Today's Paper | June 30, 2019

ICC to take action after fans clash at Headingley

AgenciesUpdated June 30, 2019

The International Cricket Council has said it will take action against any fans involved in “scuffles” before the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday. — AFP/File
LEEDS: The International Cricket Council has said it will take action against any fans involved in “scuffles” before the Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters of both countries fighting outside the venue and security personnel being forced to intervene, while ESPNcricinfo reported that at least two fans had been evicted from the ground.

“We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents,” an ICC spokesperson said.

“We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans.”

Police were forced to intervene as violent clashes between rival supporters marred the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.Eyewitnesses told AFP there were clashes in the stands at the start of the match, which spread outside the ground until security officers intervened.

“Thanks to the intervention from security personnel the situation did not go out of control,” said Ahmed Zai, who is from the Pakistani city of Peshawar, but lives in nearby Bradford.

A Pakistani journalist was also attacked by the crowd, stopping him from shooting video.

Local media reported that the trouble started when a plane towing the message ‘Justice for Balochistan’ flew over the venue. Balochistan is the largest province in Pakistan and borders Afghanistan to the north.

“We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headingley is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue,” the spokesperson added.

“We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again.”

West Yorkshire Police said they had been called in after “reports of some trouble outside the ground linked to people trying to get in”.

“Officers attended to disperse the group without any issues and remained on patrol in the area,” the police said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2019

WorldCup19
Comments (3)

joe
Jun 30, 2019 07:46am

There are no such incidents whenever or wherever Indo Pak matches are held. It only shows feeling between citizens of both countries towards each other.

Ali (CA)
Jun 30, 2019 10:42am

Lack of control of security forces over England if such planes are flying around freely.

Tekozer Farooqi
Jun 30, 2019 10:44am

The International Cricket Council has said it will take action against any fans involved in “scuffles” before the Cricket World Cup match between tribals at Headingley on Saturday.

