NAB issues arrest warrants for Zardari in Park Lane case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case, NAB sources told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

Some confusion persists over his legal status, as some local media reported that the warrants against the PPP co-chairman had been executed and he was arrested in the Park Lane case as well.

According to NAB sources, Zardari's arrest warrants in the Park Lane case were issued by NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, who as per the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 can order the arrest of an accused at any time.

Zardari is already in NAB's custody on physical remand until July 2.

The accountability watchdog had arrested him in June after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case.

A day after his arrest in the fake accounts reference on June 10, accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had granted NAB physical remand of the former president. His physical remand was then extended on June 21.

NAB investigators are of the view that if Zardari's physical remand, which ends tomorrow, is not extended by the court, they would require another option and could use the arrest warrants in the Park Lane case to keep him in NAB custody for longer.

On June 26, Zardari had withdrawn his bail applications in three cases saying he knew why he was suffering and "does not want to embarrass anyone".

He withdrew his applications seeking bail in Park Lane, Tosha Khana luxury vehicles and bulletproof vehicles references filed against him by NAB.

As per the prosecution, the Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of NAO 1999 and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 for Zardari's alleged involvement "in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/S Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others".