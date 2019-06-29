DAWN.COM

PTI demands Bilawal apologise for using 'insulting words' for NA speaker

Nadir GuramaniJune 29, 2019

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused the speaker of "running the House in a partisan manner". — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Saturday submitted a resolution in the lower house against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, demanding that the opposition leader apologise for his remarks criticising the National Assembly speaker.

The resolution, which bore the signatures of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Human Rights Minsiter Shireen Mazari as well as Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood, stated that Bilawal had used "insulting words" for Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Bilawal, in a press talk after the budget bill was passed by the National Assembly yesterday, had accused the speaker of "running the House in a partisan manner". He had gone on to call the speaker a "worker (naukar) of the government" and criticised him for not issuing the production orders of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, who are currently under detention.

"Such a personalised attack on the speaker, the Custodian of the House, is an attack on the House and totally unacceptable," the resolution read. "We demand an apology on the floor of the House."

In response to the resolution against his remarks, Bilawal said: "Benazir [Bhutto] taught me to speak the truth and I will speak the truth."

"I have a lot of respect for the speaker," he said in a media talk today.

"I wrote a letter to the speaker as the chairman of the human rights committee and received a receipt saying that my letter has been received with a stamp from the National Assembly. What are you going to call him when the speaker says on national TV that he did not receive any letter?"

Bilawal had earlier said that he sent multiple letters to the speaker urging him to issue production orders of Dawar and Wazir. So far, the speaker has not issued the production orders on the advice of the law ministry.

The PPP chairperson further said that the budget had been passed without proper voting.

"How can you take such a big decision based on a voice vote?" he asked.

"Their [the government's] biggest problem is that [I] called them liars and selected. They are not bothered by the economic murder of the masses," he complained.

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Pakistan deserves better.
Jun 29, 2019 08:04pm

Bilawal is supposed to be educated...what a waste of time and money.

Recommend 0
Ninza
Jun 29, 2019 08:05pm

Ok Bilawal wo apologize

Recommend 0
Preface
Jun 29, 2019 08:10pm

Bilawal shouldn't be taken seriously.

Recommend 0
AXH
Jun 29, 2019 08:38pm

Your only qualification Mr. Bilawal is that you are BB's son and that is about it. The "Naukar" mentality is at display when all of the senior PPP politicians stand behind you with their hands folded.

Recommend 0

