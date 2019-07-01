20 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir

At least 20 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), Indian police said.

The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, police official M. K. Sinha said.

Twenty passengers died instantly and 10 others were badly injured, Sinha told AFP.

Seven of those were in critical condition and were evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts of Jammu and Kashmir, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.

Last week, 11 students were killed when their bus fell into a gorge in Shopian district of IOK.