Today's Paper | July 01, 2019

35 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir

AFPUpdated July 01, 2019

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards. — Reuters/File
At least 35 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), officials said.

The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, police official M. K. Sinha said.

35 people died in the accident and 17 were injured, local official Angrez Singh Rana said.

Seven of the injured were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital, he said.

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.

Last week, 11 students were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district of IOK.

fairplay
Jul 01, 2019 11:20am

Rest in peace, sorry to all surviving family members, patience and faith is your refuge.

Bhaarteey
Jul 01, 2019 12:03pm

Very very unfortunate !!

Simba
Jul 01, 2019 12:10pm

Yes terrain is rugged. Need to be careful while driving in both Indian Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well.

Javed Abid
Jul 01, 2019 01:35pm

sad

Akram
Jul 01, 2019 01:39pm

Sad loss of life. Over crowding is more of a problem than terrain.

Anurag Gautam
Jul 01, 2019 02:05pm

As an Indian and a native of Uttrakhand region (read it as Himalayan region) we have done little to make road infrastructure in these regions. Roads are narrow with no safety at all. Thanks to Chinese fear of incursion that current indian pm started building infrastructure/roads in these regions at full swing.

Anand
Jul 01, 2019 02:24pm

Does this happen in Pakistan-occupied Balochistan or KP too ? Just wondering

Amir
Jul 01, 2019 02:24pm

similar incidents have happened in pakistan occupied kashmir .

