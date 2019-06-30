'Phew! Need to regain my heartbeat': Sports aficionados react to Pakistan vs Afghanistan thriller

"Dear Pakistan, can you please put a limit on your unpredictability? For your supporters’ sake," says Sanjay Manjrekar.

As Imad Wasim hit the final boundary to carry Pakistan to victory on Saturday in the World Cup match against Afghanistan, Twitter was on fire with people seeking catharsis after a suspenseful finish to the game.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar likened the feeling to when he would ball some of his fastest deliveries.

"Heart still beating as fast as I've just bowled a 100 mph over. In the end, barely managed to cross the line. Imad took responsibility & won it in the end, Shaheen going strong. One step closer. We need to continue supporting Afghanistan cricket as Pakistanis," he wrote.

Bowler Umar Gul also expressed relief that the "nail-biting" contest was ultimately won by his side.

"It was such a nail biting finish and I’m glad we won it. Great bowling spell from @iShaheenAfridi and really good batting from @simadwasim and @WahabViki to finish it off! We need to work harder ahead and we will surely do great in this," he said.

One fan went so far as to call the clash "a horror movie with a beautiful end".

Another, shared this scene from the movie Gravity to encapsulate the essence of what it was like watching the final overs.

Sports anchor Sawera Pasha shared a screenshot of what the points table looks like now, expressing glee at how Pakistan had moved up two spots.

"What a feelingggg!!! Still in the buzz of what has happened.. logic gayi bhar mein! I hope this all remain the same for the round 2!!" she tweeted.

Sports commentator Zainab Abbas, lauded the performances of Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz, who remained standing till the end.

"Spectacular @simadwasim and well played @WahabViki - Imad kept his cool and composure in this nail biter, no surprises though because he has been super consistent with the bat averaging over 40, handy with the ball too. Lots of hiccups but got through..2 extra pts!" she tweeted.

On a more solemn note, she expressed disappointment over how the crowds had behaved.

"A word on the crowd, really poor show, ground takeover by fans towards the end & tackling everyone, nearly got pushed by a 'fan', people getting thrown out due to all the fights b/w Pak & Afg fans, rules are rules, enjoy the game but please behave and enjoy in a civilised way!" she said.

Wahab Riaz, in a shout out message to his fans said: "Congratulations to you all, best supporters ever! Hats off you @simadwasim for leading us towards victory. Alhamdulillah."

Sports reporter Emmad Hameed, tweeted what every single Pakistan supporter said after the last shot was hit: "Phew! Need to regain my heartbeat."

Sports journalist Ahmer Naqvi, provided the following insight to Afghanistan falling short of victory:

"As a Pakistani meri full time blast hui wi thi (I was scared out of my wits), but it was apparent was that like many underdog sides, Afghanistan finally blinked when the end was near. Often lesser experienced sides have it together for most of the match, but then stumble when it gets within reach.

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, given the fact that the match could have gone either way, had the following tongue-in-cheek remark:

"Dear Pakistan, can you please put a limit on your unpredictability? For your supporters’ sake."

Imad Wasim, the man of the hour, dedicated the victory to all the Pakistan fans across the globe.

"This victory is for all the pakistanis around the world......love u all," he tweeted.