow 31-run World Cup loss to England.
Chasing a stiff 338, India clawed their way back into contention needing 71 runs from the last five overs of Sunday's game at Edgbaston, with the veteran big-hitter Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav at the crease.
But the pair added just 39, scrambling singles and unable to clear the rope, falling short of the target with five wickets remaining and handing India their first loss of the tournament.
The normally explosive Dhoni was unbeaten on 42 off 31 deliveries.
The Times of India pilloried the run-chase as the "Birmingham crawl" — Edgbaston is in the UK's second city —while Indian social media lit up in outrage at the star's uncharacteristically sluggish approach.
"Disappointing finish. A run-a-ball partnership can't win games," tweeted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.
"It's not about winning but it's about showing the intent to win," a fan wrote on Twitter.
Former Indian cricket stars were equally unforgiving.
Sanjay Manjrekar called his approach to the last few overs "baffling", while Saurav Ganguly, a former national team skipper and now a commentator, said he could offer no explanation for his ex-teammate's tame batting.
The loss handed England a lifeline in their pursuit of a top four finish progress to the semi-finals of a tournament on home soil.
Some fans applauded Dhoni for his slow play in the key final overs — England's win has made it harder for India's arch-rivals Pakistan to creep into the final four.
"Well done, Lt Colonel M.S. Dhoni has done a successful surgical strike against Pakistan," tweeted Animesh Yadav, referring to India's violation of Pakistani airspace in February.
Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Indian army.
It is the second time this World Cup that Dhoni has come under fire for batting slowly in the slog overs.
Dhoni's 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan, prompted criticism from the normally reticent Sachin Tendulkar.
"There was no positive intent," the batting legend said of his former teammate's innings.
Agree 100. I think dhoni was taking revenge for 2009 championship trophy where Pak seemingly lost to Aus so that India couldn’t make the semi. Dhoni was the captain of that team.
They did it deliberately to try and keep Pakistan out of the semi finals.
Semi finals - Aus Vs Eng Ind Vs NZ Who wants Australia in this stage to play? only England can defeat them. India played the game very well.
A very well calculated loss. Indian run rate did not come down they stayed in the 2nd position the only thing that happened was England was able to get itself in the top 4 teams list. India seems to be loosing its match winning talents. It gives an indication that they might loose the remaining games. Dhoni couldnt connect very well and when they needed boundaries they limited themselves to singles. Thats a positive sign for the other teams and a negative sign for India. Very dissapointed .
There was no intent of winning.... no wonder it was fixed.
Armchair coaches (most of them fans) who only watch and follow will comment but Dhoni is the one who was facing the bowlers onslaught and he was careful not to get out as if it had happened he would been criticized for not playing defensive . Let the Captain and team decide
Icc should conduct inquiry if this match was fixed in England's favour as all signals lead to it.
so this deliberate go slow is legit?
That;s not the Dhoni we all knew...
India had decided to loose this match. It's obvious with very slow run chase by an unbeaten team.
They must understand it was not an IPL game. Furthermore, beating even a neighborhood team in its own backyard is very hard, if not impossible. Last but not the least, overconfidence very often backfires and self-praise is a disease which kills and has got no cure.
May be it is just the age factor. Same as we saw happening to Afridi and Jayasuriya.
The game was fixed.India has no intention of winning.Dhoni and Shastri body language depicit the v planning to finally loose the game.
Good for Indians! Why shud we care...
Indian made slowest start in first 10 years. Bowling was not exact brilliant, India made sure they scored above 300 to lower run rate and lose, so pak does not qualify in semi
Doni received an email from Modi back in 1988 telling him one day he will have to play a fixed match.
Dhoni survives on hype and past glory. A lesser mortal would have been shown the door. But Great Dhoni is kept on a pedestal. Just like Sachin in his last days
Players who do not play to win should be kicked out of the team.
ICC should also enquire Gulbadin decision to bowl the 46th over.
Looks the game played by India was to keep Pakistan out of semis!!!
ICC should also enquire dubious umpiring decision which helped PAK beat AFG.
@Hafeez , Icc should conduct inquiry if this match was fixed in England's favour as all signals lead to it.
Yes they should. Also for Pak/Afg match, Why Gulbadin deliberately bowled 3 full toss and 2 wides in 1 over then again came to ball 50th over.
No indian fans here???
Make this an anti pak news and see how all indians will jump out of their caves and start bashing pak here.
@Taimur, It was Dhoni's revenge for PCB's campaign to force Dhoni to remove his Army insignia.
Still remember what PAK did in 2009 CT match against AUS, You is Khan was smiling after the game.
I am an Indian and I have no regrets for this loss to be very honest. Well played team India.
@Taimur, why your team played like minnows against Windies and India ?
Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly
@India First, haha good one :) Pak readers please lookup ‘sarcasm’ in the dictionary
@irfan, yes, just like batsman refuses to take singles with no. 11 on the other end, it fielder's deliberately let go off the ball to get tailenders back on strike.
ICC should also scrutinize the match and try to investigate if a team has under performed deliberately.
There is not much difference between match fixing and deliberate under performing.
@India First, or yeh log humme sportmanship la paath parra rahe hain.
Pakistan is a weaker team today and needs huge improvement to be able to play 50 overs game. Twenty twenty cricket has interrupted the endurance and temperament of the new cricketers.
@India First, No Pakistan didn't. Australia won by only 2 wickets and it was a tight game
@Gaur, india doesnt believe in grudge
@Adnan Jidaker, says the one 'who was ready to throw his wicket away so that Jumble doesn't get 10 wickets' - Wasim Akram.
@Umair, No indian fans here???
"Make this an anti pak news and see how all indians will jump out of their caves and start bashing pak here." Hi there....we r in the semis..u r not...deal with it.....
@Cricketer, me too, it's not like PAK which got bundled for 100 odd runs and Windies chased it in just 13 overs. Minnow basher Babar can only score soft runs.
Dhoni has been struggling past three matches. He was struggling against Afghanistan too. Where people called it his test cricket innings. He has aged and doesnt perform like before. In england match batting, the ball hit his finger. He was bleeding, sucked the injury to numb pain, spat blood on field to continue. He should have exited citing injury than continue with pain with slow pace.
@Robert, ask BCCI and PCB kid ! The recent MoU case is the biggest proof.
Dhoni is continuing this crawl match after match and Indian fans don’t deserve this. Against Afghanistan, he was completely horrible but got away with it. Against England he lost it. He should retire midway to let India play Dinesh Karthik.
@Hafeez ,
ICC should also investigate the Afghan captain's tactics the other day...
@Robert, grudge or not, India plays and will play the way it wants, deal with it !
@Saad, say that to someone else, we all know the truth.
@Umair, here we are, whine as much as you want.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,
So Dr, YOU understand that the match was NOT fixed, that India lost to a better team. Now please tell your countrymen that, and also that therefore, there was NO fixing
@Asif , but but but.... ICC = BCCI, remember !
True nature of indian sportsman ship and society revealed.Lessons for all
Dhonie is still taking singles in Birmingham.