35 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir
At least 35 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), officials said.
The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, police official M. K. Sinha said.
35 people died in the accident and 17 were injured, local official Angrez Singh Rana said.
Seven of the injured were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital, he said.
Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.
Last week, 11 students were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district of IOK.
Comments (8)
Rest in peace, sorry to all surviving family members, patience and faith is your refuge.
Very very unfortunate !!
Yes terrain is rugged. Need to be careful while driving in both Indian Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well.
sad
Sad loss of life. Over crowding is more of a problem than terrain.
As an Indian and a native of Uttrakhand region (read it as Himalayan region) we have done little to make road infrastructure in these regions. Roads are narrow with no safety at all. Thanks to Chinese fear of incursion that current indian pm started building infrastructure/roads in these regions at full swing.
Does this happen in Pakistan-occupied Balochistan or KP too ? Just wondering
similar incidents have happened in pakistan occupied kashmir .