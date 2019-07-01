Meesha's harassment allegations 'surprised' me, Ali Zafar says in statement for defamation case
A sessions court on Monday recorded the statement of Ali Zafar for five hours during a hearing of a defamation case filed by him against fellow artist Meesha Shafi.
Shafi had last year accused Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions". In response, Zafar had filed a defamation suit against her, saying that her "baseless and unfounded" accusations had allegedly tarnished his reputation. Zafar's legal team has so far produced nine witnesses who have testified in the singer's favour.
In his testimony today, Zafar said that Shafi's allegations had caused him "emotional and financial damage". He added that he was "surprised" when he found out that Shafi had accused him of harassment.
"I asked that I be told when and where I harassed Meesha Shafi," he said.
"I sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi immediately after she accused me [of harassment] and demanded an apology," Zafar told the court. He also submitted records of messages that he claimed were sent to him by Shafi, along with the tweets posted on her account.
Zafar claimed that before accusing him publicly, Shafi had sent him a message through her manager Rizwan Raees, telling him to "stay away from Pepsi Battle of the Bands". Shafi is one of the judges in the television contest.
He claimed that Raees had told him that Shafi "will not be alone in her accusing [the singer] of harassment and has many supporters".
"Meesha Shafi said that she will start a movement with her allegations," Zafar claimed.
The singer said that Shafi had also accused him of harassing her on other occasions, including a birthday party of Zafar's brother-in-law held in 2015 and his that of his wife in 2016. He said that Shafi had attended both parties with her husband and met him in front of family members.
"I have evidence against Meesha Shafi's allegations," Zafar said and submitted pictures of the events to the court. He said that Shafi had tagged him in pictures of herself and her husband that she had uploaded on social media and "expressed good wishes".
He informed the court that his parents are both teachers and had "brought him up properly despite financial strains". He further said that he had started his career as a sketch artist in a hotel lobby and began working as a musician in 2003. He had worked hard to become a successful artist, he said.
He further said that he also worked in the Bollywood industry, with prominent artists like Katrina Kaif.
The court adjourned the hearing until July 3.
Meesha should be penalized for misusing the abuse allegation. What a disservice to real victms of harassment by making any true allegations questionable in future...all this for cheap publicity and financial gains.
Anyone who can read body language can tell that Ali Zafar is lying in all his interviews.
Meesha Shafi is not the only one who has reported harassment by Ali Zafar. There are several other women who came forward after Meesha's complaint and also reported harassment by him. A few of the reports were from his concerts in the US. There is obviously something suspicious in his behaviour towards women.
@UFO, name a single case in the history of Pakistan where sexual abuse harassment allegation was taken seriously and the culprit convicted?
Not a single case exists. Also if you think Meesha should be penalize then you sue her and take her to court. You don't act as a judge when you have no evidence except for your own bias. She stood to gain absolutely nothing from making such an allegation. Every Pakistani woman who comes forward is brave because in our society this is condoned.
@UFO, Would you ans same is she had been your sister ??
@Taimur,
Let's just say that these allegations were no surprise to me. Just late. But look how our misogynist society shames and blames victims comparing it to opportunist cases of the West where you actually get compensation. In Pakistan you get nothing except public shame, dishonour, bad reputation and ostracization. We always believe the men. Women don't matter/ count. Creeping misogyny all over the comment board. Not a single stance of a woman getting compensation. This is Pakistan. 2019.
Taimur, Zara , how do we know that you are not the same person with different IDs trying to defame Ali. After FIA busted several Meesha supporters with fake IDs trying to defame Ali. Am sorry but court proceedings don’t look at body language, Meesha is still unable to prove anything, and what she accuses about, didn’t happen in a closed room, non of the people present on that event stood by her claim.
@Taimur, lol!
@Zara, yes but you are talking to misogynists who have already made up their mind. Woman guilty always. Even if there was hard evidence they would still blame the woman for seducing him; why was she alone with him, why did she pursue a music career, when she could have been a stay at home wife, why didn't she wear dubatta, and why this and what that. We never think, men can do any wrong. Only women. This is the misogyny that has infected our society. Misogynists have no grasp of reality.
mee too is not gonna work in Pakistan