England deal India bruising 31-run defeat in must-win World Cup clash

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated June 30, 2019

India's Rohit Sharma (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP
India's Rohit Sharma (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. — AFP
Indian skipper Virat Kohli reacts after his shot misses hitting the boundary during the World Cup match against England in Birmingham. ─ AP
Indian skipper Virat Kohli reacts after his shot misses hitting the boundary during the World Cup match against England in Birmingham. ─ AP
England's Chris Woakes fields the ball during the Cricket World Cup match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 30. — AP
England's Chris Woakes fields the ball during the Cricket World Cup match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 30. — AP
India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes (R) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30. — AFP
India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes (R) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30. — AFP

England dealt India a bruising 31-run defeat — and in the process ended the unbeaten streak of the Men in Blue — in the World Cup clash between the two sides at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England, who came into this match on the back of successive defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia, will be assured of a place in the last four if they beat New Zealand in their last group match on Wednesday.

India can reach the knockout phase by beating Bangladesh when they return to Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England's bid to win a first World Cup title is based on aggressive top-order batting but the runs had dried up lately.

That made their 337-7 after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss on a good pitch in Birmingham all the more heartening.

Bairstow top-scored with 111 — and got himself the player of the match award — and all-rounder Ben Stokes added a brisk 79. India paceman Mohammed Shami took a career-best 5-69.

England innings

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in sunny conditions on a good batting pitch. The side made a respectable 337-run total at the end of their innings, with 3 wickets remaining.

The score, though defendable, was hampered by a steady fall of wickets as Mohammad Shami claimed 5 wickets in 10 overs to destabilise England.

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India.
England won the toss and opted to bat first against India.

Jason Roy (66) was the first to go at 22.1 overs off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. The batsman sought to hit a big one but it didn't carry, going down long-on and finding its way into Ravindra Jadeja's hands after he dove to catch it merely inches off the ground.

Jonny Bairstow (111) was next at 31.4 overs caught at deep point off Mohammad Shami's delivery. The side stood at 205-2 at that point.

Then, Shami struck again at 33.4 overs to capture the wicket of Eoin Morgan (1), caught out brillianty by Kedar Jadhav who ran from fine leg and dove forward to catch the ball.

Joe Root (44) was also dismissed by Shami at 44.1 overs, caught by Hardik Pandya at fine leg.

Jos Buttler (20) was caught out and bowled — in what was his fourth wicket — by Shami.

The bowler was on fire, claiming next his fifth wicket — Chris Woakes (7).

Ben Stokes (79), in at number 5, was the last man down sent on his way by Bumrah.

Earlier, Bairstow put his spat with Michael Vaughan behind him to score a hundred that left England well-placed in their key World Cup match.

The dynamic opener made 111, his eighth one-day international century.

England's Jonny Bairstow in action. — Reuters
England's Jonny Bairstow in action. — Reuters

Bairstow and Roy, back from a torn hamstring, put on 160 — the highest first-wicket partnership of the tournament.

The pair reached 112-0 after 16 overs, smashing four sixes and 14 fours between them in front of a subdued pro-India crowd.

Roy survived a strong appeal in the 11th over with the total at 49-0 and England accelerated.

The tournament hosts, looking to win the World Cup for the first time, had badly missed Roy in their last two matches.

Roy, however, was quickly into his stride, with the Surrey star chopping his second ball from Mohammed Shami for four, then drilling wide of mid off for another boundary.

Bairstow, involved in a pre-match war of words with former England captain Vaughan after suggesting pundits wanted England to lose, had two lucky breaks when big inside edges missed the stumps.

India captain Virat Kohli brought on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixth over but Bairstow soon hit him down the ground.

Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, was proving tough to get away.

Roy could have been out on 21 when India all-rounder Hardik Pandya appealed for a caught behind down the legside off his fourth delivery.

But Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar signalled a wide instead and Kohli opted against a review, although replays suggested the ball had touched Roy's glove.

Roy's response was to hit Pandya's next ball for six.

England's Jason Roy in action. — Reuters
England's Jason Roy in action. — Reuters

Bairstow completed a 56-ball fifty when he launched Chahal for a six that just cleared the back-pedalling KL Rahul at long-on, the fielder landing awkwardly as he made a desperate attempt at a catch.

Roy then followed his opening partner to the landmark in just 41 balls.

Bairstow twice more clubbed Chahal over long-on for six and handed out similar treatment to Kuldeep Yadav before deftly reverse-sweeping the left-arm wrist-spinner for four.

A single off Pandya saw Bairstow to a 90 ball-hundred, including eight fours and six sixes. The batsman celebrated by removing his helmet and slowly punching the air.

India innings

No side have made more batting second to win a World Cup match than Ireland's 329-7 against England at Bangalore in 2011.

Title contenders India weren't up to the task as their chase petered out on 306-5.

India were a long way off from the moment opener KL Rahul was caught and bowled for a duck by Warwickshire paceman Woakes, who reeled off an impressive three straight maidens with the new ball on his home ground.

Rohit Sharma, Rahul's opening partner, should have fallen for four but Joe Root dropped a routine second-slip catch off fast bowler Jofra Archer.

It threatened to be a costly miss with Sharma going on to 102, his third century of the tournament, in front of an overwhelmingly India-supporting capacity crowd of more than 24,000.

Sharma also shared a second-wicket stand of 138 with India captain Virat Kohli, whose 66 was the star batsman's fifth successive fifty of this World Cup.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates a half century. — Reuters
India's Virat Kohli celebrates a half century. — Reuters

But Kohli fell when he sliced Liam Plunkett to backward point.

Sharma went to three figures, after scores of 122 not out against South Africa and 140 against Pakistan, in 106 balls with 15 fours.

But the pressure of the chase told when he was caught behind off a Woakes off-cutter to leave India 198-3 in the 37th over.

Rishabh Pant made 32 at better than a run-a-ball and it looked as if he had hit the first six of the innings only for Woakes, running round from deep backward square, to hold a brilliant diving catch.

India needed 104 more runs off the last 10 overs but their hopes faded when the big-hitting Hardik Pandya (45) holed out to substitute James Vince off fast bowler Plunkett, who justified his recall in place of off-spinner Moeen Ali with 3-55.

The final over required that India score 44 runs.

At the end of the game, India stood at 306-5, falling considerably short of the target set by England.

Prior performances at Edgbaston

England likes playing at Edgbaston, it has won its last three ODIs there and it last lost at the venue in 2014, against India.

Kohli also likes playing at Edgbaston, judging by his performances. He has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings there. His scores include 96 not out, 81 not out and 43.

The game is a 25,000-seater sellout which will be played in a raucous soccer-style atmosphere with India set to attract more fans than England. Interest in the match is intense in Birmingham with a fan zone set up in the city's Victoria Square.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

As well as recalling Roy, England brought back paceman Liam Plunkett in place of off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Meanwhile India preferred batsman Pant to all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

WorldCup19
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (180)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ranu, India
Jun 30, 2019 02:24pm

eng will win today

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jun 30, 2019 02:24pm

Interesting contest on the cards.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 30, 2019 02:30pm

It's a tough match. England is a cornered lion.

Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Jun 30, 2019 02:30pm

England will win hands down.

Recommend 0
joe
Jun 30, 2019 02:31pm

Which side are prayers for India to win.? 22 million Pakistani for sure on side of India for a change.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 30, 2019 02:32pm

Best of luck Team India. You are the best.

Recommend 0
Khalid Hussain, Bangalore
Jun 30, 2019 02:33pm

India will win today....and we will win the cup as well..Inshallah!

Recommend 0
Rakine
Jun 30, 2019 02:34pm

Bad news if england gets to a flier and closes out at 300+ then it will be fun. The way india is playing spin these days i have little hope.

Recommend 0
Kruti
Jun 30, 2019 02:36pm

India Supposed to be lose

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 30, 2019 02:48pm

Last time England defeated India in 1992 world cup. Is history being repeated?

Recommend 0
Ni3
Jun 30, 2019 02:50pm

I hope Pakistan for the first time praying for Indian Victory... & We Indians are praying for English victory..

Recommend 0
Sujit
Jun 30, 2019 02:52pm

England batting first, looks like it will secure win today

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 30, 2019 02:54pm

Target is 350+

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 30, 2019 02:55pm

India will beat England by 6 wickets

Recommend 0
Ni3
Jun 30, 2019 02:55pm

For the first time in the history, Pakistan is praying for Indian Victory & we Indians are praying for English victory

Recommend 0
Addy
Jun 30, 2019 02:56pm

India to lose today to keep Pakistan out of semis

Recommend 0
Kuber joshi
Jun 30, 2019 03:04pm

Come on England win it

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 30, 2019 03:12pm

It is a high scoring match and the pitch is prepared for England. Team batting first will win. Match has gone with toss.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2019 03:18pm

India will lose this match by 70+-

Recommend 0
Sandeep Shetty
Jun 30, 2019 03:20pm

Lets hope for an India win.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 03:21pm

Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.

Recommend 0
S Rajan
Jun 30, 2019 03:21pm

India is going to lose this game

Recommend 0
Common sense
Jun 30, 2019 03:27pm

Best wishes england! Need you to win big today.

Recommend 0
kabir
Jun 30, 2019 03:31pm

England is going over 300 runs and India have to struggle hard to chase this

Recommend 0
jack
Jun 30, 2019 03:35pm

England are playing very good at the moment.

84-0 after 13.3 overs.

Recommend 0
Mann
Jun 30, 2019 03:37pm

England is going to Win.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 30, 2019 03:39pm

350 to 400 runs on board for England.

Recommend 0
Rahul Shah
Jun 30, 2019 03:40pm

England please score 400+. We would like to test our batting depth.

Recommend 0
Zayan
Jun 30, 2019 03:42pm

England Wins.

Recommend 0
Ravi - Pune-India
Jun 30, 2019 03:43pm

If India won then England will be out of WC and if India lost then Pakistan will be out of WC !!

Recommend 0
N D Gaur
Jun 30, 2019 03:46pm

112 for no loss after 16 overs? Are they trying to lose?

Recommend 0
Sujit
Jun 30, 2019 03:48pm

The way England is batting today is gonna win the match today

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Jun 30, 2019 03:48pm

112/0 after 16 overs England on a roll

Recommend 0
Farhan
Jun 30, 2019 03:49pm

India will ensure losing the match but we will still win. The time and place will be ours.

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 30, 2019 03:57pm

England is going for 400 kind of score.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 30, 2019 04:01pm

400 may be..

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 30, 2019 04:02pm

Today India is playing the match to loose it so make sure Pakistan wouldn’t have chance to reach last four

Recommend 0
Ubaid ali
Jun 30, 2019 04:05pm

This is the pre world cup england playing today.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jun 30, 2019 04:05pm

Come on England. Win the match. Luv from India.

Recommend 0
Ramraj
Jun 30, 2019 04:07pm

Pakistan will be out from this world cup. Sure

Recommend 0
Rols
Jun 30, 2019 04:07pm

If india loses, Pakistan is out of the tournament

~rols

Recommend 0
jack
Jun 30, 2019 04:08pm

I'm surprised Indian bowlers have not even got one wicket..157-0 21.3 overs. England are on serious top form. It may be the end for Pakistan to get through to semi finals. Good luck who ever wins.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 30, 2019 04:09pm

If England wins, what happens to Pakistan?

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Jun 30, 2019 04:10pm

England looking at 400+ , India in response will be 230 all out.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2019 04:18pm

With India, its always politics before everything else. Worst bowling clearly to lose and push Pakistan out of WC19.

Recommend 0
Indian Common man
Jun 30, 2019 04:22pm

England on the course of making 400. Difficult for Pakistan to reach the semifinals.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 30, 2019 04:42pm

India wl win this match easily

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jun 30, 2019 04:43pm

England is a team deserving of a semi final spot. So I would cheer if England can defeat India today.

Recommend 0
Nikil
Jun 30, 2019 04:47pm

England will win by 150 over runs !!! Pak will out of this World Cup

Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E
Jun 30, 2019 04:51pm

As expected, India will deliberately lose this match.

Recommend 0
Ammyjd
Jun 30, 2019 05:08pm

The English run rate is down to less than 6 now which had climbed to almost 7.5 few minutes back. Good comeback India

Recommend 0
Laughing Buddha
Jun 30, 2019 05:09pm

No worries India will make a way to pakistan get in semi final slot

Recommend 0
Archana Patwari
Jun 30, 2019 05:16pm

Play like you Team India.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jun 30, 2019 05:16pm

This match is very special for pk

Recommend 0
Darsh
Jun 30, 2019 05:16pm

Something fishy. India did not appeal twice which was actually out

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 30, 2019 05:17pm

Today India will win and Pakistan will be in semifinal. England will be all around 270-280 and India will do it easily by loss of 4-5 wickets....

Recommend 0
cricketer
Jun 30, 2019 05:20pm

no one can defeat India.

Recommend 0
datlarr
Jun 30, 2019 05:26pm

@Zak, I support you,England more than pak deserves a place in semis.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 30, 2019 05:28pm

@Fastrack, so what..stop relying on other teams for your semi spot. If your team has the caliber, they would get to the semi by their own. Only the deserving teams should be playing in the knockout rounds..

Recommend 0
Narasimha murty
Jun 30, 2019 05:28pm

Great challenge, but India shall prevail.

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jun 30, 2019 05:31pm

@Desi Dimag, if 1992 history will repeat today thn Pakistan won't be there in finals. And history will remain history only for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jun 30, 2019 05:34pm

@Fastrack, don't depend on India for your semi final bearth.

Recommend 0
mahesh
Jun 30, 2019 05:34pm

yes, If England wins Pakistan will exit from semis very bad

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 30, 2019 05:42pm

England is a balanced team

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 30, 2019 05:45pm

India playing strategically.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 30, 2019 05:46pm

After a very good opening stand of 160 runs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy England lost two more quick wickets. First to go was Jason Roy followed by Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan. This is the second time in succession that Morgan has failed. England skipper must realize this is not Afghanistan. England’s scoring rate has gone down to 6.1 and the score at the end of the 43 rd over is 268-3 . Joe Root 42 and Ben Stokes 41 are now playing.

Recommend 0
noor ali
Jun 30, 2019 05:46pm

@Ni3, Those Indians who wants England to win must remember that you will play England in the semis, apart from being unpatriotic by rooting for another country also shows poor foresight, Pakistan's bogey team is India, and if I was an Indian I would rather play Pakistan then England in England.

Recommend 0
Indian Voice
Jun 30, 2019 05:49pm

@Zak, 'Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.'

First time, our thoughts are the same. Go England !

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jun 30, 2019 05:49pm

@Zak, There is no need to tell.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 30, 2019 05:51pm

@Zak, "Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match."

Perfectly valid. Considering the last Indo-Pak match.

Recommend 0
Amit Kumar
Jun 30, 2019 05:52pm

England will score 330 and INDIA will easily chase down. Don't worry Pakistan, No Indian wants to lose India and get Pakistan out of the world cup.

Recommend 0
Jysen
Jun 30, 2019 05:53pm

England must win today to put an end to permutations and calculations by lesser teams.

Recommend 0
Stalele
Jun 30, 2019 05:54pm

Great battle on cards

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:03pm

England will win today.

Recommend 0
Manish Kumar
Jun 30, 2019 06:03pm

India will beat England and then Pakistan in semi or final.

Recommend 0
Murali
Jun 30, 2019 06:04pm

I am sure that India will Win today. We want Pakistan in the semi. Go India Go. Let us help our neighbour...

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:04pm

@Prateik, India is playing not to get thrashed.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:05pm

If England score above 300, they have won.

Recommend 0
Good going
Jun 30, 2019 06:05pm

India, please play to your full potentials. Forget about who will be in or out of WC. Play to win and confirm the semi final berth today itself. Period!

Recommend 0
Murali
Jun 30, 2019 06:07pm

I support my country India!!! India will easily chase this BIG score. We want Pakistan in Semi Final.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:07pm

Either way Pakistan wins. If England win, we'll and good, India lost. If India win, the cup is ours. Oh, life is so sweet.

Recommend 0
Captain Cool
Jun 30, 2019 06:11pm

It is a small ground with batting pitch. Kohli always excels in chase. Anything below 330 is chasable. Interesting match is on cards.

Recommend 0
R. Yegya Narayanan
Jun 30, 2019 06:11pm

To all Pakistanis, including your former player Basit Ali, let me make it clear that losing to any team just to keep Pakistan out will not be in the minds of Indian team. Any allegation like that is only because of the mental status of the individual making such an allegation. It also justifies the decision of India not to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan because what use of playing with a country that refuses to shed its antagonism towards India?

Recommend 0
Dr Salaria
Jun 30, 2019 06:13pm

England will win for sure!

Recommend 0
NeonKhan
Jun 30, 2019 06:19pm

What are the chances of rain wash before 20th over in India's batting?

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jun 30, 2019 06:22pm

@Zak, Me too.

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 30, 2019 06:22pm

England 337/7 [50 overs], run rate 6.74; India can do it easily by loss of 5-6 wickets...

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 30, 2019 06:24pm

Looks like home team in full control of the match.

Recommend 0
Vasant
Jun 30, 2019 06:25pm

Let's not judge the teams on the basis of initial 2-3 matches performance, India is downhill after initially peaking and Pakistan is peaking at right time.

Pakistan will win the Cup

Recommend 0
Sash
Jun 30, 2019 06:28pm

@Fastrack, y can't Ur team come on Ur own to semi finals. There too u need India .

Recommend 0
Archana Patwari
Jun 30, 2019 06:30pm

Big chances for England in Finals!

Recommend 0
thinking
Jun 30, 2019 06:31pm

@Fastrack, Why does Pakistan need Indias help for qualifying? Why did they get to this state? India is not asking anyone to win or loose their games for top 4

Recommend 0
deva
Jun 30, 2019 06:32pm

India will win. They come back else 400 was on card

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 30, 2019 06:38pm

so finally england has put up 337 on board and I believe that Indian side is more than capable of chasing it. But, as is the case with most of the worldcup matches, the side batting first is often a winning side so today might not be the exception. Let us see what happens..

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:38pm

@Amit Kumar, England will win. 337, good score.

Recommend 0
tamil
Jun 30, 2019 06:39pm

Indians are tired after fielding and sweating in the field, Indian team does not have it in them to chase this score and create a world record , especially since their top order batsmen Rahul has injuiry.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:39pm

@Desi Dimag, Yes.

Recommend 0
Robert India
Jun 30, 2019 06:40pm

India cannot make more than 260 on this track.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:41pm

@joe, Not really, either way we win, if India lose good, if India win, we get the cup.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 06:42pm

@Govind_Indian, India will lose by 44 over.

Recommend 0
Sudhir
Jun 30, 2019 06:46pm

India will be happy to face England in semis. They don't look in a mood to win

Recommend 0
Ramu
Jun 30, 2019 06:47pm

Best of luck Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
AK
Jun 30, 2019 06:48pm

Looks like Pakistan's world cup dream is gonna get over this evening. I hope India helps keep this dream alive though.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 30, 2019 06:49pm

This is the biggest test for India so far in the WC. Hope, India wins despite Rahul's injury.

Recommend 0
Sameer_Delhi
Jun 30, 2019 06:52pm

India will win. India shall guarantee semi spot

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 30, 2019 06:53pm

Hope for a good match.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 30, 2019 06:55pm

Defeating Pakistan in semi Or in final is easier than England.

Recommend 0
Neha
Jun 30, 2019 06:58pm

Purely on merit England deserves to go through to the semi final. So it won't be so bad if they do win today.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 30, 2019 07:04pm

@Govind_Indian, Govind are you a astrologer? How you can predict win by India by a certain number of wickets. Your are due sweets from me if your prediction is correct. Good wishes from Karachi

Recommend 0
Kumar
Jun 30, 2019 07:06pm

hope india loss it today..so that a deserving team like england qualify.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 30, 2019 07:07pm

A bad start by India losing first wicket so soon. It won't be easy for India to win this game.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 30, 2019 07:07pm

@Tallat , That is in bad taste if it so happens.

Recommend 0
Jack
Jun 30, 2019 07:10pm

@Sameer_Delhi, sorry, I dont think so. India lost a wicket already.

Recommend 0
EEsan
Jun 30, 2019 07:11pm

@Zak, Yes you can keep relying on moral victories and self pacification. Enjoy!

Recommend 0
Np
Jun 30, 2019 07:12pm

@Zak, Congratulations on your win achieved through matches played by other teams.

Recommend 0
Gary Smith
Jun 30, 2019 07:15pm

@Fastrack, It's always a conspiracy for you guys - it's always somebody else's fault - never willing accept your own shortcomings. Pakistan isn't going to make it to the semis, because of the sub standard performance of the Pak team in the previous matches.

Recommend 0
Sameer_Delhi
Jun 30, 2019 07:15pm

This match is very important... England despite setbacks is still a favourite ... Now they will gain momentum... Without Shikhar and Bhuvi ... Indian will need to put 100 percent ...India needs to sort out its batting order worries. Those Pakistanis saying India will lose on purpose are delusional. It will be most likely England in semi match against India..... This defeat , it is happens, will influence the semi final match ...

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 30, 2019 07:16pm

@Vasant, really? In case of India, except one, all the matches are very much one sided. No comparison between the two teams. At the other hand, Pakistan struggles way too much..

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 30, 2019 07:20pm

@Amit Kumar, A sane voice from across the border.Thanks mr Kumar

Recommend 0
Marvel
Jun 30, 2019 07:21pm

@Zak, You are putting a brave face but silently praying for India to win. But it is WIN-WIN for India, win the game and go to top of the table or lose to send Pakistan back home.

Recommend 0
Gopal
Jun 30, 2019 07:29pm

@Khalid Hussain, Bangalore, No way. England will win today.

Recommend 0
pakistani
Jun 30, 2019 07:30pm

England looks in commanding position with good score & now also bowling well against Indian top order batsman. So far England appears a better team unless India comes back & shows its a champion caliber team & it may. Indian team has proven to be a consistent performer & deserve be world cup champion unless they fumble in the next few games & proves statistics wrong which can happen in cricket. Bumrah, Kohli & Dhoni brings excitement to the game. Wish Pakistan played upto their talent too.

Recommend 0
Manjuu
Jun 30, 2019 07:30pm

Today's India vs England cricket match will be a unique, once in a century match event.
Not only because for the first time the whole of Pakistan will be cheering for India. For the first time since 1947 the entire Indian subcontinent, 1.35 billion Indians and 207 million Pakistanis,150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankan’s will be praying for an Indian win.

Recommend 0
SAK
Jun 30, 2019 07:33pm

India will deliberately throw this match to England. It is done.

Recommend 0
Shawn
Jun 30, 2019 07:38pm

England will easily beat India

Recommend 0
Mihir
Jun 30, 2019 07:38pm

@zak, India loose or win. This is your last wc19 hope. When you depend on others, you always loose at the end of the day.

Recommend 0
Shawn
Jun 30, 2019 07:38pm

@joe, no, we want England to win by seven wickets.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 30, 2019 07:39pm

It's difficult for India to win this match Basit Ali will say India purposely lost the match to keep Pakistan out of world cup

Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Jun 30, 2019 07:42pm

From India, cheering for England.

Recommend 0
India First
Jun 30, 2019 07:45pm

If india wins then ENG is out and if it loses then Pak is out. I hope it rains so both are out.

Recommend 0
Lala
Jun 30, 2019 07:47pm

Bad day for Pak. Eng will win today.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 30, 2019 07:55pm

At 51-1 in 14 overs, No team, not even India can chase 338.

With that England moves to 10 points. Now with Jason Roy back in the side and England coming back to original +300 form and will beat NZ with ease and will qualify for Semifinals.

NZ will thus end up with 11 and Pakistan too on 11 (if they beat BD).

Pakistan will thus qualify for Semi finals vs Australia.

Recommend 0
Salute Pakistan
Jun 30, 2019 07:57pm

This will be a test of Indian side as they won most of the matches batting first.

Recommend 0
Zamrez Mirza
Jun 30, 2019 08:18pm

A team using all 11 players to bowl has only happened 4 times in the history of test cricket !!

South Africa played the West Indies in Antigua in 2005. India did it once vs the West Indies in 2002. Australia did it once vs Pakistan in 1980. England did it once vs Australia in 1884- 3rd Test.

Recommend 0
Zamrez Mirza
Jun 30, 2019 08:20pm

@Zak, .... We are all thrilled about that.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 30, 2019 08:27pm

India is coming back stronger. It's going to happen soon with Rohit Sharma Sixes.

Recommend 0
Ismail AGARIA a
Jun 30, 2019 08:28pm

India is playing to loose

Recommend 0
Rajesh USA
Jun 30, 2019 08:29pm

Ensure that England wins today.

Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jun 30, 2019 08:32pm

It's very hard to defeat India.

Recommend 0
Rohit Pandey
Jun 30, 2019 08:39pm

India will win the match.

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 30, 2019 08:43pm

Today India will defeat Pakistan even without playing with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 30, 2019 08:44pm

India will score 300+ but will fall short of winning score, which means a sad end of pakistan's bid of winning world cup...

Recommend 0
AXH
Jun 30, 2019 08:46pm

As much as I would like to see IND win, it seems that ENG is going to win this game and if it does, chances are that it will also defeat NZ.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 30, 2019 08:52pm

India win diminishing slowely.

Recommend 0
VR
Jun 30, 2019 08:53pm

India is unlikely to win now. At 9.5 an over, this is almost a 20-20 game, with conditions and powerplays favouring the bowlers.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 30, 2019 08:58pm

At the end of the day INDIA decides!!!

Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jun 30, 2019 09:04pm

Required Run Rate..9.37. No intention of Indians to win this match. Individual batsmen to play safe and score for themselves and not for team

Recommend 0
Hamza
Jun 30, 2019 09:11pm

India seems to loosing intentionally

Recommend 0
Saajan
Jun 30, 2019 09:13pm

It seems India is playing just to protect net run rate..may be their target is 280 to 300 and not 337!!

Recommend 0
Sameer_Delhi
Jun 30, 2019 09:16pm

Don't write off New Zealand ... They can beat England on July 3 .. Pakistan can reach Semi please pak beats Bangladesh. Bangladesh is still in the fray and strongly so. India too reliant on 1,2,3 ... Middle order and lower order not as strong to consistently beat Australia

Recommend 0
VR
Jun 30, 2019 09:16pm

India are unlikely to win, but they have beautifully demonstrated that cricket today is a science not an art. The way Rohit and Kohli built up that inning from early loss of a wicket was fabulous, which over passing overs, transferred the pressure to English bowlers giving the batsmen a chance to increase run rate. Come what may, it will be a close match, demonstrating why India are #1 in takings. Indian cricket's only bad side is how it is used by indian politicians to score political points.

Recommend 0
AK
Jun 30, 2019 09:16pm

Congratulations Rohit Sharma for the 3rd century of the CWC2019.

Recommend 0
Bharat
Jun 30, 2019 09:17pm

India is targetting something near 300 so that run-rate doesn't go down in spite of loss.

Recommend 0
Aks
Jun 30, 2019 09:22pm

India will definitely win.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 30, 2019 09:23pm

In my opinion, India will lose this important match - my advance congratulations to England.

Recommend 0
rahino
Jun 30, 2019 09:25pm

@Zak, Inshalla.. England will bwin today...

Recommend 0
AK
Jun 30, 2019 09:27pm

Thanks to the top three, Indian middle order needs to score 150 off 90. One more selfish cenrury by Rohit Sharma. Wild swipe as soon as his century completed.

Recommend 0
VR
Jun 30, 2019 09:29pm

@Indian, Let's leave politics out of cricket please.

Recommend 0
Sangharsh Yadav
Jun 30, 2019 09:31pm

India is going to loose today

Recommend 0
VR
Jun 30, 2019 09:32pm

Cricket should be treated as a sport only. I have lost many a match only and shaken hands with traditional to say 'well played'. This is what cricket teaches us. I wish fans would do the same.

Recommend 0
Mahesh
Jun 30, 2019 09:49pm

Pak qualifying for Semifinal looks tough now

Recommend 0
Ni3
Jun 30, 2019 09:52pm

If we Indians couldn't win this WC2019 then it's no matter... But Pakistan must not win the Cup again to match our 2 WC victories.... That's why I would pray for English win today

Recommend 0
Vijayi Bharat
Jun 30, 2019 09:54pm

Hardly matters if India Win or lose, it will be win be a win for India for sure

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jun 30, 2019 11:26pm

@Zak, Now, there is an even chance that Pakistan may not even qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan suffers from high negative run rate.

Recommend 0
zf
Jun 30, 2019 11:29pm

Pakistan knocked out for sure.

Recommend 0
Bj
Jun 30, 2019 11:36pm

It's not India's responsibility to bring pak in play off. Perform and don't depend on others.

Recommend 0
MKhan
Jun 30, 2019 11:37pm

@Ni3, it's beyond your wish as England must win and they did deservedly so!!!

Recommend 0
Khoji
Jun 30, 2019 11:39pm

fixed ?

Recommend 0
Sodhi
Jun 30, 2019 11:47pm

Shame on India for losing without giving a fight and fixing the match to go for a defeat to gain some run rate points. That would never be the mindset of real champions like Australia. Afghanistan showed a better fight against Pakistan yesterday. Learn from them.

Recommend 0
ABD, San Francisco, USA
Jun 30, 2019 11:49pm

@Ni3, Did you realize England thrashed India. England hits 13 sixes and India could manage only 1 in the last over. If Pakistan qualifies and beats Australia only then a team other than Australia may win the world. The way it's looking the Australia going to win the world cup for the 6th time.

Recommend 0
MSH
Jun 30, 2019 11:50pm

@joe, No my dear ,we are for England

Recommend 0
MSH
Jun 30, 2019 11:51pm

@Govind_Indian, Must be disappointed...Bangla too will defeat India.

Recommend 0
MSH
Jun 30, 2019 11:52pm

@Addy, wishful thinking...

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 01, 2019 12:01am

People with even a little intelligence will realise that this was going to be fixed match!! India will allow England first to win to gain points and, second, allow a tall score score to increase england’s Run rate. No brainer that this is to stop Pakistan from getting into the semifinals!!!

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 01, 2019 12:01am

MS attitude in last overs showed team ultimate intension....in cricketing sense...

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jul 01, 2019 12:05am

Congratulations England . It was batsman friendly wicket and England got the advantage of batting first. For India the required scoring rate was never easy and that’s it.

Recommend 0
Shak
Jul 01, 2019 12:06am

@IMTIAZ, It is incorrect. If Pakistan & NZ both end up on 11 points. NZ will still qualify due to better NRR.

Pakistan only realistic chance is if NZ upsets England in the final game otherwise we are out of the World Cup.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 01, 2019 12:08am

Anyone who knows or has seen even a little bit of cricket could clearly see that India lost this match on purpose. There was absolutely no intent by India to win this match. No complaints though they did what they had to do. We got ourselves in this tricky situation. All prayers and best wishes for Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan team to qualify for the semifinals.

Recommend 0
Shak
Jul 01, 2019 12:13am

India is not losing intentionally. Give England credit they played great today scoring 337.

Also I don't understand the logic of why India would lose intentionally to keep Pakistan out?

India has better odds of beating Pakistan in semis than England!

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jul 01, 2019 12:14am

@Rols, if India lose next 2 games, they are out as well.

Recommend 0

