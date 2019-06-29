200 Baloch missing persons have returned home so far this year: home minister
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove revealed on Saturday that as many as 200 missing persons have returned to their homes since January this year.
"We have data from January 1, 2019 about the return of missing people and the number of missing persons is not in the thousands [as previously claimed]," Langove additionally told DawnNewsTV on Saturday evening.
However, chairman of NGO the Voice of Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Nasrullah Baloch put the figure of returned persons much lower. He said VBMP had given a list of 365 missing persons to the provincial government and of those, 103 missing persons had returned to their homes so far this year.
In August last year, following the PTI government coming into power, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) had signed a six-point agreement with the PTI leadership after detailed negotiations.
The six points included recovery of missing persons, implementation of the National Action Plan, implementation of six per cent quota for Balochistan in the federal government, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and the construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis.
BNP-M also recently supported the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in passing the budget for the financial year 2019-20 in return for a renewed commitment for the implementation of its six-point agenda.
"The recovery of missing persons is our top priority since the establishment of the incumbent government in the province," said Langove.
He said the VBMP had provided provincial authorities a list of 250 missing people and that the commission on enforced disappearances was also hearing about 40 cases of missing persons.
100! Sorry for those who couldn't make back
"Have returned to their homes". Interesting, so they were on vacation then?
As usual, no mention of WHO “disappeared” them!
But second a go it was 100 now it become 200, something fishy here.
There’s is exaggeration there are no such figures as claimed by vested interested politicians or their cronies, there are many criminals and anti- social individuals who are wanted by police in road commuters lootings, and killers of innocent labors and even forces, such absconders are wanted but the agitators count them with missing persons, yet huge number of economic absconders who on one pretext or another went abroad via land route to Europe through Iran, are also claimed as missing.
Returned from where?
Good news that captors released them. Wish captors release remaining missing persons as well.
So where were they? Who took them? Who brought them back?
Not a word about WHY the children went missing. Thatrd kind of a huge part of the story....
So no news on who took them and where they were?
This is a good beginning, hopefully things will further improve.
Do we know why and how these people went missing?Has the Government shown interest in finding out the reason or reasons these people went missing and if any one or any entity is responsible for their disapperance? We MUST know these answers if we are to stop these kinds of disappearnaces .
Good. Now what about missing persons return who are from Karachi
How did they go missing in the first place? were they picked up by authorities and kept in illegal confinement?