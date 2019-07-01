No one other than Sanjrani acceptable as Senate chairman: Balochistan CM

ISLAMABAD: Conceding numerical weakness of the ruling partners to protect Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday appealed to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) not to exercise its constitutional right for removal of Mr Sanjrani from the post in the larger interest of Balochistan.

“Though it is the political right of every party to change the government and remove the chairman of Senate, different perspectives in Balo­chis­tan should also be considered. I suggest that the PPP, which was the initiator to elect Mr Sanjrani as Senate chairman, not to become part of the move, as it will not only give a bad imp­ression to the people of the ­province, but will also affect the Aghaz-i-Huqooq-i-Balochistan Package.

“Moreover, there are different dynamics of Balochistan and it is not going to give a positive impression if any decision would be made, regarding the province, from Islamabad,” Mr Alyani said while addressing a news conference at Balochistan House in Islamabad.

CM Alyani asserted that even if the opposition nominated a person from Balochistan as a candidate for Senate chairman, his party would not accept it. He said Mr Sanjrani should be allowed to complete his tenure.

The chief minister said that representatives of the Balochistan Awami Party, Hazara Democratic Party, Balochistan National Party-Awami, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and other parties had gathered in Islamabad and discussed reports about the move for Mr Sanjrani’s removal.

Mr Alyani said that not only Mr Sanjrani ran the Senate amicably, but also held the national conference in Gwadar that helped in spreading a positive image of the province.

“Now we have been hearing that the Senate chairman would be changed on a political basis. Maybe the change would be easy for the opposition parties but it will give a message that the people of Baloch­istan are being deprived of their right. We need to understand that Balochistan is a very sensitive province as it borders Iran and Afghanistan. Moreover, the entire world has been keeping an eye as issues of the province are discussed at the international level,” he said.

Responding to questions, the chief minister said he and other leaders of Balochistan visited the residence of National Party (NP) president Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo to condole his mother’s death. The reported move for removing Mr Sanjrani from the post of Senate chairman also came up during the discussion there. “Mr Bizenjo told us that his party was not the initiator of the move to remove Mr Sanjrani,” he claimed.

When Mr Alyani was reminded that he had been former minister of the PML-N government and that he had joined the BAP to topple the previous government, the chief minister said this was not unusual for leaders of Balochistan so no one cared about it. “However, it would create a negative impression if political parties make decisions in Islamabad such as the one for removal of the Senate chairman who belongs to Balochistan,” he insisted.

