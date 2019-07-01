DAWN.COM

PBC slams AG for cancelling notice issued to law minister

Saleem ShahidUpdated July 01, 2019

Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Syed Amjad Shah has said that the attorney general cannot cancel the show-cause notice issued by the PBC to the federal law minister. — Reuters/File
QUETTA: Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Syed Amjad Shah has said that the attorney general cannot cancel the show-cause notice issued by the PBC to the federal law minister.

Speaking at a press conference after PBC’s general body meeting here on Sunday, he said the federal law minister and attorney general had no right to use their offices for personal interests.

He said the show-cause notice was issued to the law minister as according to rules a lawyer who is holding portfolio of a minister should have surrendered his licence, but he is continuing his practice, which is illegal.

Says attorney general’s action is ‘against the rules’

“The bar council has sent the show-cause notice to the law minister but the attorney general has cancelled it which is against the rules.” He said using their offices by the minister and the attorney general for their personal interests will harm the law system in the country.

He said the PBC and lawyers’ community across the country would stage protests and sit-ins during the hearing of the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa by the Supreme Judicial Council.

“Lawyers bodies are on one page over the issue of the reference and all the propaganda about differences among lawyers over the issue is false and it is being spread just to create confusion among the lawyers community,” Mr Shah said.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2019

