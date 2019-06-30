DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

England wrap up innings at 337-7 in must-win clash against India

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated June 30, 2019

Email

India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes (R) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30. — AFP
India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes (R) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 30. — AFP
England's Jason Roy in action. — Reuters
England's Jason Roy in action. — Reuters

England set a respectable 338-run target for India to chase in the Cricket World Cup clash between the two sides at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The score, though defendable, was hampered by a steady fall of wickets as Mohammad Shami claimed 5 wickets in 10 overs to destabilise England, for whom this is a key match to win if they are to go forward to the next round.

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India.
England won the toss and opted to bat first against India.

Jason Roy (66) was the first to go at 22.1 overs off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. The batsman sought to hit a big one but it didn't carry, going down long-on and finding its way into Ravindra Jadeja's hands after he dove to catch it merely inches off the ground.

Jonny Bairstow (111) was next at 31.4 overs caught at deep point off Mohammad Shami's delivery. The side stood at 205-2 at that point.

Then, Shami struck again at 33.4 overs to capture the wicket of Eoin Morgan (1), caught out brillianty by Kedar Jadhav who ran from fine leg and dove forward to catch the ball.

Joe Root (44) was also dismissed by Shami at 44.1 overs, caught by Hardik Pandya at fine leg.

Jos Buttler (20) was caught out and bowled — in what was his fourth wicket — by Shami.

The bowler was on fire, claiming next his fifth wicket — Chris Woakes (7).

Ben Stokes (79), in at number 5, was the last man down sent on his way by Bumrah.

Earlier, Bairstow put his spat with Michael Vaughan behind him to score a hundred that left England well-placed in their key World Cup match.

The dynamic opener made 111, his eighth one-day international century, in a match England had to win to keep semi-final qualification in their own hands.

Bairstow and Roy, back from a torn hamstring, put on 160 — the highest first-wicket partnership of the tournament — after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in sunny conditions on a good batting pitch.

The pair reached 112-0 after 16 overs, smashing four sixes and 14 fours between them in front of a subdued pro-India crowd.

Roy survived a strong appeal in the 11th over with the total at 49-0 and England accelerated.

England came into this match with their hopes of emerging out of the 10-team round-robin phase in the balance after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and champions Australia that followed an earlier loss to Pakistan.

The tournament hosts, looking to win the World Cup for the first time, had badly missed Roy in their last two matches.

Roy, however, was quickly into his stride, with the Surrey star chopping his second ball from Mohammed Shami for four, then drilling wide of mid off for another boundary.

Bairstow, involved in a pre-match war of words with former England captain Vaughan after suggesting pundits wanted England to lose, had two lucky breaks when big inside edges missed the stumps.

India captain Virat Kohli brought on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixth over but Bairstow soon hit him down the ground.

Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, was proving tough to get away.

Roy could have been out on 21 when India all-rounder Hardik Pandya appealed for a caught behind down the legside off his fourth delivery.

But Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar signalled a wide instead and Kohli opted against a review, although replays suggested the ball had touched Roy's glove.

Roy's response was to hit Pandya's next ball for six.

Bairstow completed a 56-ball fifty when he launched Chahal for a six that just cleared the back-pedalling KL Rahul at long-on, the fielder landing awkwardly as he made a desperate attempt at a catch.

Roy then followed his opening partner to the landmark in just 41 balls.

Bairstow twice more clubbed Chahal over long-on for six and handed out similar treatment to Kuldeep Yadav before deftly reverse-sweeping the left-arm wrist-spinner for four.

A single off Pandya saw Bairstow to a 90 ball-hundred, including eight fours and six sixes. The batsman celebrated by removing his helmet and slowly punching the air.

As well as recalling Roy, England brought back paceman Liam Plunkett in place of off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Meanwhile India — needing just one win from their three remaining group games to secure a semi-final place — preferred batsman Pant to all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

What does victory mean for each side?

For second-place India, it's simple. Win in Birmingham and Virat Kohli's team joins Australia in the semifinals.

For fifth-place England, Eoin Morgan's team likely needs to beat India which no team has done so far and also defeat 2015 finalist New Zealand in its last group game on Wednesday to advance. Two wins in two games and England will be through.

A loss, however, takes England's fate out of its own hands and opens the door to fourth-place Pakistan, which is a point ahead of England but has played one more game, and sixth-place Bangladesh, which is a point behind England.

Prior performances at Edgbaston

England likes playing at Edgbaston, it has won its last three ODIs there and it last lost at the venue in 2014, against India.

Kohli also likes playing at Edgbaston, judging by his performances. He has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings there. His scores include 96 not out, 81 not out and 43.

The game is a 25,000-seater sellout which will be played in a raucous soccer-style atmosphere with India set to attract more fans than England. Interest in the match is intense in Birmingham with a fan zone set up in the city's Victoria Square.

Line-ups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (71)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ranu, India
Jun 30, 2019 02:24pm

eng will win today

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jun 30, 2019 02:24pm

Interesting contest on the cards.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 30, 2019 02:30pm

It's a tough match. England is a cornered lion.

Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Jun 30, 2019 02:30pm

England will win hands down.

Recommend 0
joe
Jun 30, 2019 02:31pm

Which side are prayers for India to win.? 22 million Pakistani for sure on side of India for a change.

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 30, 2019 02:32pm

Best of luck Team India. You are the best.

Recommend 0
Khalid Hussain, Bangalore
Jun 30, 2019 02:33pm

India will win today....and we will win the cup as well..Inshallah!

Recommend 0
Rakine
Jun 30, 2019 02:34pm

Bad news if england gets to a flier and closes out at 300+ then it will be fun. The way india is playing spin these days i have little hope.

Recommend 0
Kruti
Jun 30, 2019 02:36pm

India Supposed to be lose

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 30, 2019 02:48pm

Last time England defeated India in 1992 world cup. Is history being repeated?

Recommend 0
Ni3
Jun 30, 2019 02:50pm

I hope Pakistan for the first time praying for Indian Victory... & We Indians are praying for English victory..

Recommend 0
Sujit
Jun 30, 2019 02:52pm

England batting first, looks like it will secure win today

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 30, 2019 02:54pm

Target is 350+

Recommend 0
Govind_Indian
Jun 30, 2019 02:55pm

India will beat England by 6 wickets

Recommend 0
Ni3
Jun 30, 2019 02:55pm

For the first time in the history, Pakistan is praying for Indian Victory & we Indians are praying for English victory

Recommend 0
Addy
Jun 30, 2019 02:56pm

India to lose today to keep Pakistan out of semis

Recommend 0
Kuber joshi
Jun 30, 2019 03:04pm

Come on England win it

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 30, 2019 03:12pm

It is a high scoring match and the pitch is prepared for England. Team batting first will win. Match has gone with toss.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 30, 2019 03:18pm

India will lose this match by 70+-

Recommend 0
Sandeep Shetty
Jun 30, 2019 03:20pm

Lets hope for an India win.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 30, 2019 03:21pm

Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.

Recommend 0
S Rajan
Jun 30, 2019 03:21pm

India is going to lose this game

Recommend 0
Common sense
Jun 30, 2019 03:27pm

Best wishes england! Need you to win big today.

Recommend 0
kabir
Jun 30, 2019 03:31pm

England is going over 300 runs and India have to struggle hard to chase this

Recommend 0
jack
Jun 30, 2019 03:35pm

England are playing very good at the moment.

84-0 after 13.3 overs.

Recommend 0
Mann
Jun 30, 2019 03:37pm

England is going to Win.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 30, 2019 03:39pm

350 to 400 runs on board for England.

Recommend 0
Rahul Shah
Jun 30, 2019 03:40pm

England please score 400+. We would like to test our batting depth.

Recommend 0
Zayan
Jun 30, 2019 03:42pm

England Wins.

Recommend 0
Ravi - Pune-India
Jun 30, 2019 03:43pm

If India won then England will be out of WC and if India lost then Pakistan will be out of WC !!

Recommend 0
N D Gaur
Jun 30, 2019 03:46pm

112 for no loss after 16 overs? Are they trying to lose?

Recommend 0
Sujit
Jun 30, 2019 03:48pm

The way England is batting today is gonna win the match today

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Jun 30, 2019 03:48pm

112/0 after 16 overs England on a roll

Recommend 0
Farhan
Jun 30, 2019 03:49pm

India will ensure losing the match but we will still win. The time and place will be ours.

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 30, 2019 03:57pm

England is going for 400 kind of score.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 30, 2019 04:01pm

400 may be..

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 30, 2019 04:02pm

Today India is playing the match to loose it so make sure Pakistan wouldn’t have chance to reach last four

Recommend 0
Ubaid ali
Jun 30, 2019 04:05pm

This is the pre world cup england playing today.

Recommend 0
Simba
Jun 30, 2019 04:05pm

Come on England. Win the match. Luv from India.

Recommend 0
Ramraj
Jun 30, 2019 04:07pm

Pakistan will be out from this world cup. Sure

Recommend 0
Rols
Jun 30, 2019 04:07pm

If india loses, Pakistan is out of the tournament

~rols

Recommend 0
jack
Jun 30, 2019 04:08pm

I'm surprised Indian bowlers have not even got one wicket..157-0 21.3 overs. England are on serious top form. It may be the end for Pakistan to get through to semi finals. Good luck who ever wins.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 30, 2019 04:09pm

If England wins, what happens to Pakistan?

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Jun 30, 2019 04:10pm

England looking at 400+ , India in response will be 230 all out.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2019 04:18pm

With India, its always politics before everything else. Worst bowling clearly to lose and push Pakistan out of WC19.

Recommend 0
Indian Common man
Jun 30, 2019 04:22pm

England on the course of making 400. Difficult for Pakistan to reach the semifinals.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 30, 2019 04:42pm

India wl win this match easily

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jun 30, 2019 04:43pm

England is a team deserving of a semi final spot. So I would cheer if England can defeat India today.

Recommend 0
Nikil
Jun 30, 2019 04:47pm

England will win by 150 over runs !!! Pak will out of this World Cup

Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E
Jun 30, 2019 04:51pm

As expected, India will deliberately lose this match.

Recommend 0
Ammyjd
Jun 30, 2019 05:08pm

The English run rate is down to less than 6 now which had climbed to almost 7.5 few minutes back. Good comeback India

Recommend 0
Laughing Buddha
Jun 30, 2019 05:09pm

No worries India will make a way to pakistan get in semi final slot

Recommend 0
Archana Patwari
Jun 30, 2019 05:16pm

Play like you Team India.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jun 30, 2019 05:16pm

This match is very special for pk

Recommend 0
Darsh
Jun 30, 2019 05:16pm

Something fishy. India did not appeal twice which was actually out

Recommend 0
SYR
Jun 30, 2019 05:17pm

Today India will win and Pakistan will be in semifinal. England will be all around 270-280 and India will do it easily by loss of 4-5 wickets....

Recommend 0
cricketer
Jun 30, 2019 05:20pm

no one can defeat India.

Recommend 0
datlarr
Jun 30, 2019 05:26pm

@Zak, I support you,England more than pak deserves a place in semis.

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 30, 2019 05:28pm

@Fastrack, so what..stop relying on other teams for your semi spot. If your team has the caliber, they would get to the semi by their own. Only the deserving teams should be playing in the knockout rounds..

Recommend 0
Narasimha murty
Jun 30, 2019 05:28pm

Great challenge, but India shall prevail.

Recommend 0
iinsane
Jun 30, 2019 05:31pm

@Desi Dimag, if 1992 history will repeat today thn Pakistan won't be there in finals. And history will remain history only for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jun 30, 2019 05:34pm

@Fastrack, don't depend on India for your semi final bearth.

Recommend 0
mahesh
Jun 30, 2019 05:34pm

yes, If England wins Pakistan will exit from semis very bad

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 30, 2019 05:42pm

England is a balanced team

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 30, 2019 05:45pm

India playing strategically.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 30, 2019 05:46pm

After a very good opening stand of 160 runs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy England lost two more quick wickets. First to go was Jason Roy followed by Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan. This is the second time in succession that Morgan has failed. England skipper must realize this is not Afghanistan. England’s scoring rate has gone down to 6.1 and the score at the end of the 43 rd over is 268-3 . Joe Root 42 and Ben Stokes 41 are now playing.

Recommend 0
noor ali
Jun 30, 2019 05:46pm

@Ni3, Those Indians who wants England to win must remember that you will play England in the semis, apart from being unpatriotic by rooting for another country also shows poor foresight, Pakistan's bogey team is India, and if I was an Indian I would rather play Pakistan then England in England.

Recommend 0
Indian Voice
Jun 30, 2019 05:49pm

@Zak, 'Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match.'

First time, our thoughts are the same. Go England !

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jun 30, 2019 05:49pm

@Zak, There is no need to tell.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 30, 2019 05:51pm

@Zak, "Whatever the situation may be i support England to win in this match."

Perfectly valid. Considering the last Indo-Pak match.

Recommend 0
Amit Kumar
Jun 30, 2019 05:52pm

England will score 330 and INDIA will easily chase down. Don't worry Pakistan, No Indian wants to lose India and get Pakistan out of the world cup.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 30, 2019

Army chief’s remarks

The military leadership should not allow itself to be sidetracked from its core responsibilities.
June 30, 2019

Anti-press tactics

The world’s largest democracy will present a sorry picture if it curtails press freedom at home.
June 30, 2019

Ethnic profiling?

THE Rawalpindi administration’s recent move to surveil small hotels and cafes owned by Quetta natives settled in...
June 29, 2019

Ghani’s visit

WHILE the history of the Pak-Afghan relationship can at best be described as chequered, there is little point in...
June 29, 2019

A polio emergency

REPORTS this week of multiple polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have dealt a blow to the polio eradication campaign...
June 29, 2019

Selective brouhaha

IT seems that members of the treasury benches have a strong, rather opposition-like affinity for raising a ruckus at...