July 01, 2019

CAA bans carrying of naswar on all flights

Dawn.comJuly 01, 2019

According to a notification by the CAA, all the airports in the country have been alerted about ban on carrying naswar. — Dawn/File
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced a ban on carrying Naswar during air travel. The act has been deemed a punishable offence.

According to a notification by the CAA, all the airports in the country have been alerted about ban on carrying naswar.

The notification mentioned that all the Arab countries have included naswar in the list of narcotics and that from here on out, strict action will be taken against passengers carrying naswar in their luggage.

Recently, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) called for coordination and cooperation among all agencies to help to effectively control drugs in the country. The ANF directed for frequent counter-narcotics interaction at the provincial and federal levels.

Comments (5)

Yaqoob
Jul 01, 2019 01:53pm

Khan sahib . I voted for PTI and you did this to me . Your entry to KPK will be a challenge if this policy is not changed. You did this to us ( Pathans) what about cigarettes?

Aaqib
Jul 01, 2019 01:55pm

What a news ! Are we living in 2019 ?

Innocent Cries
Jul 01, 2019 02:02pm

It's pathetic we can't differentiate between Naswar and other highly hazardous narcotics.

Javed
Jul 01, 2019 02:05pm

Other than the draconian rule by middle eastern autocracies, naswar is not a fire hazard.

shoaib jadoon
Jul 01, 2019 02:05pm

It;s never too late, very good decision though should have been taken this step years ago..

