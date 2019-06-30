India at 71-1 in World Cup clash against England
India are 71-1 at the end of 18 overs as they chase a 338-run target set by England in the World Cup clash between the two sides at Edgbaston on Sunday.
KL Rahul was caught and bowled at 2.3 overs by Chris Woakes.
What does victory mean for each side?
For second-place India, it's simple ─ win in Birmingham and Virat Kohli's team joins Australia in the semifinals.
For fifth-place England, Eoin Morgan's team likely needs to beat India ─ which no team has done so far ─ and also defeat 2015 finalist New Zealand in its last group game on Wednesday to advance. Two wins in two games and England will be through.
A loss, however, takes England's fate out of its own hands and opens the door to fourth-place Pakistan, which is a point ahead of England but has played one more game, and sixth-place Bangladesh, which is a point behind England.
England innings
England made a respectable 337-run total at the end of their innings, with 3 wickets remaining.
The score, though defendable, was hampered by a steady fall of wickets as Mohammad Shami claimed 5 wickets in 10 overs to destabilise England, for whom this is a key match to win if they are to go forward to the next round.
Jason Roy (66) was the first to go at 22.1 overs off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. The batsman sought to hit a big one but it didn't carry, going down long-on and finding its way into Ravindra Jadeja's hands after he dove to catch it merely inches off the ground.
Jonny Bairstow (111) was next at 31.4 overs caught at deep point off Mohammad Shami's delivery. The side stood at 205-2 at that point.
Then, Shami struck again at 33.4 overs to capture the wicket of Eoin Morgan (1), caught out brillianty by Kedar Jadhav who ran from fine leg and dove forward to catch the ball.
Joe Root (44) was also dismissed by Shami at 44.1 overs, caught by Hardik Pandya at fine leg.
Jos Buttler (20) was caught out and bowled — in what was his fourth wicket — by Shami.
The bowler was on fire, claiming next his fifth wicket — Chris Woakes (7).
Ben Stokes (79), in at number 5, was the last man down sent on his way by Bumrah.
Earlier, Bairstow put his spat with Michael Vaughan behind him to score a hundred that left England well-placed in their key World Cup match.
The dynamic opener made 111, his eighth one-day international century, in a match England had to win to keep semi-final qualification in their own hands.
Bairstow and Roy, back from a torn hamstring, put on 160 — the highest first-wicket partnership of the tournament — after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in sunny conditions on a good batting pitch.
The pair reached 112-0 after 16 overs, smashing four sixes and 14 fours between them in front of a subdued pro-India crowd.
Roy survived a strong appeal in the 11th over with the total at 49-0 and England accelerated.
England came into this match with their hopes of emerging out of the 10-team round-robin phase in the balance after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and champions Australia that followed an earlier loss to Pakistan.
The tournament hosts, looking to win the World Cup for the first time, had badly missed Roy in their last two matches.
Roy, however, was quickly into his stride, with the Surrey star chopping his second ball from Mohammed Shami for four, then drilling wide of mid off for another boundary.
Bairstow, involved in a pre-match war of words with former England captain Vaughan after suggesting pundits wanted England to lose, had two lucky breaks when big inside edges missed the stumps.
India captain Virat Kohli brought on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixth over but Bairstow soon hit him down the ground.
Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, was proving tough to get away.
Roy could have been out on 21 when India all-rounder Hardik Pandya appealed for a caught behind down the legside off his fourth delivery.
But Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar signalled a wide instead and Kohli opted against a review, although replays suggested the ball had touched Roy's glove.
Roy's response was to hit Pandya's next ball for six.
Bairstow completed a 56-ball fifty when he launched Chahal for a six that just cleared the back-pedalling KL Rahul at long-on, the fielder landing awkwardly as he made a desperate attempt at a catch.
Roy then followed his opening partner to the landmark in just 41 balls.
Bairstow twice more clubbed Chahal over long-on for six and handed out similar treatment to Kuldeep Yadav before deftly reverse-sweeping the left-arm wrist-spinner for four.
A single off Pandya saw Bairstow to a 90 ball-hundred, including eight fours and six sixes. The batsman celebrated by removing his helmet and slowly punching the air.
As well as recalling Roy, England brought back paceman Liam Plunkett in place of off-spinner Moeen Ali.
Meanwhile India — needing just one win from their three remaining group games to secure a semi-final place — preferred batsman Pant to all-rounder Vijay Shankar.
Prior performances at Edgbaston
England likes playing at Edgbaston, it has won its last three ODIs there and it last lost at the venue in 2014, against India.
Kohli also likes playing at Edgbaston, judging by his performances. He has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings there. His scores include 96 not out, 81 not out and 43.
The game is a 25,000-seater sellout which will be played in a raucous soccer-style atmosphere with India set to attract more fans than England. Interest in the match is intense in Birmingham with a fan zone set up in the city's Victoria Square.
Line-ups:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
eng will win today
Interesting contest on the cards.
It's a tough match. England is a cornered lion.
England will win hands down.
Which side are prayers for India to win.? 22 million Pakistani for sure on side of India for a change.
Best of luck Team India. You are the best.
India will win today....and we will win the cup as well..Inshallah!
Bad news if england gets to a flier and closes out at 300+ then it will be fun. The way india is playing spin these days i have little hope.
India Supposed to be lose
Last time England defeated India in 1992 world cup. Is history being repeated?
I hope Pakistan for the first time praying for Indian Victory... & We Indians are praying for English victory..
England batting first, looks like it will secure win today
Target is 350+
India will beat England by 6 wickets
For the first time in the history, Pakistan is praying for Indian Victory & we Indians are praying for English victory
India to lose today to keep Pakistan out of semis
Come on England win it
It is a high scoring match and the pitch is prepared for England. Team batting first will win. Match has gone with toss.
India will lose this match by 70+-
Lets hope for an India win.
Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.
India is going to lose this game
Best wishes england! Need you to win big today.
England is going over 300 runs and India have to struggle hard to chase this
England are playing very good at the moment.
84-0 after 13.3 overs.
England is going to Win.
350 to 400 runs on board for England.
England please score 400+. We would like to test our batting depth.
England Wins.
If India won then England will be out of WC and if India lost then Pakistan will be out of WC !!
112 for no loss after 16 overs? Are they trying to lose?
The way England is batting today is gonna win the match today
112/0 after 16 overs England on a roll
India will ensure losing the match but we will still win. The time and place will be ours.
England is going for 400 kind of score.
400 may be..
Today India is playing the match to loose it so make sure Pakistan wouldn’t have chance to reach last four
This is the pre world cup england playing today.
Come on England. Win the match. Luv from India.
Pakistan will be out from this world cup. Sure
If india loses, Pakistan is out of the tournament
~rols
I'm surprised Indian bowlers have not even got one wicket..157-0 21.3 overs. England are on serious top form. It may be the end for Pakistan to get through to semi finals. Good luck who ever wins.
If England wins, what happens to Pakistan?
England looking at 400+ , India in response will be 230 all out.
With India, its always politics before everything else. Worst bowling clearly to lose and push Pakistan out of WC19.
England on the course of making 400. Difficult for Pakistan to reach the semifinals.
India wl win this match easily
England is a team deserving of a semi final spot. So I would cheer if England can defeat India today.
England will win by 150 over runs !!! Pak will out of this World Cup
As expected, India will deliberately lose this match.
The English run rate is down to less than 6 now which had climbed to almost 7.5 few minutes back. Good comeback India
No worries India will make a way to pakistan get in semi final slot
Play like you Team India.
This match is very special for pk
Something fishy. India did not appeal twice which was actually out
Today India will win and Pakistan will be in semifinal. England will be all around 270-280 and India will do it easily by loss of 4-5 wickets....
no one can defeat India.
@Zak, I support you,England more than pak deserves a place in semis.
@Fastrack, so what..stop relying on other teams for your semi spot. If your team has the caliber, they would get to the semi by their own. Only the deserving teams should be playing in the knockout rounds..
Great challenge, but India shall prevail.
@Desi Dimag, if 1992 history will repeat today thn Pakistan won't be there in finals. And history will remain history only for Pakistan.
@Fastrack, don't depend on India for your semi final bearth.
yes, If England wins Pakistan will exit from semis very bad
England is a balanced team
India playing strategically.
After a very good opening stand of 160 runs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy England lost two more quick wickets. First to go was Jason Roy followed by Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan. This is the second time in succession that Morgan has failed. England skipper must realize this is not Afghanistan. England’s scoring rate has gone down to 6.1 and the score at the end of the 43 rd over is 268-3 . Joe Root 42 and Ben Stokes 41 are now playing.
@Ni3, Those Indians who wants England to win must remember that you will play England in the semis, apart from being unpatriotic by rooting for another country also shows poor foresight, Pakistan's bogey team is India, and if I was an Indian I would rather play Pakistan then England in England.
@Zak, 'Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.'
First time, our thoughts are the same. Go England !
@Zak, There is no need to tell.
@Zak, "Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match."
Perfectly valid. Considering the last Indo-Pak match.
England will score 330 and INDIA will easily chase down. Don't worry Pakistan, No Indian wants to lose India and get Pakistan out of the world cup.
England must win today to put an end to permutations and calculations by lesser teams.
Great battle on cards
England will win today.
India will beat England and then Pakistan in semi or final.
I am sure that India will Win today. We want Pakistan in the semi. Go India Go. Let us help our neighbour...
@Prateik, India is playing not to get thrashed.
If England score above 300, they have won.
India, please play to your full potentials. Forget about who will be in or out of WC. Play to win and confirm the semi final berth today itself. Period!
I support my country India!!! India will easily chase this BIG score. We want Pakistan in Semi Final.
Either way Pakistan wins. If England win, we'll and good, India lost. If India win, the cup is ours. Oh, life is so sweet.
It is a small ground with batting pitch. Kohli always excels in chase. Anything below 330 is chasable. Interesting match is on cards.
To all Pakistanis, including your former player Basit Ali, let me make it clear that losing to any team just to keep Pakistan out will not be in the minds of Indian team. Any allegation like that is only because of the mental status of the individual making such an allegation. It also justifies the decision of India not to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan because what use of playing with a country that refuses to shed its antagonism towards India?
England will win for sure!
What are the chances of rain wash before 20th over in India's batting?
@Zak, Me too.
England 337/7 [50 overs], run rate 6.74; India can do it easily by loss of 5-6 wickets...
Looks like home team in full control of the match.
Let's not judge the teams on the basis of initial 2-3 matches performance, India is downhill after initially peaking and Pakistan is peaking at right time.
Pakistan will win the Cup
@Fastrack, y can't Ur team come on Ur own to semi finals. There too u need India .
Big chances for England in Finals!
@Fastrack, Why does Pakistan need Indias help for qualifying? Why did they get to this state? India is not asking anyone to win or loose their games for top 4
India will win. They come back else 400 was on card
so finally england has put up 337 on board and I believe that Indian side is more than capable of chasing it. But, as is the case with most of the worldcup matches, the side batting first is often a winning side so today might not be the exception. Let us see what happens..
@Amit Kumar, England will win. 337, good score.
Indians are tired after fielding and sweating in the field, Indian team does not have it in them to chase this score and create a world record , especially since their top order batsmen Rahul has injuiry.
@Desi Dimag, Yes.
India cannot make more than 260 on this track.
@joe, Not really, either way we win, if India lose good, if India win, we get the cup.
@Govind_Indian, India will lose by 44 over.
India will be happy to face England in semis. They don't look in a mood to win
Best of luck Pakistan!!!
Looks like Pakistan's world cup dream is gonna get over this evening. I hope India helps keep this dream alive though.
This is the biggest test for India so far in the WC. Hope, India wins despite Rahul's injury.
India will win. India shall guarantee semi spot
Hope for a good match.
Defeating Pakistan in semi Or in final is easier than England.