England deal India bruising 31-run defeat in must-win World Cup clash
England dealt India a bruising 31-run defeat — and in the process ended the unbeaten streak of the Men in Blue — in the World Cup clash between the two sides at Edgbaston on Sunday.
England, who came into this match on the back of successive defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia, will be assured of a place in the last four if they beat New Zealand in their last group match on Wednesday.
India can reach the knockout phase by beating Bangladesh when they return to Edgbaston on Tuesday.
England's bid to win a first World Cup title is based on aggressive top-order batting but the runs had dried up lately.
That made their 337-7 after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss on a good pitch in Birmingham all the more heartening.
Bairstow top-scored with 111 — and got himself the player of the match award — and all-rounder Ben Stokes added a brisk 79. India paceman Mohammed Shami took a career-best 5-69.
England innings
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in sunny conditions on a good batting pitch. The side made a respectable 337-run total at the end of their innings, with 3 wickets remaining.
The score, though defendable, was hampered by a steady fall of wickets as Mohammad Shami claimed 5 wickets in 10 overs to destabilise England.
Jason Roy (66) was the first to go at 22.1 overs off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. The batsman sought to hit a big one but it didn't carry, going down long-on and finding its way into Ravindra Jadeja's hands after he dove to catch it merely inches off the ground.
Jonny Bairstow (111) was next at 31.4 overs caught at deep point off Mohammad Shami's delivery. The side stood at 205-2 at that point.
Then, Shami struck again at 33.4 overs to capture the wicket of Eoin Morgan (1), caught out brillianty by Kedar Jadhav who ran from fine leg and dove forward to catch the ball.
Joe Root (44) was also dismissed by Shami at 44.1 overs, caught by Hardik Pandya at fine leg.
Jos Buttler (20) was caught out and bowled — in what was his fourth wicket — by Shami.
The bowler was on fire, claiming next his fifth wicket — Chris Woakes (7).
Ben Stokes (79), in at number 5, was the last man down sent on his way by Bumrah.
Earlier, Bairstow put his spat with Michael Vaughan behind him to score a hundred that left England well-placed in their key World Cup match.
The dynamic opener made 111, his eighth one-day international century.
Bairstow and Roy, back from a torn hamstring, put on 160 — the highest first-wicket partnership of the tournament.
The pair reached 112-0 after 16 overs, smashing four sixes and 14 fours between them in front of a subdued pro-India crowd.
Roy survived a strong appeal in the 11th over with the total at 49-0 and England accelerated.
The tournament hosts, looking to win the World Cup for the first time, had badly missed Roy in their last two matches.
Roy, however, was quickly into his stride, with the Surrey star chopping his second ball from Mohammed Shami for four, then drilling wide of mid off for another boundary.
Bairstow, involved in a pre-match war of words with former England captain Vaughan after suggesting pundits wanted England to lose, had two lucky breaks when big inside edges missed the stumps.
India captain Virat Kohli brought on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixth over but Bairstow soon hit him down the ground.
Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, was proving tough to get away.
Roy could have been out on 21 when India all-rounder Hardik Pandya appealed for a caught behind down the legside off his fourth delivery.
But Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar signalled a wide instead and Kohli opted against a review, although replays suggested the ball had touched Roy's glove.
Roy's response was to hit Pandya's next ball for six.
Bairstow completed a 56-ball fifty when he launched Chahal for a six that just cleared the back-pedalling KL Rahul at long-on, the fielder landing awkwardly as he made a desperate attempt at a catch.
Roy then followed his opening partner to the landmark in just 41 balls.
Bairstow twice more clubbed Chahal over long-on for six and handed out similar treatment to Kuldeep Yadav before deftly reverse-sweeping the left-arm wrist-spinner for four.
A single off Pandya saw Bairstow to a 90 ball-hundred, including eight fours and six sixes. The batsman celebrated by removing his helmet and slowly punching the air.
India innings
No side have made more batting second to win a World Cup match than Ireland's 329-7 against England at Bangalore in 2011.
Title contenders India weren't up to the task as their chase petered out on 306-5.
India were a long way off from the moment opener KL Rahul was caught and bowled for a duck by Warwickshire paceman Woakes, who reeled off an impressive three straight maidens with the new ball on his home ground.
Rohit Sharma, Rahul's opening partner, should have fallen for four but Joe Root dropped a routine second-slip catch off fast bowler Jofra Archer.
It threatened to be a costly miss with Sharma going on to 102, his third century of the tournament, in front of an overwhelmingly India-supporting capacity crowd of more than 24,000.
Sharma also shared a second-wicket stand of 138 with India captain Virat Kohli, whose 66 was the star batsman's fifth successive fifty of this World Cup.
But Kohli fell when he sliced Liam Plunkett to backward point.
Sharma went to three figures, after scores of 122 not out against South Africa and 140 against Pakistan, in 106 balls with 15 fours.
But the pressure of the chase told when he was caught behind off a Woakes off-cutter to leave India 198-3 in the 37th over.
Rishabh Pant made 32 at better than a run-a-ball and it looked as if he had hit the first six of the innings only for Woakes, running round from deep backward square, to hold a brilliant diving catch.
India needed 104 more runs off the last 10 overs but their hopes faded when the big-hitting Hardik Pandya (45) holed out to substitute James Vince off fast bowler Plunkett, who justified his recall in place of off-spinner Moeen Ali with 3-55.
The final over required that India score 44 runs.
At the end of the game, India stood at 306-5, falling considerably short of the target set by England.
Prior performances at Edgbaston
England likes playing at Edgbaston, it has won its last three ODIs there and it last lost at the venue in 2014, against India.
Kohli also likes playing at Edgbaston, judging by his performances. He has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings there. His scores include 96 not out, 81 not out and 43.
The game is a 25,000-seater sellout which will be played in a raucous soccer-style atmosphere with India set to attract more fans than England. Interest in the match is intense in Birmingham with a fan zone set up in the city's Victoria Square.
Line-ups:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
As well as recalling Roy, England brought back paceman Liam Plunkett in place of off-spinner Moeen Ali.
Meanwhile India preferred batsman Pant to all-rounder Vijay Shankar.
Comments (180)
eng will win today
Interesting contest on the cards.
It's a tough match. England is a cornered lion.
England will win hands down.
Which side are prayers for India to win.? 22 million Pakistani for sure on side of India for a change.
Best of luck Team India. You are the best.
India will win today....and we will win the cup as well..Inshallah!
Bad news if england gets to a flier and closes out at 300+ then it will be fun. The way india is playing spin these days i have little hope.
India Supposed to be lose
Last time England defeated India in 1992 world cup. Is history being repeated?
I hope Pakistan for the first time praying for Indian Victory... & We Indians are praying for English victory..
England batting first, looks like it will secure win today
Target is 350+
India will beat England by 6 wickets
For the first time in the history, Pakistan is praying for Indian Victory & we Indians are praying for English victory
India to lose today to keep Pakistan out of semis
Come on England win it
It is a high scoring match and the pitch is prepared for England. Team batting first will win. Match has gone with toss.
India will lose this match by 70+-
Lets hope for an India win.
Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.
India is going to lose this game
Best wishes england! Need you to win big today.
England is going over 300 runs and India have to struggle hard to chase this
England are playing very good at the moment.
84-0 after 13.3 overs.
England is going to Win.
350 to 400 runs on board for England.
England please score 400+. We would like to test our batting depth.
England Wins.
If India won then England will be out of WC and if India lost then Pakistan will be out of WC !!
112 for no loss after 16 overs? Are they trying to lose?
The way England is batting today is gonna win the match today
112/0 after 16 overs England on a roll
India will ensure losing the match but we will still win. The time and place will be ours.
England is going for 400 kind of score.
400 may be..
Today India is playing the match to loose it so make sure Pakistan wouldn’t have chance to reach last four
This is the pre world cup england playing today.
Come on England. Win the match. Luv from India.
Pakistan will be out from this world cup. Sure
If india loses, Pakistan is out of the tournament
~rols
I'm surprised Indian bowlers have not even got one wicket..157-0 21.3 overs. England are on serious top form. It may be the end for Pakistan to get through to semi finals. Good luck who ever wins.
If England wins, what happens to Pakistan?
England looking at 400+ , India in response will be 230 all out.
With India, its always politics before everything else. Worst bowling clearly to lose and push Pakistan out of WC19.
England on the course of making 400. Difficult for Pakistan to reach the semifinals.
India wl win this match easily
England is a team deserving of a semi final spot. So I would cheer if England can defeat India today.
England will win by 150 over runs !!! Pak will out of this World Cup
As expected, India will deliberately lose this match.
The English run rate is down to less than 6 now which had climbed to almost 7.5 few minutes back. Good comeback India
No worries India will make a way to pakistan get in semi final slot
Play like you Team India.
This match is very special for pk
Something fishy. India did not appeal twice which was actually out
Today India will win and Pakistan will be in semifinal. England will be all around 270-280 and India will do it easily by loss of 4-5 wickets....
no one can defeat India.
@Zak, I support you,England more than pak deserves a place in semis.
@Fastrack, so what..stop relying on other teams for your semi spot. If your team has the caliber, they would get to the semi by their own. Only the deserving teams should be playing in the knockout rounds..
Great challenge, but India shall prevail.
@Desi Dimag, if 1992 history will repeat today thn Pakistan won't be there in finals. And history will remain history only for Pakistan.
@Fastrack, don't depend on India for your semi final bearth.
yes, If England wins Pakistan will exit from semis very bad
England is a balanced team
India playing strategically.
After a very good opening stand of 160 runs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy England lost two more quick wickets. First to go was Jason Roy followed by Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan. This is the second time in succession that Morgan has failed. England skipper must realize this is not Afghanistan. England’s scoring rate has gone down to 6.1 and the score at the end of the 43 rd over is 268-3 . Joe Root 42 and Ben Stokes 41 are now playing.
@Ni3, Those Indians who wants England to win must remember that you will play England in the semis, apart from being unpatriotic by rooting for another country also shows poor foresight, Pakistan's bogey team is India, and if I was an Indian I would rather play Pakistan then England in England.
@Zak, 'Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.'
First time, our thoughts are the same. Go England !
@Zak, There is no need to tell.
@Zak, "Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match."
Perfectly valid. Considering the last Indo-Pak match.
England will score 330 and INDIA will easily chase down. Don't worry Pakistan, No Indian wants to lose India and get Pakistan out of the world cup.
England must win today to put an end to permutations and calculations by lesser teams.
Great battle on cards
England will win today.
India will beat England and then Pakistan in semi or final.
I am sure that India will Win today. We want Pakistan in the semi. Go India Go. Let us help our neighbour...
@Prateik, India is playing not to get thrashed.
If England score above 300, they have won.
India, please play to your full potentials. Forget about who will be in or out of WC. Play to win and confirm the semi final berth today itself. Period!
I support my country India!!! India will easily chase this BIG score. We want Pakistan in Semi Final.
Either way Pakistan wins. If England win, we'll and good, India lost. If India win, the cup is ours. Oh, life is so sweet.
It is a small ground with batting pitch. Kohli always excels in chase. Anything below 330 is chasable. Interesting match is on cards.
To all Pakistanis, including your former player Basit Ali, let me make it clear that losing to any team just to keep Pakistan out will not be in the minds of Indian team. Any allegation like that is only because of the mental status of the individual making such an allegation. It also justifies the decision of India not to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan because what use of playing with a country that refuses to shed its antagonism towards India?
England will win for sure!
What are the chances of rain wash before 20th over in India's batting?
@Zak, Me too.
England 337/7 [50 overs], run rate 6.74; India can do it easily by loss of 5-6 wickets...
Looks like home team in full control of the match.
Let's not judge the teams on the basis of initial 2-3 matches performance, India is downhill after initially peaking and Pakistan is peaking at right time.
Pakistan will win the Cup
@Fastrack, y can't Ur team come on Ur own to semi finals. There too u need India .
Big chances for England in Finals!
@Fastrack, Why does Pakistan need Indias help for qualifying? Why did they get to this state? India is not asking anyone to win or loose their games for top 4
India will win. They come back else 400 was on card
so finally england has put up 337 on board and I believe that Indian side is more than capable of chasing it. But, as is the case with most of the worldcup matches, the side batting first is often a winning side so today might not be the exception. Let us see what happens..
@Amit Kumar, England will win. 337, good score.
Indians are tired after fielding and sweating in the field, Indian team does not have it in them to chase this score and create a world record , especially since their top order batsmen Rahul has injuiry.
@Desi Dimag, Yes.
India cannot make more than 260 on this track.
@joe, Not really, either way we win, if India lose good, if India win, we get the cup.
@Govind_Indian, India will lose by 44 over.
India will be happy to face England in semis. They don't look in a mood to win
Best of luck Pakistan!!!
Looks like Pakistan's world cup dream is gonna get over this evening. I hope India helps keep this dream alive though.
This is the biggest test for India so far in the WC. Hope, India wins despite Rahul's injury.
India will win. India shall guarantee semi spot
Hope for a good match.
Defeating Pakistan in semi Or in final is easier than England.
Purely on merit England deserves to go through to the semi final. So it won't be so bad if they do win today.
@Govind_Indian, Govind are you a astrologer? How you can predict win by India by a certain number of wickets. Your are due sweets from me if your prediction is correct. Good wishes from Karachi
hope india loss it today..so that a deserving team like england qualify.
A bad start by India losing first wicket so soon. It won't be easy for India to win this game.
@Tallat , That is in bad taste if it so happens.
@Sameer_Delhi, sorry, I dont think so. India lost a wicket already.
@Zak, Yes you can keep relying on moral victories and self pacification. Enjoy!
@Zak, Congratulations on your win achieved through matches played by other teams.
@Fastrack, It's always a conspiracy for you guys - it's always somebody else's fault - never willing accept your own shortcomings. Pakistan isn't going to make it to the semis, because of the sub standard performance of the Pak team in the previous matches.
This match is very important... England despite setbacks is still a favourite ... Now they will gain momentum... Without Shikhar and Bhuvi ... Indian will need to put 100 percent ...India needs to sort out its batting order worries. Those Pakistanis saying India will lose on purpose are delusional. It will be most likely England in semi match against India..... This defeat , it is happens, will influence the semi final match ...
@Vasant, really? In case of India, except one, all the matches are very much one sided. No comparison between the two teams. At the other hand, Pakistan struggles way too much..
@Amit Kumar, A sane voice from across the border.Thanks mr Kumar
@Zak, You are putting a brave face but silently praying for India to win. But it is WIN-WIN for India, win the game and go to top of the table or lose to send Pakistan back home.
@Khalid Hussain, Bangalore, No way. England will win today.
England looks in commanding position with good score & now also bowling well against Indian top order batsman. So far England appears a better team unless India comes back & shows its a champion caliber team & it may. Indian team has proven to be a consistent performer & deserve be world cup champion unless they fumble in the next few games & proves statistics wrong which can happen in cricket. Bumrah, Kohli & Dhoni brings excitement to the game. Wish Pakistan played upto their talent too.
Today's India vs England cricket match will be a unique, once in a century match event.
Not only because for the first time the whole of Pakistan will be cheering for India. For the first time since 1947 the entire Indian subcontinent, 1.35 billion Indians and 207 million Pakistanis,150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankan’s will be praying for an Indian win.
India will deliberately throw this match to England. It is done.
England will easily beat India
@zak, India loose or win. This is your last wc19 hope. When you depend on others, you always loose at the end of the day.
@joe, no, we want England to win by seven wickets.
It's difficult for India to win this match Basit Ali will say India purposely lost the match to keep Pakistan out of world cup
From India, cheering for England.
If india wins then ENG is out and if it loses then Pak is out. I hope it rains so both are out.
Bad day for Pak. Eng will win today.
At 51-1 in 14 overs, No team, not even India can chase 338.
With that England moves to 10 points. Now with Jason Roy back in the side and England coming back to original +300 form and will beat NZ with ease and will qualify for Semifinals.
NZ will thus end up with 11 and Pakistan too on 11 (if they beat BD).
Pakistan will thus qualify for Semi finals vs Australia.
This will be a test of Indian side as they won most of the matches batting first.
A team using all 11 players to bowl has only happened 4 times in the history of test cricket !!
South Africa played the West Indies in Antigua in 2005. India did it once vs the West Indies in 2002. Australia did it once vs Pakistan in 1980. England did it once vs Australia in 1884- 3rd Test.
@Zak, .... We are all thrilled about that.
India is coming back stronger. It's going to happen soon with Rohit Sharma Sixes.
India is playing to loose
Ensure that England wins today.
It's very hard to defeat India.
India will win the match.
Today India will defeat Pakistan even without playing with Pakistan.
India will score 300+ but will fall short of winning score, which means a sad end of pakistan's bid of winning world cup...
As much as I would like to see IND win, it seems that ENG is going to win this game and if it does, chances are that it will also defeat NZ.
India win diminishing slowely.
India is unlikely to win now. At 9.5 an over, this is almost a 20-20 game, with conditions and powerplays favouring the bowlers.
At the end of the day INDIA decides!!!
Required Run Rate..9.37. No intention of Indians to win this match. Individual batsmen to play safe and score for themselves and not for team
India seems to loosing intentionally
It seems India is playing just to protect net run rate..may be their target is 280 to 300 and not 337!!
Don't write off New Zealand ... They can beat England on July 3 .. Pakistan can reach Semi please pak beats Bangladesh. Bangladesh is still in the fray and strongly so. India too reliant on 1,2,3 ... Middle order and lower order not as strong to consistently beat Australia
India are unlikely to win, but they have beautifully demonstrated that cricket today is a science not an art. The way Rohit and Kohli built up that inning from early loss of a wicket was fabulous, which over passing overs, transferred the pressure to English bowlers giving the batsmen a chance to increase run rate. Come what may, it will be a close match, demonstrating why India are #1 in takings. Indian cricket's only bad side is how it is used by indian politicians to score political points.
Congratulations Rohit Sharma for the 3rd century of the CWC2019.
India is targetting something near 300 so that run-rate doesn't go down in spite of loss.
India will definitely win.
In my opinion, India will lose this important match - my advance congratulations to England.
@Zak, Inshalla.. England will bwin today...
Thanks to the top three, Indian middle order needs to score 150 off 90. One more selfish cenrury by Rohit Sharma. Wild swipe as soon as his century completed.
@Indian, Let's leave politics out of cricket please.
India is going to loose today
Cricket should be treated as a sport only. I have lost many a match only and shaken hands with traditional to say 'well played'. This is what cricket teaches us. I wish fans would do the same.
Pak qualifying for Semifinal looks tough now
If we Indians couldn't win this WC2019 then it's no matter... But Pakistan must not win the Cup again to match our 2 WC victories.... That's why I would pray for English win today
Hardly matters if India Win or lose, it will be win be a win for India for sure
@Zak, Now, there is an even chance that Pakistan may not even qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan suffers from high negative run rate.
Pakistan knocked out for sure.
It's not India's responsibility to bring pak in play off. Perform and don't depend on others.
@Ni3, it's beyond your wish as England must win and they did deservedly so!!!
fixed ?
Shame on India for losing without giving a fight and fixing the match to go for a defeat to gain some run rate points. That would never be the mindset of real champions like Australia. Afghanistan showed a better fight against Pakistan yesterday. Learn from them.
@Ni3, Did you realize England thrashed India. England hits 13 sixes and India could manage only 1 in the last over. If Pakistan qualifies and beats Australia only then a team other than Australia may win the world. The way it's looking the Australia going to win the world cup for the 6th time.
@joe, No my dear ,we are for England
@Govind_Indian, Must be disappointed...Bangla too will defeat India.
@Addy, wishful thinking...
People with even a little intelligence will realise that this was going to be fixed match!! India will allow England first to win to gain points and, second, allow a tall score score to increase england’s Run rate. No brainer that this is to stop Pakistan from getting into the semifinals!!!
MS attitude in last overs showed team ultimate intension....in cricketing sense...
Congratulations England . It was batsman friendly wicket and England got the advantage of batting first. For India the required scoring rate was never easy and that’s it.
@IMTIAZ, It is incorrect. If Pakistan & NZ both end up on 11 points. NZ will still qualify due to better NRR.
Pakistan only realistic chance is if NZ upsets England in the final game otherwise we are out of the World Cup.
Anyone who knows or has seen even a little bit of cricket could clearly see that India lost this match on purpose. There was absolutely no intent by India to win this match. No complaints though they did what they had to do. We got ourselves in this tricky situation. All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team to qualify for the semifinals.
India is not losing intentionally. Give England credit they played great today scoring 337.
Also I don't understand the logic of why India would lose intentionally to keep Pakistan out?
India has better odds of beating Pakistan in semis than England!
@Rols, if India lose next 2 games, they are out as well.