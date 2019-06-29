DAWN.COM

New Zealand make early treble strike in Australia World Cup match

AFPJune 29, 2019

New Zealand's Trent Boult (L) and New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson chat during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 29. — AFP
New Zealand took the prized wickets of Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith to leave reigning champions Australia 46-3 in the 12th over of their World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday.

Australia, who beat New Zealand in the 2015 final, have already qualified for the last four out of the 10-team round-robin phase.

The form of their first-wicket pair has been a key factor in laying the foundation for much of their success at this tournament, with Finch and Warner having scored 657 runs together in eight matches — including Saturday's fixture — at an average of 82.12.

But it was a different story against the Black Caps, with both Finch (8) and Warner (16) dismissed cheaply to leave Australia 38-2.

Finch won the toss and decided to bat first in seemingly ideal, sunny conditions at the 'home of cricket'.

But left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult opened the match with a maiden as did medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme, who almost had Finch out for a duck with his third ball, only for Martin Guptill to drop a tough chance at short extra-cover off a fierce drive.

Boult, however, made the breakthrough in the fifth over when Finch was plumb lbw to a ball that nipped back.

Two balls later, Usman Khawaja almost went for a duck, only for a diving Guptill to drop a catch at second slip.

New Zealand, however, were soon celebrating a second wicket when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson struck first ball.

He appeared to surprise Warner, who came into this match as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 500 runs, courtesy of a sharply lifting delivery that the left-hander could not evade as he tried to sway out of the way before wicket-keeper Tom Latham held a simple catch.

The express pace of Ferguson also contributed to Smith's downfall, the former captain falling for just five when he miscued a hook shot and Guptill, now at short fine leg, held a sensational diving catch as he atoned for his earlier misses in style.

First-change Ferguson had now taken two wickets for three runs in eight balls.

Warner and Smith were booed on and off the field following their recent returns after each served 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test in South Africa.

