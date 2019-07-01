CAA bans carrying of naswar on all flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced a ban on carrying Naswar during air travel. The act has been deemed a punishable offence.

According to a notification by the CAA, all the airports in the country have been alerted about ban on carrying naswar.

The notification mentioned that all the Arab countries have included naswar in the list of narcotics and that from here on out, strict action will be taken against passengers carrying naswar in their luggage.

Recently, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) called for coordination and cooperation among all agencies to help to effectively control drugs in the country. The ANF directed for frequent counter-narcotics interaction at the provincial and federal levels.