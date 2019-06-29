Khawaja, Carey lead Australia to 243-9 against New Zealand

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey rescued Australia from 92-5 against New Zealand to give the defending champions a competitive total at 243-9 in the day-night group match at Lord's.

Fast bowler Trent Boult finished the innings with a last-over hat trick on a used pitch offering movement and turn. New Zealand is trying to qualify for the semifinals.

Already through to the semifinals, Australia has successfully defended a total five times out of five at this tournament. But the lowest defended was 285 last Tuesday against England, also at Lord's.

Khawaja made 88 and Carey 71 in a fightback worth 107 for the sixth wicket.

Khawaja went to the crease in the fifth over, survived two drops and a run out chance to play the anchor role, and was the first wicket in the 50th of Boult's hat trick.

Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham cleaned out the Australia top order with a couple of exceptional catches, but Khawaja and Carey, who hit 11 boundaries in his 72-ball knock, toughed out the New Zealand attack to give Australia a reasonable chance of a seventh win in eight matches.

Australia, who beat New Zealand in the 2015 final, have already qualified for the last four out of the 10-team round-robin phase.

The form of their first-wicket pair has been a key factor in laying the foundation for much of their success at this tournament, with Finch and Warner having scored 657 runs together in eight matches — including Saturday's fixture — at an average of 82.12.

But it was a different story against the Black Caps, with both Finch (8) and Warner (16) dismissed cheaply to leave Australia 38-2.

Finch won the toss and decided to bat first in seemingly ideal, sunny conditions at the 'home of cricket'.

But left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult opened the match with a maiden as did medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme, who almost had Finch out for a duck with his third ball, only for Martin Guptill to drop a tough chance at short extra-cover off a fierce drive.

Boult, however, made the breakthrough in the fifth over when Finch was plumb lbw to a ball that nipped back.

Two balls later, Usman Khawaja almost went for a duck, only for a diving Guptill to drop a catch at second slip.

New Zealand, however, were soon celebrating a second wicket when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson struck first ball.

He appeared to surprise Warner, who came into this match as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 500 runs, courtesy of a sharply lifting delivery that the left-hander could not evade as he tried to sway out of the way before wicket-keeper Tom Latham held a simple catch.

The express pace of Ferguson also contributed to Smith's downfall, the former captain falling for just five when he miscued a hook shot and Guptill, now at short fine leg, held a sensational diving catch as he atoned for his earlier misses in style.

First-change Ferguson had now taken two wickets for three runs in eight balls.

Warner and Smith were booed on and off the field following their recent returns after each served 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test in South Africa.