Meesha's harassment allegations 'surprised' me, Ali Zafar says in statement on defamation case
A sessions court on Monday recorded the statement of Ali Zafar for five hours during a hearing of a defamation case filed by him against fellow artist Meesha Shafi.
Shafi had last year accused Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions". In response, Zafar had filed a defamation suit against her, saying that her "baseless and unfounded" accusations had allegedly tarnished his reputation. Zafar's legal team has so far produced nine witnesses who have testified in the singer's favour.
In his testimony today, Zafar said that Shafi's allegations had caused him "emotional and financial damage". He added that he was "surprised" when he found out that Shafi had accused him of harassment.
"I asked that I be told when and where I harassed Meesha Shafi," he said.
"I sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi immediately after she accused me [of harassment] and demanded an apology," Zafar told the court. He also submitted records of messages that he claimed were sent to him by Shafi, along with the tweets posted on her account.
Zafar claimed that before accusing him publicly, Shafi had sent him a message through her manager Rizwan Raees, telling him to "stay away from Pepsi Battle of the Bands". Shafi is one of the judges in the television contest.
He claimed that Raees had told him that Shafi "will not be alone in her accusing [the singer] of harassment and has many supporters".
"Meesha Shafi said that she will start a movement with her allegations," Zafar claimed.
The singer told the court that after Shafi accused him of sexual harassment, he sent her a message asking her to talk about her allegations in front of their families. Shafi said that she would respond after consulting her legal team.
He mentioned the rehearsal session during which, according to Shafi, Zafar had harassed her. According to Zafar, he and Meesha were standing at a distance of about two to three feet and there were multiple people present on the occasion.
"For an incident of sexual harassment to take place in the presence of so many people is not humanly possible," he insisted. He added that Shafi had thanked everyone at the end of the rehearsal and had also uploaded pictures of the session on her Twitter account.
The singer said that Shafi had also accused him of harassing her on other occasions, including a birthday party of Zafar's brother-in-law held in 2015 and that of his wife in 2016. He said that Shafi had attended both parties with her husband and met him in front of family members.
"I have evidence against Meesha Shafi's allegations," Zafar said, and submitted pictures of the events to the court. He said that Shafi had tagged him in pictures of herself and her husband that she had uploaded on social media and "expressed good wishes".
At one point, Shafi's lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hearing as Zafar's testimony had gone on for more than four hours. Zafar insisted that the court record his statement today as he had to travel abroad for a concert. The court allowed Zafar to continue recording his statement.
He informed the court that his parents are both teachers and had "brought him up properly despite financial strains". He said that he had started his career as a sketch artist in a hotel lobby and began working as a musician in 2003. He had worked hard to become a successful artist, he said.
He further said that he also worked in the Bollywood industry, with prominent artists like Katrina Kaif.
After five hours, the court adjourned the hearing until July 3.
Meesha should be penalized for misusing the abuse allegation. What a disservice to real victms of harassment by making any true allegations questionable in future...all this for cheap publicity and financial gains.
Anyone who can read body language can tell that Ali Zafar is lying in all his interviews.
Meesha Shafi is not the only one who has reported harassment by Ali Zafar. There are several other women who came forward after Meesha's complaint and also reported harassment by him. A few of the reports were from his concerts in the US. There is obviously something suspicious in his behaviour towards women.
@UFO, name a single case in the history of Pakistan where sexual abuse harassment allegation was taken seriously and the culprit convicted?
Not a single case exists. Also if you think Meesha should be penalize then you sue her and take her to court. You don't act as a judge when you have no evidence except for your own bias. She stood to gain absolutely nothing from making such an allegation. Every Pakistani woman who comes forward is brave because in our society this is condoned.
@UFO, Would you ans same is she had been your sister ??
@Taimur,
Let's just say that these allegations were no surprise to me. Just late. But look how our misogynist society shames and blames victims comparing it to opportunist cases of the West where you actually get compensation. In Pakistan you get nothing except public shame, dishonour, bad reputation and ostracization. We always believe the men. Women don't matter/ count. Creeping misogyny all over the comment board. Not a single stance of a woman getting compensation. This is Pakistan. 2019.
Taimur, Zara , how do we know that you are not the same person with different IDs trying to defame Ali. After FIA busted several Meesha supporters with fake IDs trying to defame Ali. Am sorry but court proceedings don’t look at body language, Meesha is still unable to prove anything, and what she accuses about, didn’t happen in a closed room, non of the people present on that event stood by her claim.
@Taimur, lol!
@Zara, yes but you are talking to misogynists who have already made up their mind. Woman guilty always. Even if there was hard evidence they would still blame the woman for seducing him; why was she alone with him, why did she pursue a music career, when she could have been a stay at home wife, why didn't she wear dubatta, and why this and what that. We never think, men can do any wrong. Only women. This is the misogyny that has infected our society. Misogynists have no grasp of reality.
mee too is not gonna work in Pakistan
@ajab singh,
Amen. Spot on.
Sadly the answer would have been yes he probably would have said the same. We don't honour or respect our women. So naturally we treat them with disbelief. You should watch our drama shows to get a hint of how bad the misogyny is. But we have good men too. Who will stand by women. So there is hope.
@sha, so because you dislike Meesha supporters they must be fake ids? Can we start on topic? It's not like all readers know that you area legit profile but you don't get anybody accusing you. Return the courtesy.
Also fake ids or not don't take away from the fact that not only Meesha but OTHER women have come forward accusing Ali too. Fact. Also lack of evidence is not the same as innocence.
Next time argue against the opinion. Don't do conspiracy theories. It just looks like deflection.
Factually Ms Meesha failed to prove the case, and no witness yet. And Ali Zafar just defending while claiming defamation. I think now it’s over stretched, both should forgive & forget, start a new beginning, and don’t waste time of themselves as well as the audience.
@Laila, let the courts handle this. Everywhere in the world, people express their opinions in these type of cases, usually, newspapers don't allow comments if the case is in court for a reason. Ali Zafar is not guilty until proven guilty. If the court finds him guilty, then he should be punished if not, then let him be.
@Laila, seems like you too have made up your mind.
@Zara, they are called allegations for a reason. take it to court and win the case if that has happened. She is probably going to regret filing this case and creating this fiasco out of nothing.
The claim from Meesha Shafi was that she was harassed during the jam session. All eye witnessed there, did not agree with her claim.
The harassment cases must be dealt with stern penalties, but it is also important that people must not use #metoo just for revenge or for ruining another person's career. It really kills the chances for real victims to get justice.
Stand on the right side, whether it is a man or a woman.
@Ali Anwar, well I know Pakistani women, our society, values. Ittakes a lot of courage for females to go public and ask for justice in such matters. She risks everything even her life. Not everybody has the family support and affluent background to fight. If this was the US I would be more critical especially in light of the Cosby case vs. Weinstien and the fact that in the US you can get compensation if you win your case. In Pakistan you only get shamed. The lure of money and fame are absent.
@Bhaijan, she didn't fail to prove her case. Kindly read the details. Her case was thrown out by the judge based on some absurd technicality that she was not an employee of Ali and he was not her employer. As if harassment only happens employee/employer relationships.
From all the news coming about this case I get a sense that harassment is not a familiar case for us and we don't know what to do about it. Poor girl who stepped forward to report her case is left alone and Ali Zafar is using all his power and money to prove her wrong. Media seems to have already given a verdict that Ali Zafar is not guilty. We need to learn how to deal with harassment cases and be sensitive to the women who report.
@Laila, completely agree with you.
@Yasir, harassment can take place in isolation and in a room packed with people. In public and in private. It can be a touch, a dirty persistent look, a slur, or actual assault. Go ask any Pakistani female of any age how many times she has been harassed.
The problem is that Pakistan doesnt understand rape. Many like you think it's a man groping a girl in front of witnesses. It doesn't. You don't understand the predator mindset. They rarely do it when people see them.
After working in entertainment industry for years I can safely say that these incidents are common in gatherings and both parties do that in the name of “ socialising” and getting “connections”. So “ proving” these claims would be a little difficult. Case closed.
@Khurram, how do you know its nothing when she hasn't had her day in court....yet? How do you know she will regret fighting for justice? Unless you record it, it's very hard to prove sexual harassment. Impossible.
Also if you genuinely believe that if a person wins a case they are right, then you are very naive. You don't win every fight. That doesn't mean it didn't happen. It just means your case was weak, not enough evidence etc. Understand the legal difference in terminology. Thanks.
@Laila, there are two faces of Pakistan one is for wealthy and privileged and the other for the poor. You are talking about the poor, which is not the case here. I appreciate your sentiment, but this case is in the court allow them to serve justice. Do yourself as you preach. If accused found guilty then it will be a big win for all women around Pakistan if not then Meesha will be lowering the chances for real victims to come out and get justice.
I ask all brothers and sisters in here, if this was a case of child abuse by a parent or sibling, would you also ask the child to provide evidence that her father or brother or cousin molested her? And how should try do that? Ask for a Co cession or just permission to record them? Because you know innocent until PROVEN guilty and all.... Because hey if you haven't got proof then it must not have happened, right? Wrong.
What odds do victims have in such matters? Not much.
We know you did it. But why her ?