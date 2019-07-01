DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch

ReutersJuly 01, 2019

Email

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammates Kedar Jadhav (C) and India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) after the dismissal of England's captain Eoin Morgan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammates Kedar Jadhav (C) and India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) after the dismissal of England's captain Eoin Morgan during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30. — AFP

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to do justice to his reputation as a 'finisher' in Sunday's loss to England but his team defended his display in the final stages of the World Cup group match at Edgbaston.

India needed 71 runs from the final five overs to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament with former captain Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the middle.

The duo, however, looked content knocking the ball around rather than going for big hits and managed only 39 in the last five overs.

“When Mahi and Kedar were batting, they were trying to hit (boundaries) but were not able to because of the slowness of the pitch,” Rohit Sharma, who topscored for India with 102, said after the team's first loss in the tournament.

“Towards the end it got pretty slow. We got to give credit to the English team, they used the conditions very well.”

“They mixed up their variations quite nicely and kept us guessing all through the game.”

Dhoni remained not out on 42 off 31 balls, having hit the only six in the Indian innings, compared to England's 13.

He made 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan and against West Indies, the 37-year-old struggled initially before hitting two sixes in the final over to remain not out on 56 off 61 balls.

India captain Virat Kohli then defended Dhoni's “calculated” approach, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman was experienced enough to know the demand of the occasion.

Kohli defended Dhoni again on Sunday after the team's 31-run loss to the hosts.

“I think MS was trying really hard to get the boundary,” Kohli, whose fifth half-century in a row went in vain, said at the presentation ceremony.

“They were just bowling good areas. We'll have to sit down and assess and improve in the next game.”

Jonny Bairstow made a belligerent 111 but it was Ben Stokes' blistering 79 which propelled England to a commanding 337-7.

The 138-run stand between Rohit and Kohli kept India in the chase but the match slipped through their fingers when hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya departed after a quickfire 45.

“When you're chasing 330-340, you need that X factor innings of someone coming and playing that 70 off 30-40 balls. Hardik was looking good but he couldn't go on,” Rohit said.

“That is something Ben Stokes did for them. He came and batted and changed the game actually. Until then, we were right in the game, restricted them pretty well.

“We needed something like Ben Stokes' innings towards the end to get to that target.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 30, 2019

Army chief’s remarks

The military leadership should not allow itself to be sidetracked from its core responsibilities.
June 30, 2019

Anti-press tactics

The world’s largest democracy will present a sorry picture if it curtails press freedom at home.
June 30, 2019

Ethnic profiling?

THE Rawalpindi administration’s recent move to surveil small hotels and cafes owned by Quetta natives settled in...
June 29, 2019

Ghani’s visit

WHILE the history of the Pak-Afghan relationship can at best be described as chequered, there is little point in...
June 29, 2019

A polio emergency

REPORTS this week of multiple polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have dealt a blow to the polio eradication campaign...
June 29, 2019

Selective brouhaha

IT seems that members of the treasury benches have a strong, rather opposition-like affinity for raising a ruckus at...