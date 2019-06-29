DAWN.COM

Opposition lawmakers to resign en masse from election rigging committee: Shehbaz

Javed HussainUpdated June 29, 2019

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addresses the NA on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Lawmakers from the PML-N and other opposition parties will resign from the parliamentary committee formed to probe rigging in the 2018 general elections, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday.

"The rigging committee has not convened for four months," he complained as he announced the decision. "We have [therefore] decided to resign from it."

The announcement came a day after the opposition collectively failed to mount a successful challenge to the PTI government's budget for fiscal 2020.

"The only solution to the present situation is a fresh election," the opposition leader continued. He also backtracked from his position on the 'charter of economy' after Maryam Nawaz's blistering criticism last week of his proposal for the opposition and government to arrive at a common ground.

"I am bound to obey Nawaz Sharif," he said.

Comments (0)

